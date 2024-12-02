We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Diskret yttre med ett rikt inre
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Produkttyp
Hemmabio
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Kanal
2.1CH
-
Uteffekt – totalt
280W
-
Uteffekt – fram
70Wx2
-
Uteffekt – subwoofer
40W (Wireless Active)
IN- OCH UTGÅNG
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Direktdockning för iPod
Nej
-
Mikrofon – mikrofoningång (φ6,3)
Nej
-
Ljudingång - bärbar ingång
Ja
-
Kompositvideoutgång
Nej
-
Videoutgång – D-uttag
Nej
-
Komponentvideoutgång
Nej
-
Ljudingång – audio L/R
Nej
-
Ljudingång – koaxial
Nej
-
Ljudingång – optisk
Ja
-
HDMI-utgång
Nej
-
HDMI-ingång
0
-
FM-antenn
Nej
-
Ethernet – RJ45
Nej
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Nej
-
DLNA
Nej
-
CIFS
Nej
-
Trådlöst LAN – inbyggt
Nej
-
Smart Phone fjärrkontroll applikation
Ja
-
Justering av nivån i högtalarna
Ja
-
USB-inspelning (2x, endast CD)
Nej
-
Uppspelning från extern hårddisk
Nej
-
Enkel konfiguration av TV-ljud
Nej
-
Bluetooth 2.0
Nej
SPELBAR SKIVTYP
-
3D BD-ROM
Nej
-
BD-ROM
Nej
-
BD-R
Nej
-
BD-RE
Nej
-
Hybridskiva (BD+DVD)
Nej
-
DVD(NTSC)
Nej
-
DVD(PAL)
Nej
-
DVD-R
Nej
-
DVD-RW (video/VR-läge)
Nej
-
DVD+R
Nej
-
DVD+RW(¨videoläge)
Nej
-
DVD-RAM
Nej
-
DVD-Audio
Nej
-
Video CD/Super VCD
Nej
-
Ljud-CD
Nej
-
DTS-CD
Nej
-
SACD
Nej
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Nej
AV-FORMAT
-
Video – MPEG2
Nej
-
Video – MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Nej
-
Video – DivX
Ja
-
Video – DivX HD
Nej
-
Video – MKV
Nej
-
Video – AVC Rec
Nej
-
Video – AVC HD
Nej
-
Uppskalning till 1080p
Nej
RADIO
-
Förinställt minne
Nej
FYSISK STORLEK (B X H X D) MM
-
Primär
1000x80x50
-
Främre högtalare
Nej
-
Mitthögtalare
Nej
-
Bakre högtalare
Nej
-
Subwoofer
196x392x317
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
