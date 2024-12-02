We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ND1520 Dockningshögtalare
Alla specifikationer
STRÖMFÖRBRUKNING
-
Power
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
FÖRSTÄRKARE
-
Power Output (W)
5W X 1
-
Funktionsväljare
Tuner, Portable In, iPod/iPhone/iPad
-
Total Output (W)
5
INGÅNGAR
-
Ljud In
Portable In
-
Högtalare Ut
Mono
-
Radioantenn
FM Antenna
-
Direct docking type
iPod / iPhone Dock
FUNKTIONER
-
Time Sync
Ja
-
Klocka/Alarm/Snooze
Ja
RADIO
-
Typ
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range
FM - 87.5~108.0MHz (50KHz)
-
Förinställda Stationer
10 (Random)
-
Station Memory Clear
Ja
TILLBEHÖR
-
Fm Antenn
Ja (75ohm)
-
Manual
Ja
-
Garantikort
Ja
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
Det säger andra
Våra rekommendationer
-
Produkt-registrering
Du får snabbare support om du registrerar din produkt.
-
Produkt-support
Hitta handbok, felsökning och garanti för din LG-produkt.
-
Beställnings-support
Spåra din beställning och läs vanliga frågor om beställningar.
-
Reparations-begäran
Gör bekvämt reparationsbegäran online.
-
LiveChatt
Chatta med LG:s produktexperter för shoppinghjälp, rabatter och erbjudanden i realtid
-
Chatta med LG service support med den mest populära meddelandetjänsten
-
Skicka e-post till oss
Skicka e-post till LG service support
-
Ring oss
Tala direkt med våra supportrepresentanter.