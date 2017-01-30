Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience
QNED-main.jpg

TIPS OCH TRIX

Sitt på rätt avstånd – förhöj TV-upplevelsen

A large LG OLED TV that fits perfectly in a living room

Tech Hub

Tv-köpguide: allt du behöver veta

En ångtvättmaskin från LG använder TrueSteam för att tvätta känsliga kläder.

TIPS OCH TRIX

Hur är tvättmaskiner energieffektiva? Vilken ska du köpa?

QNED-main.jpg

TIPS OCH TRIX

Sitt på rätt avstånd – förhöj TV-upplevelsen

A large LG OLED TV that fits perfectly in a living room

Tech Hub

Tv-köpguide: allt du behöver veta

En ångtvättmaskin från LG använder TrueSteam för att tvätta känsliga kläder.

TIPS OCH TRIX

Hur är tvättmaskiner energieffektiva? Vilken ska du köpa?

LG is working toward becoming more sustainable with carbon-neutral status

VÅR HISTORIA

LG:s hållbara framtid: koldioxidneutralitet

Article 4_Main Image.jpg

TIPS OCH TRIX

Hur väljer man en energieffektiv kyl&frys?

Copy of Persona3_Kitchen_PerspectiveView_DWOpen.jpg

KOMMANDE NYHETER

Smarta knep för att minska energikostnaderna i koket

01_WashTower 24 LifeStyle Image_Platinum Black.jpg

KOMMANDE NYHETER

WashTower: LG:s revolutionerande tvättlösning för kompakta utrymmen

Prio 1.jpg

TIPS OCH TRIX

Minska matsvinnet och spara både tid och pengar

Copy of cinema_room_family.jpg

INSPIRATION

Hur man återskapar bioupplevelsen hemma med modern teknik?

SoMe_960x600_Ecovadis_Gold_kv.jpg

VÅR HISTORIA

Med hållbarhet i fokus: Vi får guld av EcoVadis

styler_1_640x400.jpg

INSPIRATION

Styler - Ett klädvårdssystem som gör jobbet åt dig

2023 LG OLED evo C3&LG Sound Bar SC9_Lifestlye_PR.jpg

INSPIRATION

Lås upp dina underhållningsdrömmar.

Den nya produktlinjen kommer att göra det lättare än någonsin att välja och anpassa en OLED-TV efter behov, samtidigt som miljöpåverkan minskar tack vare den lättare kompositmaterialen som...

Rekommendation

Teknik som förbättrar din vardag

tv.png

TV

Upptäck mer
audio.png

Ljud

Upptäck mer
tone-free.png

Hörlurar

Upptäck mer
instaview.png

Kylskåp

Upptäck mer
washing-machine.png

Tvätt

Upptäck mer
styler.png

Styler

Upptäck mer
34WP65C-B.png

UltraWide™

Upptäck mer
monitors.png

UltraGear™

Upptäck mer
beamers.png

Projektorer

Upptäck mer
tone-free.png

Hörlurar

Upptäck mer
instaview.png

Kylskåp

Upptäck mer
washing-machine.png

Tvätt

Upptäck mer
styler.png

Styler

Upptäck mer
34WP65C-B.png

UltraWide™

Upptäck mer
monitors.png

UltraGear™

Upptäck mer
beamers.png

Projektorer

Upptäck mer