Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
1.86M 344L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Essence Matte Black) - Energiklass D, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™
GBV21NCDEP+D+Grade+214+kWh+35+dB.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Recensioner

Köp online

Support

1.86M 344L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Essence Matte Black) - Energiklass D, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™

GBV21NCDEP+D+Grade+214+kWh+35+dB.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

1.86M 344L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Essence Matte Black) - Energiklass D, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™

GBV21NCDEP
  • Front view
  • Front open view
  • 15° view
  • -15° view
  • detail view
  • detail view
  • detail view
  • detail view
  • detail view
  • detail view
  • detail view
  • 15° detail view
  • 15° detail view
  • Left side view
  • rear view
Front view
Front open view
15° view
-15° view
detail view
detail view
detail view
detail view
detail view
detail view
detail view
15° detail view
15° detail view
Left side view
rear view

Huvudfunktioner

  • Premium design med helt platta dörrar
  • Förbättrad energieffektivitet med Smart Inverter Compressor™
  • Bevara maten fräschare längre med LGs NatureFRESH™
  • Total No Frost med Multi Air Flow
Mer

En snygg lösning för att uppgradera ditt kök

Premium design

Helt platta dörrar med ny design 

NatureFRESH™

Bevara maten fräschare längre

Total No Frost

Perfekt temperatur, jämnt fördelad

Förbättrad energieffektivitet

Energimedvetenhet anpassat till din livsstil

Helt platta dörrar med ny design 

Komplettera ditt kök på elegant, modernt sätt

Inred ditt  kök med en dörrar med platt design, för att få ett perfekt och stiligt resultat

Modernt kök med kylskåp som smälter in i omgivande skåp och som liknar att det vore en inbyggd modell.

Finns även i olika färger

Essence Matte Black

Prime Silver

White

Överblicksbild över kylskåpet installerat intill väggen med noll spelrum för dörrgångjärnet.

Zero Clearance

Närbild av Soft LED-belysning, som effektivt fördelar ljuset i hela kylskåpet.

Soft LED Belysning

NatureFRESH™

Bibehåll fräschheten i gårdagens mat en längre tid

Njut av fräsch mat som håller längre med LG:s temperaturkontroll och kylteknik 

Skål med färska nyskördade grönsaker som håller längre tack vare LGs temperaturkontroll och kylteknik

En graf för Linear Cooling som visar temperaturfluktuationer som hålls inom ±0,5 ℃ för matens färskhet.

Håll maten fräsch i upp till 7 dagar

LINEAR Cooling™ minskar temperatursvängningar med ±0.5℃, och bibehåller smakerna och fräschheten i upp till 7 dagar.

*Produktbilden är endast i illustrativt syfte och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

*Baserat på UL-testresultat med hjälp av LG:s interna testmetod för att mäta tiden det tog att nå 5 % viktminskning av pak choi på hyllan i färskvarufacket i LG Linear Cooling-modellen. Endast tillämpliga modeller. Resultatet kan variera i faktisk användning.

Närbild av luftventiler placerade på insidan av kylskåpet, som säkerställer effektiv och jämn kylning.

Behåller fräschheten och kyler snabbare

DoorCooling+™ ger snabbare kylning som fördelar luften sig jämnt även till dörren. Maten förblir fräsch och drycker blir iskalla på alla hyllor med jämn och snabbare kylprestanda

*Produktbilden är endast i illustrativt syfte och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

*Baserat på UL-testresultat med LG:s interna testmetod som jämför den tid som behövs för temperaturen på den övre dörrkorgen att sjunka från 24,8 ℃ till 8 ℃ mellan LGE:s Non-DoorCooling+-modell (GBB60NSZHE) och DoorCooling+-modell (GBB72NSDFN).

*DoorCooling+™ ska sluta när dörren öppnas.

Välj optimal temperatur efter typ av livsmedel

FRESHConverter™ bibehåller ditt kött, fisk eller grönsaker i bästa skick genom att ge dig möjligheten att välja rätt temperatur för respektive alternativ

Närbild av FRESHConverter™, inställd på rätt temperatur för kött av alternativen för kött, fisk och grönsaker.

Snabb nedkylning på ett ögonblick

Express Cool behåller fräschheten genom snabb nedkylning med hjälp av kall luft.

Närbild på Express Cool-knappen som finns på displayen av kylskåpet.

Kall luft flyter i alla riktningar för att omge din mat med sval luft för att hålla den så färsk som möjligt.

Fräschare och enklare med Multi Air Flow

Total No Frost jobbar ihop med Multi Air Flow som gör att kall luft flyter i alla riktningar, vilket sparar  dig besväret med manuell avfrostning.

*Produktbilden är endast för illustrativt syfte och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

Ett vinställ designat för att förvara 2 vinflaskor

Vinstället rymmer upp till två vinflaskor och kan tas bort när det inte används.

Förvara stora föremål på ett enkelt sätt

Den stora fryszonen kan lagra stora föremål som fryst kött och fisk, eller mat.

Smart Inverter Compressor 10 års garanti-ikon bredvid Smart Inverter Compressor-ikonen.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energibesparingar med 10 års garanti

LG Smart Inverter Compressor säkerställer energieffektivitet vilket minskar slitaget över tid. Spara energi, pengar och få sinnesro med 10 års garanti.

* Testet är baserat på "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (modell: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

FAQ

Q.

Hur stor kombinerad kyl/frys behöver jag?

A.

Även om det beror på din livsstil, som en bra tumregel: LG Kombinerade kyl/frysar (kapacitet: 340-387L) räcker för ett litet hushåll med 1-2 personer; Slimmade SxS med French Door modeller (506-508L) passar en familj på 3-4; för en större familj rekommenderar vi rymliga LG French Door eller Side-by-Side eller 1Door, fristående kyl och frysar (kapacitet 625-710L). Multi-Door-modeller ger extra bredd för förvaring av brickor, tallrikar etc. Eftersom vi på LG önskar att varje kund ska hitta den kyl/frys som passar dem bäst, erbjuder vi ett urval av storlekar per serie.

Q.

Är ett kylskp med dubbla dörrar ett bra alternativ?

A.

Kylskåp med dubbla dörrar, även kända som kombinerade kyl/frysar, är uppbyggda så att de har en separat kyldel och även en separat frysdel för all din frysta mat. LGs kombinerade kyl/frysa har 70 % kylutrymme och 30 % frysutrymme, vilket ger dig enkel åtkomst till de mer frekvent använda delarna.

Q.

Hur ändrar jag temperaturen på min kombinerade LG kyl/frys?

A.

Använd kontrollpanelen på dörren eller inuti kylen för att ställa in önskad temperatur för din kyl eller frysdel. På modeller som stöd för Wi-Fi kan du också använda LG ThinQ™-appen på din smartphone för att ändra temperaturen utan att vara i närheten av din kombinerade kyl/frys.

Q.

Vad menas det med att en kombinerade kyl/fry är frostfri?

A.

Frost bildas när vattenånga träffar iskalla kylslingor och kondenserar sedan till vatten som omedelbart fryser. Ett frostfritt kylskåp använder en timer för att regelbundet slå på en värmeslinga runt kylslingan för att smälta isen, vilket automatiskt förhindrar frostuppbyggnad.

Sammanfattning

Skriv ut

MÅTT

GBV21NCDEP

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Volym total (L)

    344

  • Produktens mått – (B x H x D, mm)

    595 x 1 860 x 682

  • Energiförbrukning (kWh/år)

    214

  • Energiklass

    D

  • Typ av kompressor

    Smart Inverter kompressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

  • Ytskikt (dörr)

    Essence Matte Black

Alla specifikationer

GENERELLA SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Produkttyp

    B/Frys

  • Energiklass

    D

KAPACITET

  • Volym total (L)

    344

  • Volym frys (L)

    110

  • Volym kylskåp (L)

    190

  • Volym kylfack (L)

    44

KONTROLLSKÄRM

  • Intern LED-skärm

    LED-display

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

MÅTT & VIKT

  • Förpackningsvikt (kg)

    82

  • Produktvikt (kg)

    75

  • Total höjd till inklusive gångjärn eller dörrkåpa (mm)

    1 860

  • Total höjd exklusive gångjärn eller dörrkåpa (mm)

    1 860

  • Djup med dörr (mm)

    682

  • Djup utan dörr (mm)

    615

  • Produktens mått – (B x H x D, mm)

    595 x 1 860 x 682

FUNKTIONER

  • Door Cooling+

    Ja

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Ja

  • InstaView

    Nej

IS & VATTENSYSTEM

  • Ismaskin_manuell

    Normal isbricka

  • Endast vattendispenser

    Nej

  • Automatisk ismaskin

    Nej

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Dörr (Material)

    VCM

  • Ytskikt (dörr)

    Essence Matte Black

  • Platt metallplatta Metal Fresh)

    Nej

  • Handtagstyp

    Sidohandtag

PRESTANDA

  • Typ av kompressor

    Smart Inverter kompressor (BLDC)

  • Energiförbrukning (kWh/år)

    214

  • Klimatklass

    T

  • Ljudnivå (dB)

    35

  • Ljudnivå (Klass)

    B

KYLDEL

  • Dörrkorg_transparent

    3

  • Belysning kyl

    LED överst

  • Hylla_härdat glas

    2

  • Grönsakslåda

    Ja (2)

  • Flask-/vinställ

    Nej

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Nej

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Ja

  • Vikbar hylla

    Nej

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nej

  • Grönsakslåda (Fresh Balancer)　

    Nej

SMART TEKONOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

EAN-KOD

  • EAN-kod

    8806096460931

FRYSDEL

  • Låda_frys

    3 transparenta

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

Hitta en butik nära dig

Upplev den här produkten nära dig.

Våra rekommendationer

Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 