3D Blu-ray 2.1hemmabiosystem med Smart TV-tjänster
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Produkttyp
Hemmabio
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Kanal
2.1CH
-
Uteffekt – totalt
560W
-
Uteffekt – fram
180WX2
-
Uteffekt – subwoofer
200W (Passive)
IN- OCH UTGÅNG
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Ljudingång - bärbar ingång
Ja
-
Kompositvideoutgång
Ja
-
Ljudingång – audio L/R
Ja
-
Ljudingång – optisk
Ja
-
HDMI-utgång
Ja
-
HDMI-ingång
Ja 2st
-
Radioantenn
Ja
-
Ethernet – RJ45
Ja
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Trådlöst LAN – inbyggt
Ja
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
-
Smart TV Premium
Ja
-
Smart Phone fjärrkontroll applikation
Ja
-
LG Apps
Ja
-
Justering av nivån i högtalarna
Ja
-
Woofer-volym
Ja
-
USB-inspelning (2x, endast CD)
Ja
-
Uppspelning från extern hårddisk
Ja
-
Enkel konfiguration av TV-ljud
Ja
SPELBAR SKIVTYP
-
3D BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-ROM
5,0
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW (video/VR-läge)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW(¨videoläge)
Ja
-
Ljud-CD
Ja
-
DTS-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
AV-FORMAT
-
Video – MPEG2
Ja
-
Video – MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
Video – SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ja
-
Video – DivX
Ja
-
Video – DivX HD
Ja
-
Video – MKV
Ja
-
Video – AVC HD
Ja
-
Uppskalning till 1080p
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM
-
Förinställt minne
50 station
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
FYSISK STORLEK (B X H X D) MM
-
Främre högtalare
88x213x87
-
Subwoofer
251x336x302
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
