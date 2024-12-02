We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9.1-kanals hemmabiosystem med trådlösa bakre högtalare.
Alla specifikationer
DIMENSIONS
-
Size (W x H x D) mm Main
444 x 65 x 292.5
-
Size (W x H x D) mm Front Speaker
290 x 1220 x 290
-
Size (W x H x D) mm Center Speaker
341.5 x 79 x 81.5
-
Size (W x H x D) mm Rear Speaker
290 x 1220 x 290
-
Size (W x H x D) mm Subwoofer
172 x 379 x 377
AMPLIFIER
-
Chanels
9.1
-
Power Output
1460W
-
Front L/R
180W x 2
-
Center
180W
-
Sub-Woofer
200W
-
Front top (L/R)
90W x 2
-
Wireless Rear L/R
180W x 2
-
Wireless Surround Top(L/R)
90W x 2
POWER
-
Power
200-240, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
< 0.5W
-
Power Consumption
130
IN & OUT
-
Display
FLD
-
USB
2
-
Audio In
Audio L/R, Optical - 1
-
HDMI Input
Out-1, Input-2
-
Radio Antenna
FM
-
Ethernet
RJ45
LG SMART FUNTIONS
-
Premium Contents
Yes
-
LG Apps
Yes
-
Full Browser
Flash 10 / HTML 5 support
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wired (Ethernet)
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Yes
-
Wi-Fi direct
Yes
-
DLNA(Smart Share)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Instant tray open
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
Speaker Distance (channel delay)
Yes
-
Auto Volume Level
Yes
-
Remote app
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
RADIO
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM (RDS)
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Radio Antenna
Yes
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
