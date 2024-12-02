We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Kyl/frys 185cm (Nettovolym 343 liter)
Alla specifikationer
PRODUKTTYP
-
Kylskåpstyp
Kombi kyl/frys
KAPACITET
-
Kapacitet, liter
343
-
Kylskåp
228
-
Frys
115
-
Infrysningskapacitet (Kg / 24tim)
15
GENERELLT
-
Färg
TwoTone
-
Handtag
Metall
-
Display
LED (Staplar)
-
Belysning
Dual LED tower
-
Energiklass (kWt / år)
A++ (237kwt / år)
-
Ljudnivå (dB)
41
-
Omhängningsbara dörrar
Ja
-
Linjär kompressor
Ja
-
Zero Clearance doors
Ja
-
Klimatklassificering
SN-T (10°C-43°C)
FUNKTIONER
-
Total No Frost & automatisk avfrostning
Ja
-
Snabbinfrysning
Ja
-
Alarm vid öppen dörr
Ja
-
Displaylås
Ja
INREDNING, KYL
-
Antal glashyllor
Ja(3)
-
Antal dörrhyllor
Ja(3)
-
Antal utdragslådor
Ja(2)
-
Fresh 0-Zone (förvaring av kött och fisk)
Ja
-
Magic Crisper (förvaring av grönsaker)
Ja
INREDNING, FRYS
-
Antal utdragslådor
Ja(3)
-
Twist icetray (manuel isproduktion)
Ja
MÅTT
-
Höjd, mm
1850
-
Djup utan dörr & handtag, mm
565
-
Djup inkl. dörr och handtag, mm
671
-
Bredd, mm
595
-
Förpackning B x H x D, mm
661 x 2115 x 745
VIKT(NETTO KG)
-
Vikt produkt
93
-
Vikt Inklusiv förpackning
104
