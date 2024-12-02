We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM CM3330B
Alla specifikationer
ALLMÄNT
-
Typ
CD
-
Effekt
40W
-
Subwoofer
30 (Dual Woofer)
-
Mottagare
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
LJUDINGÅNGAR
-
Hörlursuttag (3,5 mm)
Ja
-
USB
Ja
-
Portable In
Ja
VIDEOKONTAKTER
-
USB-kabel
Ja
-
Skapad för iPod/iPhone/iPad/Android
Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja
STRÖMFÖRBRUKNING
-
Strömförbrukning
23W
-
Strömförbrukning i avstängt läge
0.5W↓
-
Strömförbrukning i standbyläget
1W↓
SPELBAR SKIVTYP
-
Skiva
1
-
Audio CD
Ja
-
MP3/WMA CD
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
SPELBARA FILFORMAT
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
BEKVÄMLIGHETER
-
USB-direktuppspelning
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Appen Bluetooth Remote
Ja
-
Fjärrkontroll
Ja
MÅTT OCH VIKT
-
Storlek (B x H x D) mm
520 x 87 x 180
-
Kartongens storlek (B x H x D) mm
631 x 167 x 250
-
Bruttovikt (kg)
4,9
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
