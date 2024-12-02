We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4 Ch.Speaker System Sound Bar SH6
4 Ch.Speaker System Sound Bar SH6
Alla specifikationer
FÖRSTÄRKARE
-
Kanal
4.0 ch
-
Effekt
150W
NÄTVERK
-
Inbyggd Wi-Fi
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
IN/UT
-
Audio Out (L/R)
Ja
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
Optisk
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Dynamic Loudness Algorithm
Ja
EQUALIZER
-
User EQ
Ja
-
Standard
Ja
-
Bass
Ja
-
Boost
Ja
-
Treble / Bass
Ja
STRÖM
-
Strömförbrukning (i standby)
0.5 W
-
Batterier
NA
-
Batteritid Blåtand
NA
-
Batteritid Wifi
NA
LJUDFORMAT
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
Ogg Vorbis
Ja
-
AIFF
Ja
-
AAC(MPEG4)
Ja
-
AAC+
Ja
-
Apple Lossless (m4a)
Ja
-
Flac Lossless
Ja
-
WAV
Ja
MUSIKTJÄNSTER
-
Spotify
Ja
-
Internet Radio
Ja
-
Google Cast
Ja
BEKVÄMLIGHETER
-
Appen LG Remote
Ja
-
LGTV Sound Sync
Ja
-
Mesh Network
Ja
MÅTT
-
Storlek (B x H x D) mm
1060 x 76 x 145
-
Vikt (Kg)
5.3Kg
-
Kartongens storlek (B x H x D) mm
1130 x 209 x 168
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
Det säger andra
Våra rekommendationer
-
Produkt-registrering
Du får snabbare support om du registrerar din produkt.
-
Produkt-support
Hitta handbok, felsökning och garanti för din LG-produkt.
-
Beställnings-support
Spåra din beställning och läs vanliga frågor om beställningar.
-
Reparations-begäran
Gör bekvämt reparationsbegäran online.
-
LiveChatt
Chatta med LG:s produktexperter för shoppinghjälp, rabatter och erbjudanden i realtid
-
Chatta med LG service support med den mest populära meddelandetjänsten
-
Skicka e-post till oss
Skicka e-post till LG service support
-
Ring oss
Tala direkt med våra supportrepresentanter.