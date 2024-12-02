We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1-KANALS 3D-HEMMABIOSYSTEM. SMART BLU-RAY MED DLNA. TALLBOYHÖGTALARE FRAM OCH BAK. 5 SEKUNDERS STARTTID.
Alla specifikationer
DIMENSIONS
-
Size (W x H x D) mm Main
360 x 60,5 x 299
-
Size (W x H x D) mm Front Speaker
250 x 1.100 x 250
-
Size (W x H x D) mm Center Speaker
260 x 93 x 74
-
Size (W x H x D) mm Rear Speaker
250 x 1.100 x 250
-
Size (W x H x D) mm Subwoofer
133 x 352 x 325
AMPLIFIER
-
Chanels
5.1
-
Power Output
1000W
-
Front L/R
167W x 2
-
Center
167W
-
Sub-Woofer
167 W
-
Wireless Rear L/R
167W x 2
POWER
-
Power
200-240, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
< 0.5W
-
Power Consumption
120
IN & OUT
-
Display
FLD
-
USB
1
-
Audio In
Audio L/R, Optical - 1
-
HDMI Input
Out-1, Input-0
-
Radio Antenna
FM
-
Ethernet
RJ45
LG SMART FUNTIONS
-
Premium Contents
Yes
-
LG Apps
Yes
-
Full Browser
Flash 10 / HTML 5 support
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wired (Ethernet)
Yes
-
DLNA(Smart Share)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Instant tray open
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
Speaker Distance (channel delay)
Yes
-
Auto Volume Level
Yes
-
Remote app
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
RADIO
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM (RDS)
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Radio Antenna
Yes
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
