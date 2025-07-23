Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
638L InstaView Craft Ice French Door Side-by-Side (Essence Black Steel) - Energiklass E, Vatten/is via röranslutning, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
GMG960EVEE.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Recensioner

Köp online

Support

638L InstaView Craft Ice French Door Side-by-Side (Essence Black Steel) - Energiklass E, Vatten/is via röranslutning, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

GMG960EVEE.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

638L InstaView Craft Ice French Door Side-by-Side (Essence Black Steel) - Energiklass E, Vatten/is via röranslutning, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

GMG960EVEE
  • front view
  • Front view with led
  • Door open
  • Top door open
  • Bottom door open
  • Top left door open
  • Led
  • closed Freezer view
  • Freezer view
  • Top view with led
  • door open with food
  • left view
  • right view
  • Side view
  • back view
front view
Front view with led
Door open
Top door open
Bottom door open
Top left door open
Led
closed Freezer view
Freezer view
Top view with led
door open with food
left view
right view
Side view
back view

Huvudfunktioner

  • InstaView®
  • Craft Ice®
  • Door Cooling+®
  • Pure N FRESH
  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • ThinQ™
Mer

Snygg design och smarta funktioner

Modern köksinredning med InstaView kyl.

Modern platt dörr

Kökets moderna uppgradering

Framifrån av ett InstaView-kylskåp i svart glas med ljuset på insidan. Händer som trycker på InstaView-skärmen.

Black Glass InstaView™

Knacka två gånger för att se inuti

En person håller en kopp som innehåller en drink i ena handen och en craft ice isboll i den andra handen.

Craft Ice™

Konsten att smälta långsamt

En person får vatten från kylskåpsdispensern i en kopp

UVnano™

Njut alltid av rent vatten

Platt dörrdesign för en modern look

Modern elegans för ditt kök

Den platta dörren och fickhandtaget moderniseras enkelt och lägger till en touch av elegans till ditt kök.

Modern köksinredning med InstaView kyl.

*Bilden är endast för illustrativa ändamål och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

Lätt tillgång

Knacka två gånger, se insidan

Knacka två gånger på den nydesignade Black Glass InstaView™-dörren och den låter dig se inuti utan att öppna dörren.

*Bilden är endast för illustrativa ändamål och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

Craft Ice™ 

Underhåll med elegans

Uppgradera dina drinkar med LGs Craft Ice™-maskin. Gör långsamt smältande runda isbollar.

*Smälthastighetsjämförelse mellan Craft Ice™ och Cube Ice.

Baserat på den genomsnittliga tiden för tre individuella tester för att mäta den tid det tar för de två typerna av is att helt försvinna i det utmatade vattnet (48℉ / 9℃).

*Isens form och klarhet kommer att påverkas när Craft Ice™ aktiveras; kan variera med inställningar, hemmabruk och vattenförsörjning.

Hygienvård

Upplev fräschheten

Njut av rent vatten varje gång med vår UV-teknik, som eliminerar *99,99 % av bakterierna.

*UVnano (funktionsnamn: Self Care) bedömdes genom laboratorietester av TÜV Rheinland med interna testmetoder för att mäta reduktion av E. coli, S. aureus och P. aeruginosa i destillerade vattenprover efter exponering för produktens UV-LED för 10 minuter varje timme, efter totalt 24 timmar vid normal hushållsanvändning. Faktiska resultat kan variera beroende på miljöförhållanden och användning fri från föroreningar såsom mikrobiologiska partiklar som påverkar användarnas hälsa.

*UVnano är en sammansättning av orden UV(ultraviolett) och nanometer(längdenhet).

Fräschhet

Bevarar matens fräschhet

Det nya premiumkylskåpet med franska dörrar har en avancerade kylningsteknik som bevarar dina produkter längre.

Den översta delen av bilden är från en skördning av sallad från fältet. Den nedre delen av bilden är en fräsch sallad i en rund tallrik. Grönsakerna i dessa två bilder hänger naturligt ihop som om de vore en bild.

Håll maten fräsch i upp till 7 dagar**

LinearCooling™ minskar temperaturfluktuationer till inom ±0,5℃***.

On voit un graphique en face de légumes frais.

Behåller fräschheten och kyler snabbare

DoorCooling+™ luftventiler är placerade på upptill på insidan av kylen håller dryckerna kallare och maten fräschare.

Inne i kylskåpet fyllt med ingredienser visas blå pilar, som betyder kallt, nedan, på båda sidor och på det hela.

Ta bort oönskade lukter

Pure N Fresh™ använder ett kolfiltreringssystem för att hålla insidan av ditt kylskåp luktfri, ren och fräsch.

Markerade Pure N Fresh och en grå pil, som betyder stank, sugs in i Pure N Fresh, och ren kall luft sprider sig.

*Produktbilden är endast i illustrativt syfte och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

**Baserat på UL-testresultat med hjälp av LG:s interna testmetod som mäter tiden det tog att nå 5 % viktminskning av pak choi på hyllan i färskvarufacket i LGE LinearCooling™-modellen. Endast tillämpliga modeller. Resultatet kan variera i faktisk användning.

***Baserat på UL-testresultat med LG:s interna testmetod som mäter den genomsnittliga temperaturfluktuationen från topp till topp i färskvarufacket vid fabrikstemperaturinställningen utan belastning. Endast tillämpliga modeller. Resultatet kan variera i faktisk användning. 

Wi-Fi-anslutning

Upplev ett smart liv: Håll dig uppkopplad med LG ThinQ™

Hantera ditt kylskåp enkelt och få de senaste varningarna var som helst med LG ThinQ™-appen.

Det sitter en kvinna bekvämt vid ett bord långt borta och gör sitt jobb. Det finns en ai-högtalare på bordet. Lämnar henne bakom, väggarna och Black Glass InstaView-kylskåpet placeras.

Länka ditt kylskåp och din smartphone

LG ThinQ™-appen ger dig smart kylövervakning och låter dig aktivera "Express Freeze"-funktionen med bara en knapptryckning.

Bilden till höger visar en kvinna med en varukorg som tittar på sin mobiltelefon. Bilden till vänster visar kylskåpets framsida. I mitten av bilderna finns en ikon för att visa anslutning mellan telefonen och kylskåpet.

Styr ditt kylskåp med lätthet var som helst

Har du glömt att stänga kylskåpsdörren? Oroa dig inte. LG ThinQ™-appen skickar ett meddelande till din telefon för att varna dig.

Bilden till vänster visar kvinnan som tittar på smartphonen. Bilden till höger visar att kylskåpsdörren har lämnats öppen. I förgrunden av de två bilderna är telefonskärmen som visar LG ThinQ-appaviseringar och Wi-Fi-ikonen ovanför telefonen.

Ditt kylskåp har precis blivit smartare

Smart Learner lär sig dina mönster för att optimera kylning, energianvändning och isanvändning. Den kyls ner två timmar före den höga användningen för att förhindra energislöseri. Under perioder av inaktivitet eller låg användning minskar det energislöseri genom att begränsa kompressorns rörelser.

Bilden till vänster visar ett par som håller glas under dagen framför ett öppet kylskåp. Endast en sida av kylskåpet är öppen och blå kall luft strömmar ut ur kylskåpet. Termometerikonen, som betyder kall luft, finns under bilden. Bilden till höger visar kylskåpet i köket en mörk natt. Under bilden finns en elektrisk ikon, vilket betyder energibesparing.

*ThinQ-funktionerna kan variera beroende på produkt och land. Kontakta din lokala återförsäljare eller LG för tillgänglighet.

Kylskåp framför stigande pilar och staplar mynt

Kyl snabbare, spara energi

LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ upprätthåller idealiska temperaturer effektivt och snabbt, med 10 års garanti på kompressorn. (endast del)

 

*Inverter Linear Compressor™: Eftersom Inverter Linear Compressor™ kan exakt kontrollera både hastighet och avstånd för kompressordelar med en unik direktöverföringsmekanism. Och tack vare sina enkla komponenter med färre friktionspunkter för mindre slitage, förbrukar Inverter Linear Compressor™ mindre energi under drift, vilket gör kylskåpet så hållbart och tyst. Jämfört med kylskåpet med LGs konventionella kolvkompressor. Baserat på VDE-tester som jämför energiförbrukning och ljudnivå mellan LGE-modell GBB530NSCXE och GBB530NSQWB.

Funktionell design med en premium touch

Närbild av det extra utrymmet inuti kylskåpet

Extra utrymme

Till vänster var en hylla utbredd inuti kylen och en låg matbehållare placerades och till höger veks hyllan i samma läge och en hög flaska placerades.

Inskjutningsbar hylla

Inuti kylskåpet är en smal ismaskin inomhus markerad i blått och kylskåpet är fullt av ingredienser

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

En diagonal vy av hyllan med metallpanel på insidan av kylskåpet.

Metal Fresh™

Närbild av Metal Fresh™ etikett inuti kylskåpet.

Metallisk dekoration

Q.

Vilka är fördelarna med ett InstaView™-kylskåp?

A.

Med LG:s geniala InstaView™-teknik behöver du inte öppna dörren till ditt LG-kylskåp för att se vad som finns inuti. Knacka bara två gånger på den tonade glaspanelen och den tänds så att du kan kontrollera innehållet. Varför? Förhindrar förlust av kall luft, håller kvar Kyltemperatur stabil, sparar energi och håller din mat fräsch längre.

Det är det enkla, energibesparande sättet att kontrollera vad som finns inuti ditt LG kylskåp utan att ens öppna dörren.

Q.

Vilka är fördelarna med ett Door-in-Door™ kylskåp?

A.

LG:s Door-in-Door™-system ger omedelbar tillgång till vardagliga saker utan att öppna hela kylskåpsdörren. Förvara välanvända drycker och snacks som mjölk, juice, smör, frukt och yoghurt i det lättillgängliga facket, designat för att minimera sval luftförlust och därmed minska energianvändningen i ditt smarta LG kylskåp.

Q.

Vad är LG LinearCooling™?

A.

LinearCooling™ är en teknologi som håller kylskåpets temperatur konstant inom ±0,5 ℃ genom att noggrant justera tillförseln av kall luft, förhindra förlust av fukt i maten och hålla den fräschare längre.

Q.

Vad är LG DoorCooling+™?

A.

DoorCooling+™ är en teknologi som levererar kraftfull kall luft till mat som förvaras i dörren genom ventiler placerade på framsidan av kylen. Den här tekniken hjälper till att upprätthålla den svala temperaturen och fräschören hos allt som förvaras i din kylskåpsdörr.

Q.

Hur ändrar jag temperaturinställningen på min LG kyl/frys?

A.

Använd kontrollpanelen på dörren eller inuti kylen för att ställa in eller justera temperaturen för din kyl eller frys. Använd LG ThinQ™-appen för att ändra temperaturinställningen på distans via din smartphone för modeller som stöds.

Q.

Vad ska man tänka på när man köper en kyl/frys?

A.

LG erbjuder ett brett utbud av snygga, energieffektiva kyl- och frysar med flera smarta funktioner. Från rymlig amerikansk stil och bekväm Multi-Door, till InstaView™ Door-in-Door™-teknik, Combi och Slim-modeller, LG erbjuder den perfekta kyl/frysen för varje hushåll. Om du designar ett kök från grunden är det enkelt att integrera din drömmaskin; om du har en befintlig lucka att fylla, kanske du upptäcker att ditt val dikteras av utrymmet. När du väl har bestämt dig för en kyl/frys som bäst passar din livsstil, titta på förvaringsutrymme, innovativa kyltekniker som håller dina matvaror fräschare under längre tid, praktiska funktioner som Total No Frost, en UVnano-automatrengörande vatten- och isdispenser, hopfällbar hyllor och FRESHBalancer™ lådsystem. Glöm inte att kontrollera energieffektivitet och produktgaranti.

Q.

Vilken storlek kyl/frys behöver jag?

A.

Även om det beror på din livsstil, för en bra tumregel: LG Kombinerade ky/frysar (kapacitet: 340-384L) räcker normalt för ett litet hushåll med 1-2 personer; Slimmade flerdörrsmodeller (506-508L) passar en familj på 3-4; för en större familj rekommenderar vi de rymliga LG Multi-Door eller American Style-modellerna (kapacitet 625-705L). Multi-Door-modeller ger extra stort utrymme för förvaring av föremål som brickor eller fat. På LG vill vi att varje kund ska få den kyl/frys som passar dem bäst, så vi erbjuder ett urval av storlekar inom varje sortiment.

Q.

Vad är skillnaden mellan ett kylskåp med fast vattenanslutning och ett kylskåp med vattentank?

A.

LG erbjuder dig den ultimata friheten av var du ska placera din kyl och frys, och erbjuder modeller med och utan röranslutning. Ett kylsystem är anslutet direkt till vattenförsörjningen för att mata is- och vattendispensern. Ett kylskåp utan röranslutning. har en inbyggd påfyllningsbar vattentank ansluten till den dörrmonterade dispensern. Håll bara tanken fylld för att njuta av lyxen med kylt vatten från kranen.

Sammanfattning

Skriv ut

MÅTT

GMG960EVEE

Alla specifikationer

GENERELLA SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Produkttyp

    Flerdörrars

  • Energiklass

    E

KAPACITET

  • Volym total (L)

    638

  • Volym frys (L)

    246

  • Volym kylskåp (L)

    364

  • Volym frys (tvåstjärnig) (L)

    15

  • Volym utrymme för istillverkning (L)

    13

KONTROLLSKÄRM

  • Intern LED-skärm

    Inre toppdisplay

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

MÅTT & VIKT

  • Förpackningsvikt (kg)

    158

  • Produktvikt (kg)

    148

  • Total höjd till inklusive gångjärn eller dörrkåpa (mm)

    1 792

  • Total höjd exklusive gångjärn eller dörrkåpa (mm)

    1 753

  • Djup med dörr (mm)

    729

  • Djup utan dörr (mm)

    684

  • Produktens mått – (B x H x D, mm)

    914 x 1 792 x 729

FUNKTIONER

  • Door Cooling+

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door

    Nej

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Ja

  • InstaView

    Ja

IS & VATTENSYSTEM

  • Ismaskin_manuell

    Nej

  • VVS

    Kräver VVS

  • Is & vattendispenser

    Isbitar och krossad is

  • Automatisk ismaskin

    Ja (Slim Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Dörr (Material)

    VCM

  • Ytskikt (dörr)

    Essence Black Steel

  • Platt metallplatta Metal Fresh)

    B Metall

  • Handtagstyp

    Nej

PRESTANDA

  • Typ av kompressor

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energiförbrukning (kWh/år)

    359

  • Klimatklass

    T

  • Ljudnivå (dB)

    40

  • Ljudnivå (Klass)

    C

KYLDEL

  • Dörrkorg_transparent

    6

  • Belysning kyl

    LED överst + sida

  • Hylla_härdat glas

    4

  • Grönsakslåda

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Ja

  • Vikbar hylla

    Vikbar i ett steg

  • Pure N Fresh

    Ja

SMART TEKONOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

EAN-KOD

  • EAN-kod

    8806084583406

FRYSDEL

  • Dörrkorg_transparent

    6

  • Belysning frys

    LED överst

  • Hylla_härdat glas

    Nej

  • Låda_frys

    6 transparenta

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

Hitta en butik nära dig

Upplev den här produkten nära dig.

Våra rekommendationer

Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 