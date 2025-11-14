About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Black Weeks-kampanj med olika LG-elektronik, inklusive en TV, tvättmaskin, högtalare, bärbar dator och andra enheter, visade bland presentaskar inslagna i svart med röda band mot en mörk bakgrund

LG Black Weeks-kampanj med olika LG-elektronik, inklusive en TV, tvättmaskin, högtalare, bärbar dator och andra enheter, visade bland presentaskar inslagna i svart med röda band mot en mörk bakgrund

Stora rabatter.
Större upplevelser.

Ta del av LG:s Black Weeks-erbjudanden innan de tar slut!

Stora rabatter. <br>Större upplevelser. Köp nu

Black Weeks Topperbjudanden

Missa inte LG-erbjudanden!

En bild av olika LG-produkter på podium: en vit tvättmaskin och två OLED-TV-apparater på separata podium. I mitten står en kundvagn med en grå papperspåse med texten "Life's Good" tryckt på.
Upptäck våra aktuella erbjudanden

 

 

Köp nu
Bild på olika konsumentelektronik från LG-produkter, inklusive en TV och ljudbar, en tvättmaskin och torktumlare, samt en bildskärm.
Månadens deal

Upp till 50% rabatt på utvalda produkter.

 

 

 

Köp nu
Bild av tre LG vitvaror: en tvättmaskin och en torktumlare, ett side-by-side-kylskåp och en diskmaskin bredvid ett skåp. En hängande pendellampa ovanför skapar en köksmiljö. LG-vitvarorna står på en podium med en rosa bakgrund.
Välj dina favoriter och få paketpris

Få 10 % rabatt när du köper 2 produketer - eller 15 % vid köp av 3.

Köp nu
En gyllene trofé på svart bakgrund med några gyllene prickar. Bästa varumärke av året. Rubrik L&B-logo.

En gyllene trofé på svart bakgrund med några gyllene prickar. Bästa varumärke av året. Rubrik L&B-logo.

Fira med oss!

Vi är stolta över att ha utsetts till Best Brand of the year av L&B Nordics*

2024-2025 och firar med upp till 50% rabatt på utvalda produkter

Fira med oss! Köp nu
En gyllene trofé på svart bakgrund med några gyllene prickar. Bästa varumärke av året. Rubrik L&B-logo. Texten Life's Good.
Bild av LG OLED TV med violett och guld bandbild på skärmen. LG OLED evo AI och LB pris. Årets Bästa 2024-2025.
Bild av LG OLED TV med röd och blå bandbild på skärmen. LG OLED evo AI och LB pris. Årets Bästa 2024-2025.
Ett par ligger i sängen och tittar på en LG Smart Monitor som är monterad på en Swing-arm framför dem. Rummet är mjukt upplyst med en sänglampa, och skärmen visar färgglatt innehåll. Båda ser avslappnade ut. Längst ner i bilden syns logotyperna för LG och Swing Smart Monitor.

Ett par ligger i sängen och tittar på en LG Smart Monitor som är monterad på en Swing-arm framför dem. Rummet är mjukt upplyst med en sänglampa, och skärmen visar färgglatt innehåll. Båda ser avslappnade ut. Längst ner i bilden syns logotyperna för LG och Swing Smart Monitor.

LG Swing Smart Monitor

"I'll be your
streaming sidekick"

Touchskärm med flexibelt stativ - streama, surfa och använd dina favoritappar direkt.

"I'll be your<br> streaming sidekick" Förbeställ
UltraGear-skärmen visar spelbilden, med siffran 32 skriven bredvid skärmen.

"I'll be your quality time sidekick"

Förvandla skärmtid till kvalitetstid.

På den delade UltraGear-skärmen visar den vänstra sidan ett spel med kämpande dinosaurier, medan den högra sidan visar en shooter.

"I'll be your kitchen sidekick"

 

Från recept till spellistor – din köksassistant i pixlar.

UltraGear-skärmen är lutad i en vinkel och skärmen visar en bild av Mars fallande, med pixelvågor som visas i bakgrunden.

"I'll be your fitness sidekick"

 

Din personliga tränare hemma - motivation på skärmen.

Par som kramas och firar i vardagsrummet efter att ha fått nyheterna, 'Livet är bra' text.

Par som kramas och firar i vardagsrummet efter att ha fått nyheterna, 'Livet är bra' text.

LG Affectionate Intelligence

Less artificial, more human

Less artificial, more human Läs mer
En gyllene trofé på svart bakgrund med några gyllene prickar. Bästa varumärke av året. Rubrik L&B-logo. Texten Life's Good.

Kom med in i framtiden

Läs mer
Bild av LG OLED TV med violett och guld bandbild på skärmen. LG OLED evo AI och LB pris. Årets Bästa 2024-2025.

Hem, smarta hem

Läs mer
Bild av LG OLED TV med röd och blå bandbild på skärmen. LG OLED evo AI och LB pris. Årets Bästa 2024-2025.

Less artificial, more human

Läs mer
LG OLED evo AI-TV med modellnamn C5 visas med färgstark skärm i blått och rosa. Texten "NYHET 2025" står ovanför TV:n. Citat från Ljud & Bild (april 2025) lyder: "...en redan mycket bra TV har blivit ännu bättre". En etikett med sex stjärnor och texten "Särskilt rekommenderad" syns på skärmen. Till höger visas en LG α9 Gen 8 AI-processor för 4K. En röd knapp med texten "Köp nu" finns till vänster.

LG OLED evo AI-TV med modellnamn C5 visas med färgstark skärm i blått och rosa. Texten "NYHET 2025" står ovanför TV:n. Citat från Ljud & Bild (april 2025) lyder: "...en redan mycket bra TV har blivit ännu bättre". En etikett med sex stjärnor och texten "Särskilt rekommenderad" syns på skärmen. Till höger visas en LG α9 Gen 8 AI-processor för 4K. En röd knapp med texten "Köp nu" finns till vänster.

LG OLED evo AI G5

The best just got
better

"Titelförsvararen sätter standarden- igen" (Lyd & Bilde, april 2025)

The best just got<br> better Köp nu
En Alpha 11 AI-processor 4K på toppen av ett moderkort, som avger lila och rosa ljusbultar.

alpha 11 AI Processor

11 års erfarenhet kulminerar i vårat kraftigaste OLED-chips

En val hoppande ur vattnet framför en stjärnklar natt himmel. Ovanför valen står frasen "upp till 150% ljusare"

Brightness Booster

Ljusstyrka, nu 150% ljusare

Ett modernt vardagsrum med en LG TV som visar en actionfilm. Ljudvågor illustreras i lila färg ovanför soffan, vilket visar upp avancerad surroundljudsteknik från TV:n och tillhörande ljudsystem. Rummet är stilrent inrett med dämpad belysning och en ljudanläggning syns på TV-bänken

Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

Enastående hemmabioupplevelse

Bilden visar Instaview kyl/frysar

Bilden visar Instaview kyl/frysar

Bevara maten längre

Bevara maten längre Läs mer
Bilden visar en hand som knackar på Instaview kyl/frysar

InstaView™

Upptäck LG InstaView™

Bilden visar DoorCooling+™-funktionen.

DoorCooling+™

Snabbare nerkylning och jämnare temperatur

Bilden visar UVnano™-funktionen.

UVnano™

Inbyggd UV-ljus rengör automatiskt ditt vattenmunstycket

Vid ett bord vid fönstret med solnedgången placeras en UltraGear-skärm som visar ett spel.

Vid ett bord vid fönstret med solnedgången placeras en UltraGear-skärm som visar ett spel.

Ultragear™ gamingskärmar 

Born to game

Born to game Läs mer
UltraGear-skärmen visar spelbilden, med siffran 32 skriven bredvid skärmen.

32" 4K OLED med MLA+

Äntligen, den bredare 32”
4K OLED med MLA+

32-tums 4K OLED-skärm med MLA+, upplev framtidens spelande.

På den delade UltraGear-skärmen visar den vänstra sidan ett spel med kämpande dinosaurier, medan den högra sidan visar en shooter.

World's first VESA certified Dual-Mode

Dual-Mode,för dubbelt nöje

Njut av gaming genom att omedelbart växla från UHD 240Hz till FHD 480Hz med Dual-Mode.

UltraGear-skärmen är lutad i en vinkel och skärmen visar en bild av Mars fallande, med pixelvågor som visas i bakgrunden.

Pixel sound

Blasting sound
on every pixel move

Njut av de omgivande ljudet som kommer från själva skärmen med pixel sound.

Känns som ny, varje år i 5 år! Få "Ny TV"-känsla varje år, med komplett systemuppgradering utan extra kostnad. Bild på TV med webOS och logotyper som leder till olika kanaler, som man hittar på en LG TV.

Känns som ny, varje år i 5 år! Få "Ny TV"-känsla varje år, med komplett systemuppgradering utan extra kostnad. Bild på TV med webOS och logotyper som leder till olika kanaler, som man hittar på en LG TV.

Känns som ny, varje
år i 5 år!

Få "Ny TV"-känsla varje år, med komplett systemuppgradering utan extra kostnad.

Känns som ny, varje<br> år i 5 år! Köp nu

LG Experience

Tips, guider och tekniska djupdykningar – direkt från källan.
Fullständig lista över artiklar

Upplev det bästa och senaste från LG

Upplev det bästa och senaste från LG

Läs mer
Hur väljer jag rätt tvättprogram?

Hur väljer jag rätt tvättprogram?

Läs mer
OLED TV:ns historia

OLED TV:ns historia

Läs mer

Bli LG-medlem

Njut av alla fördelar med ett LG-medlemskap, från specialrabatter
till exklusiva tjänster och erbjudanden.

Logga inBli medlem nu

Välkomstkupong

5 % rabatt på ditt första köp.

Exklusiva priser

Få ytterligare 2 % rabatt på varje köp.

Fri hemleverans

På alla beställningar gjorda på LG.com

Behöver du hjälp?

Vi finns här för att hjälpa dig.

Support
Delbetala med Klarna
Betala för dina LG produkter tryggt med Klarna! Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt.
Så här fungerar det
  • 1. Shoppa smidigare
    Köp det du älskar med Klarna. Det är precis som shopping ska vara – enkelt, säkert och roligt
  • 2. Dela upp
    Betala lite då och då. Genom att dela upp din betalning kan du köpa nu och sprida dina kostnader upp till 36 månader. Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader, för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt
  • 3. Betala senare
    Betala inom 30 dagar. Få din order och betala bara för det du väljer att behålla, utan räntor eller avgifter.
Observera att det kan förekomma små avvikelser i beräkningen av månadskostnaden och den totala kostnaden.Det slutliga beloppet visas på Klarnas webbplats när du slutför köpet.
Exempel på delbetalning

Vid köp av denna produkt för kronor med 12 månaders räntefri delbetalning är räntan 0 %, den månatliga administrationsavgiften 0 kronor och uppläggningsavgiften 0 kronor. Den effektiva räntan är 0 % och det totala beloppet att betala blir kronor.

Att låna kostar pengar!

Om du inte kan betala tillbaka skulden i tid riskerar du en betalningsanmärkning. Det kan leda till svårigheter att få hyra bostad, teckna abonnemang och få nya lån. För stöd, vänd dig till budget- och skuldrådgivningen i din kommun. Kontaktuppgifter finns på konsumentverket.se

 