LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier
Sammanfattning
MÅTT
Alla specifikationer
PERFORMANCE
-
Coverage (㎡)
46.0 ㎡ (Jet mode 52.0㎡)
-
Power consumption(W)
85(turbo)
-
Noise (dB) (Max/Min)
53/23
-
Humidifying Capacity(cc/h)
700(max)/200(min)
-
Tank Capa.(Full Line)
4.2(3.2)
FILTER
-
Dual Protection Filter (Washable)
Yes
-
PM1.0 Black Filter
Yes
-
Deodori-zing Black Filter
Yes
FEATURES
-
Watering Engine System
Yes
-
UV LED
Yes
-
Trickle Watering(Easy to Refill)
Yes
-
Smart Indicator(PM10.2.5,1.0 Display)
Yes
-
Cleanliness Indicator
Yes (4 colours)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Operating mode
1.Purify
2.Humid
3.Silent
-
Fan Speed
4 steps (Auto-Low-Mid-High)
-
Turbo
Yes
-
Sensor
PM1.0 / Odour/ Humidity
-
Colour
White
-
Control
Touch
-
Off Timer
2 / 4 / 8 / 12 hr
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Filter Change Alarm
Yes
-
Inverter Motor
Yes (10yr warranty)
-
Remote Controller
Yes
DESIGN
-
Dimension (W*H*D)
408 x 725 x 408
-
Box Dimension (W*H*D)
465 x 460 x 825
-
Weight (Net)
17
-
Weight (Gross)
19.5
Det säger andra
-
