LG 2.1 Blu-ray hembiosystem med YouTube
Alla specifikationer
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Typ
Home Theatre
-
Kanal
2.1
-
Poer Output - Total
300
-
Uteffekt – totalt
75x2
-
Uteffekt – subwoofer
150
IN- OCH UTGÅNG
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Direktdockning för iPod
Ja
-
Ljudingång - bärbar ingång
Ja
-
Kompositvideoutgång
Ja
-
Komponentvideoutgång
Ja
-
Ljudingång – audio L/R
Ja
-
Ljudingång – koaxial
Ja
-
Ljudingång – optisk
Ja
-
HDMI-utgång
Ja
-
HDMI-ingång
Ja
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
USB-inspelning (2x, endast CD)
Nej
-
iPod-docka – utformad för iPod
Nej
LJUDLÄGE
-
VSM Plus
Ja
SPELBAR SKIVTYP
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
Hybridskiva (BD+DVD)
Ja
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW (video/VR-läge)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW(¨videoläge)
Ja
-
Ljud-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
AV-FORMAT
-
Uppskalning till 1080p
Ja
FYSISK STORLEK (B X H X D) MM
-
Primär
430x76x379
-
Främre högtalare
118x226x114
-
Subwoofer
216x405x310
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
