Kom med in i framtiden

Rör dig med frihet. Upplev LG Affectionate Intelligence överallt, inte bara hemma och på jobbet. LG AI synkar med dina andra enheter, tar in omgivningarna och förstår dina beteenden och känslor när du kör bil.

Kom med in i framtiden Se filmen

LG AI Affectionate Intelligence

Upplev en ny sorts bilkörning med LG Digital Cockpit. De genomtänkta och personliga AI-lösningarna du upplevt hemma och på kontoret – nu i din bil. Resultatet? Säkrare och bekvämare bilkörning.

En bättre vägkänsla

Super-personifiering

Justerar automatiskt körställningen, föreslår vad som ska visas och ger personlig service baserat på föraren genom Driver & Interior Monitoring System (DIMS).

Läs mer

Upptäcker farliga tillstånd eller beteenden som till exempel trötthet, distraktioner och felaktig bältesanvändning för ökad säkerhet och snabba reaktioner i nödlägen.

Läs mer

AI-förstärkt gränssnitt mellan människa och bil

Ger en mer exakt och bekväm körupplevelse genom användning av multimodalt-AI, som styrs av rörelser, röst och visuella intryck.

Läs mer

LG vehicle solution's Digital Cockpit.

LG Vehicle Solution

Kom med in i framtiden

Kom med in i framtiden Läs mer

I ett rymligt vardagsrum är lamporna, en LG OLED TV och LG ThinQ ON påslagna.

Hem, smarta hem

Fokusera mer på ditt liv och din fritid. Produkterna från LG AI Home är designade för att göra ditt hem ännu mer bekvämt. LG Affectionate Intelligence bryr sig om alla i ditt hem, löser problem och gör livet enklare – mer mänskligt.

Läs mer
Människor sitter runt bordet, ler, och LG ThinQ är påslaget ovanför bordet till vänster.

Less artificial, more human

LG Affectionate Intelligence

Läs mer
Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 