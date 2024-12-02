Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
625 L Door in Door™ Side by Side (Matte Black) - Energiklass F, Vatten/is utan röranslutning, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
Energiklass : SE
GSJ761MCUZ

GSJ761MCUZ

625 L Door in Door™ Side by Side (Matte Black) - Energiklass F, Vatten/is utan röranslutning, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

Stor kapacitet på 601 liter

Stor kapacitet på 625 liter

Med en kylkapacitet på 625 liter kan du förvara och organisera din mat på ett smartare sätt.
Nya uppgraderade Door-in-Door™

Nya uppgraderade Door-in-Door™

Nya, uppgraderade Door-in-Door™ ger dig enklare åtkomst till din favoritdryck, mat eller snacks. Utöver smidigare organisering av dina matvaror medför funktionen också att du släpper ut upp 46,5% mindre kall luft jämfört med när hela skåpet öppnas.*

*Tested by Intertek.

Snabb och enkel åtkomst

Door-in-Door™ funktionen ger dig enklare åtkomst till din favoritdryck, mat eller snacks eftersom du endast öppnar halva kylskåpsdelen. Det ger även en smidigare organisering av dina matvaror.

Snabb och enkel åtkomst1

SpacePlus™ Ice System1

SpacePlus™ Ice System

Vårt innovativa ismaskinssystem är inbyggt i kylskåpsdörren för att ge dig mer plats i frysen och samtidigt ger ytterligare förvaring på dörren.
Vatten och isdispenser utan vattenanslutning1

Vatten och isdispenser utan vattenanslutning

Med en inbyggd vattentank på 4 liter slipper du dyra och tidskrävande installationer, samtidigt som du eliminerar risken för eventuellt läckage.

Kontrollera nyckelfunktioner i kylskåpet var som helst1

Kontrollera nyckelfunktioner i kylskåpet var som helst

Kontrollera nyckelfunktioner genom att använda ThinQ™ -appen på din smartphone och få viktiga aviseringar var som helst.
Det fungerar även med Google Assistant så att du kan styra smarta funktioner med din röst.

*Kompatibel smartphone med Android 7 eller senare eller iOS 11 eller senare krävs för LG ThinQ ™ app. Telefon och hem Wi-Fi-dataanslutning krävs.

Moist Balance Crisper™1

Moist Balance Crisper™

Moist Balance Crisper™ är ett innovativt lock med en speciell struktur som håller fukten på optimal nivå. Detta ger en längre hållbarhet för frukt och grönsaker.
Effektiv energibesparing1
Inverter Linear Compressor

Effektiv energibesparing

Tack vare LG: s Inverter Linear Compressor säkerställs marknadsledande effektivitet genom att använda färre komponenter än konventionella kompressorer. Följaktligen har Inverter Linear Compressor mindre friktionspunkter, vilket ger en lägre ljudnivå.

Elegant design1

Integrerade fyrkantiga handtag

Elegant design

Oavsett hur mycket teknik som är integrerad, kommer den inte bli uppskattad om den inte rent estetiskt passar in i ditt kök. Därför gör LG lika mycket ansträngning i designutvecklingen, även för detaljer som handtag och display.

MÅTT

GSJ761MCUZ
Kapacitet
625 L
ENERGIKLASS
F
LJUDNIVÅ
39dB
Produktmått (BxHxD, mm)
912 x 1790 x 738

  • Kapacitet (Total)

    625 L

  • Kapacitet (Kyl)

    411 L

  • Kapacitet (Frys)

    214 L

  • Multi Air Flow

    Ja

  • Energieffektivitetsklass (A - G)

    F

  • Ljudnivå (A - D)

    39dB (C)

  • Placering

    Fristående

  • Vatten/is via röranslutning

    Nej

  • Färg

    Matte Black

DESIGN

  • Färg

    Matte Black

  • Is- & vattendispenser

    Ja

  • Handtag

    Pocket (dolt)

KYLSKÅP

  • "Knock Knock" InstaView

    Nej

  • Door in Door™

    Ja

  • Door Cooling™

    Nej

  • Metal Fresh™

    Nej

  • Pure n Fresh™

    Nej

  • Fresh Balancer™

    Nej

  • Flaskställ (vin)

    Nej

  • Snack-/ostlåda

    Nej

FRYSSKÅP

  • Craft Ice™

    Nej

  • No Frost

    Ja

  • Ismaskin

    Ja

  • Krossad is

    Ja

  • Metal Fresh™

    Nej

SMART FUNKTION

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

MÅTT

  • Produktmått (BxHxD, mm)

    912 x 1790 x 738

  • Förpackningsmått (BxHxD, mm)

    968 x 1891 x 770

  • Nettovikt

    130kg

  • Bruttovikt

    141kg

  • EAN-kod

    8806098314027

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

