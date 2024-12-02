We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1-kanals Sound Bar SH3
Alla specifikationer
EQUALIZER
-
Standard
Ja
-
Cinema
Ja
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ja
FÖRSTÄRKARE
-
Kanaler
2.1CH
-
Effekt
300W
-
Power Output Subwoofer
200W(Wireless)
IN/UT
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Optisk
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
BEKVÄMLIGHETER
-
Remote-app
Ja
-
Sound Sync Bluetooth
Ja
-
Sound Sync Optical
Ja
-
Tyst
Ja
LJUDFORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ja
STRÖM
-
Strömförbrukning i avstängt läge
<0.5W
-
Strömförbrukning
27W
MÅTT
-
Storlek (B x H x D) mm
950 x 71 x 47
-
Storlek på subwoofer (B x H x D) mm
171x390x261
-
Vikt (Kg) huvudenhet
2.47Kg
-
Vikt på subwoofer (Kg)
5.6kg
-
Kartongens storlek (B x H x D) mm
1016x430x223
-
Bruttovikt (kg)
9.8Kg
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
