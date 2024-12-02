We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
625L Door in Door™ Side by Side (Matte Black) - Energiklass E, Vatten/is via röranslutning, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
Sammanfattning
MÅTT
Alla specifikationer
NYCKELFUNKTIONER
-
Kapacitet (Total)
625 L
-
Kapacitet (Kyl)
411 L
-
Kapacitet (Frys)
214 L
-
Multi Air Flow
Ja
-
Energieffektivitetsklass (A - G)
E
-
Placering
Fristående
-
Vatten/is via röranslutning
Ja
-
Färg
Matte Black
-
Ljudnivå (A - D)
39dB (C)
-
Typ av kompressor
Inverter Linear Compressor
DESIGN
-
Färg
Matte Black
-
Is- & vattendispenser
Ja
-
Handtag
Pocket (dolt)
KYLSKÅP
-
"Knock Knock" InstaView
Nej
-
Door in Door™
Ja
-
Door Cooling™
Ja
-
Metal Fresh™
Ja
-
Pure n Fresh™
Ja
-
Fresh Balancer™
Ja
-
Flaskställ (vin)
Ja
-
Snack-/ostlåda
Ja
FRYSSKÅP
-
Craft Ice™
Nej
-
No Frost
Ja
-
Ismaskin
Ja
-
Krossad is
Ja
-
Metal Fresh™
Ja
SMART FUNKTION
-
Wi-Fi
Ja
MÅTT
-
Produktmått (BxHxD, mm)
912x1790x738
-
Förpackningsmått (BxHxD, mm)
968x1891x770
-
Nettovikt
130kg
-
Bruttovikt
141kg
-
EAN-kod
8808992142065
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
