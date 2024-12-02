We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SMART Hi-Fi-ljud LG Music Flow HS7
Alla specifikationer
EQUALIZER
-
Standard
Ja
-
Bass
Ja
-
Flat
Ja
-
Boost
Ja
-
Treble / Bass
Ja
FÖRSTÄRKARE
-
Kanaler
4,1CH
-
Effekt
360W
IN/UT
-
Audio Out (L/R)
Ja
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Optisk
Ja
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
NÄTVERK
-
Inbyggd Wi-Fi
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
BEKVÄMLIGHETER
-
Appen LG Remote
Ja
-
LGTV Sound Sync Optical
Ja
-
LGTV Sound Sync Bluetooth
Ja
-
Mesh Network
Ja
LJUDFORMAT
-
WMA
Ja
-
Ogg Vorbis
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WAV
Ja
-
AIFF
Ja
-
AAC(MPEG4)
Ja
-
AAC+
Ja
-
Flac Lossless
Ja
-
Apple Lossless (m4a)
Ja
STRÖM
-
Strömförbrukning (under drift)
45W
-
Strömförbrukning (i standby)
0.5 W
-
Batterier
NA
-
Batteritid Blåtand
NA
-
Batteritid Wifi
NA
MÅTT
-
Storlek (B x H x D) mm
1060 x 45 x 82
-
Storlek på subwoofer (B x H x D) mm
171x390x261
-
Vikt (Kg)
2.5Kg
-
Subwoofer (Kg)
5.6Kg
-
Kartongens storlek (B x H x D) mm
1122 x 417 x 223
-
Bruttovikt (kg)
11.3Kg
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
24bit/192KHz Sampling
Ja
-
Dynamic Loudness Algorithm
Ja
-
LR control
NA
-
L/R Balance
NA
MUSIKTJÄNSTER
-
Spotify
Ja
-
Internet Radio
Ja
-
Google Cast
Ja
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
