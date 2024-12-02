Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar SQC1

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Recensioner

Köp online

Support

LG Soundbar SQC1

SQC1

LG Soundbar SQC1

(0)
Vy i ögonhöjd

LG Soundbar SQC1 och en LG TV står tillsammans i ett vardagsrum. TV:n är på, den visar en grafisk bild.


Kompakt och trådlösmed stort ljud

Med enkel elegans, gör det möjligt för soundbar att perfekt komplettera
sin omgivning. Speciellt utformad för att passa och förbättra din TV.

I ett vardagsrum, LG TV:n är på väggen LG Soundbar SQC1 står under TV:n På högra sidan finns en trådlös subwoofer. Under subwoofern kommer ljudgrafik ut, den illustrerar att subwoofern har en kraftfull bas.

Trådlös subwoofer,perfekt bas utan sladdar

Placera subwoofern där det ser ut och låter sombäst utan att bekymra dig om sladdar.

LG TV hänger på väggen, skärmen visar två par som ligger utsträckta på gräset. Framför dem finns en lampa. LG Soundbar är nedanför LG TV. Grafik som visar ljud kommer ut från framsidan på soundbaren. Logotypen för Bluetooth ligger nere till vänster i bilden.

Bluetooth, streama vad du vill

Streama musik trådlöst direkt från din smarttelefon eller annan kompatibel enhet och njut av en bra ljudupplevelsen.

LG Soundbar är på en vit hylla. Grafik som visar ljud kommer ut från högtalaren. Den visar ikoner för USB och optisk kabel

Ihopkopplad med din underhållning

Anslut till den enhet du vill via anslutning med USB, optisk kabel, Portable in eller Bluetooth.

En LG fjärrkontroll i ligger i någons hand och personen styr TV:n och soundbaren samtidigt. Ikonerna för LG TV och LG Soundbar visas.

Regleras med tv:ns fjärrkontroll

LG Soundbar levereras med en fjärrkontroll, men du kan också välja att använda din egen.
*Gäller även TV-fjärrkontroll.

*Fjärrkontroller av märkena LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba och Samsung.

Skriv ut

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Antal Kanaler

    2.1

  • Output

    160 W

  • Main

    660 x 56 x 99 mm

  • Subwoofer

    185,5 x 303,0 x 205,0 mm

Alla specifikationer

SOUND EFFECT

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Ja / -

ANSLUTNING

  • Bluetooth Version

    4

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Ja / -

  • Optisk

    1

GENERELLT

  • Antal Kanaler

    2.1

  • Antal Högtalare

    3 EA

  • Output

    160 W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

MÅTT (WXHXD)

  • Main

    660 x 56 x 99 mm

  • Subwoofer

    185,5 x 303,0 x 205,0 mm

VIKT

  • Main

    1,31 kg

  • Subwoofer

    2,98 kg

  • Gross Vikt

    6,04 kg

TILLBEHÖR

  • Fjärrkontroll

    Ja

STRÖM

  • Strömförbrukning Av (Main)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Strömförbrukning (Main)

    18 W

  • Strömförbrukning Av (Subwoofer)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Strömförbrukning (subwoofer)

    24 W

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

