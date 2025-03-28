Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Hem, smarta hem

Fokusera mer på ditt liv och din fritid. Produkterna från LG AI Home är designade för att göra ditt hem ännu mer bekvämt. LG Affectionate Intelligence bryr sig om alla i ditt hem, löser problem och gör livet enklare – mer mänskligt.

Hem, smarta hem Se filmen

LG AI Affectionate Intelligence

Vad gör ett hem mänskligt?

Hur uttrycker det din personlighet?

Hur det får dig att slappna av?

De minnen du skapat?

LG:s smarta enheter med LG Affectionate Intelligence är optimerade för att analysera och lära sig av ditt liv och se till att din tid hemma tillbringas på bästa sätt – borta bra men hemma bäst.

LG OLED

På svenska skulle det bli: "AI-knappen på LG AI Magic Remote är markerad, med funktionerna AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard och AI Sound Wizard presenterade ovanför.

Nästa generation av LG AI TV

Skapa en fullständig AI upplevelse med AI Magic Remote, med en dedikerad AI funktion. Upplev LG AI TV som känner igen dig, anpassar sig efter dig och ser efter dig. Det enda du behöver göra är att njuta av showen!

Köp nu

Skapa en fullständig AI upplevelse med AI Magic Remote med en dedikerad AI knapp.

Med AI Magic Remote styr du enkelt din TV, inga fler tillbehör behövs! Enkelt men kraftig tryck, drag och släpp funktion som gör det enkelt att använda och navigera i webOS.

Köp nu

AI Voice ID synkroniseras med din profil

LG AI Voice ID känner igen din unika röst och erbjuder personaliserade rekomendationer så fort du startar den och pratar.

Köp nu

Prata med din fjärrkontroll, hitta det du söker med AI Search

Fråga din TV vadsomhelst. Inbyggd AI känner igen din röst och hittar personliga rekommendationer på dina förfrågningar. Med Microsoft Copilot kan du få fler resultat och lösningar.

Köp nu

Lös förfrågningar i realtid med AI Chatbot

Få din egna AI Chatbot att aktivt lösa och hjälpa dig med dina förfrågningar. Du behöver bara prata med din TV och låta den klassificera dina intentioner och besvara dem.

Köp nu

AI Concierge - ett klick för personliga rekommendationer

Ett litet klick på Ai knappen på din kontroll öppnar upp för AI Concierge vilket erbjuder personliga sökord och rekommendationer baserat på dina sökningar och historik. 

Köp nu

LG WashTower

Lätta din börda

Med LG:s AI DD™-teknik behöver du bara trycka på start så sköter den resten. Den känner av mängden tvätt och material för att optimera varje tvätt, och sköter sedan sig själv.

Köp nu

AI Wash

AI Wash optimerar tvättrörelser baserat på tvättens typ. Det kan hjälpa till att uppnå förbättrad materialvård och energibesparingar vid tvätt av mjuka tyger.

Köp nu

LG AI tvättmaskin

I 26 år har LG:s tvättmaskiner pressat gränserna för innovation. Upplev framtiden för tvätt, där AI utgör kärnan av hushållsapparater. AI i grunden, enkel tvätt.

Köp nu

LG StandbyME

Titta som du vill

Vacker, funktionell och flexibel – LG StandybyMe är en trådlös och smart touchskärm som låter dig titta som du vill, i alla rum.

Läs mer

Our Picks for you

WT1210BBF

12 kg / 10 kg WashTower(Svart) - Energiklass A/A+++, Steam, TurboWash™360, AI DD™, Dual Inverter Heatpump

Köp nu

OLED TVs

Läs mer

Läs också

En person som kör en bil, där skärmen är framträdande i mitten av bilen och en AI kommunicerar med föraren.

Kom med in i framtiden

Rör dig med frihet. Upplev LG Affectionate Intelligence överallt, inte bara hemma och på jobbet. LG AI synkar med dina andra enheter, tar in omgivningarna och förstår dina beteenden och känslor när du kör bil.

Läs mer
Människor sitter runt bordet, ler, och LG ThinQ är påslaget ovanför bordet till vänster.

Less artificial, more human

LG Affectionate Intelligence

Läs mer

*Alla bilder är simulerade för illustrativa syften.

*Funktionens tillgänglighet kan variera.

LG OLED

AI Magic Remote

*AI Magic Remote's design, tillgänglighet och funktioner kan variera beroende på region och språk, även för samma modell.

*En internetanslutning krävs för användning.

*AI Voice Recognition erbjuds endast i länder som stöder NLP på deras modersmål.

 

AI Voice ID

*Innehållet kan vara reducerat eller begränsat beroende på region och nätverksanslutning.

*Stöd för Voice ID kan variera beroende på region och land och är tillgängligt på OLED, QNED, NanoCell och UHD TV-apparater som släppts från och med 2024.*Voice ID är tillgängligt för LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games och PPW.

 

AI Search

*AI Search är tillgängligt på OLED, QNED, NanoCell och UHD TV-apparater som släppts från och med 2024.

*USA och Korea använder LLM-modellen.

LG WashTower

*Testad av Intertek i november 2023. Jämfört med bomullscykeln visade AI Wash-cykeln en förbättring i materialvård och en minskning av energiförbrukningen med en 3 kg blandad last av mjuka tyger (blandade skjortor, blusar, funktionella T-shirts, chiffongkjolar, polyshorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Resultaten kan variera beroende på vikt och typsammansättning av tvätten och/eller andra faktorer. AI-sensorik aktiveras när lasten är under 3 kg. AI-sensorik aktiveras inte när Steam-alternativet är valt. AI Wash bör endast användas med liknande tygtyper [inte alla tyger upptäcks] och lämpligt tvättmedel.

LG StandbyME

*Höjd: 1 265 mm ~ 1 065 mm baserat på horisontell skärm.

*Rotation: Totalt 180˚ (medurs 90˚, moturs 90˚) / Svängning: Totalt 130˚ (vänster 65˚, höger 65˚) / Tilt: Framåt 25˚, bakåt 25˚.

*Vertikalt skärmläge kanske inte stöds av alla appar.

*Vertikalt skärmläge kan fungera olika beroende på appen som används.

 

*StanbyME måste vara ansluten till ett trådlöst nätverk för att stödja streamingtjänster.

 

*StanbyME stöder webOS-plattformen (den stöder inte Google Play Store eller Apple Store).

*Pekskärmsfunktionalitet varierar beroende på app och stöds kanske inte av alla appar.

*Appar som inte kan styras via pekskärm kan kontrolleras med den medföljande fjärrkontrollen.

*Den medföljande fjärrkontrollen fungerar endast med StanbyME-produkter.

 

*NFC-funktionalitet fungerar efter att ThinQ-appen laddats ner till en mobil enhet och enheten är ansluten till StanbyME via Wi-Fi (stödet kan variera beroende på mobil enhet).

*Dela mobilskärm (mirroring) är endast tillgänglig på Android-enheter (iOS och macOS stöds inte).

*Anslutningsförhållanden kan skilja sig beroende på användarens nätverksmiljö.

Beroende på specifikationer och tillverkare av mobil enheten kan metoder för skärmdelning (mirroring) och bildkvalitet skilja sig.

Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 