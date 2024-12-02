Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34" UltraWide WQHD (3440x1440) IPS-skärm med inbyggd webbkamera, mikrofon och HDR10
34BQ77QC EU (E).pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Recensioner

Köp online

Support

34" UltraWide WQHD (3440x1440) IPS-skärm med inbyggd webbkamera, mikrofon och HDR10

34BQ77QC EU (E).pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad
34BQ77QC-B

34" UltraWide WQHD (3440x1440) IPS-skärm med inbyggd webbkamera, mikrofon och HDR10

(0)
front

34-tums WQHD IPS-skärm

Exakt färg och vida vinklar

LG WQHD (3440x1440)-skärm med IPS-teknik ger en klar och konsekvent färg. Det kan ge korrekt färgåtergivning och hjälpa användare att se skärmen i vidvinkel.

WQHD IPS-skärm med bred betraktningsvinkel.

Skärm

34" UltraWide™ WQHD IPS

HDR10 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Användbarhet

Inbyggda högtalare med MaxxAudio®

USB Type-C™

 

Bekvämlighet

Flera portar

Ergonomisk design

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ WQHD-skärm

Mer utrymme för multitasking

UltraWide™ WQHD-skärmen (3440x1440 upplösning, 21:9 bildförhållande) visar olika program samtidigt vilket gör arbetet enkelt och hjälper till att öka produktiviteten.

UltraWide™ WQHD skärmen (3440x1440 upplösning, 21:9 bildformat) visar flera program samtidigt.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

HDR stöder specifika nivåer av färg och ljusstyrka jämfört med SDR, med dramatiska färger på innehållet.
HDR10

Detaljerad kontrast

Många olika sorters innehåll använder nu HDR. Denna bildskärm är kompatibel med HDR10 (högt dynamisk omfång) och stöder specifika nivåer av färg och ljusstyrka som gör det möjligt för tittarna att njuta av de dramatiska färgerna i innehållet.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

IPS med sRGB 99 % (Typ.) : Exakta färger och vidvinkel.

IPS med sRGB 99 % (Typ.)

Exakta färger och vidvinkel

LG IPS-skärm har en enastående färgnoggrannhet. Med en bred betraktningsvinkel har IPS-skärmen 99 % täckning av sRGB-spektrumet.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

Läsarläge justerar färgtemperatur och luminans som att läsa en bok.

Läsarläge

Läsarläge justerar färgtemperatur och luminans som att läsa en bok, vilket hjälper till att reducera tröttheten i ögonen och erbjuder ögonkomfort.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

Flimmersäkert läge reducerar osynligt flimmer på skärmen.

Flimmersäker

Flimmersäkert läge reducerar osynligt flimmer på skärmen, vilket hjälper till att minska ansträngningen för ögonen. Det ger en bekväm arbetsmiljö under en längre tid.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

Inbyggd webbkamera och mikrofon

Stärk användbarhet och säkehet

Tack vare den inbyggda full HD-webbkameran av popup-typ med inbyggd mikrofon kan du vara värd för olika möten och videokonferenser.

Full HD-webbkamera av popup-typ med integrerad mikrofon.

*För att använda webbkameran ska din dator och bildskärm vara anslutna med USB Type-C™ eller USB Upstream-kabel.

*USB Type-C™-kabel ingår i förpackningen (USB Upstream-kabel ingår INTE).

USB Type-C™

Enkel kontroll och anslutning

USB Type-C™-portar gör det möjligt att visa, överföra data och ladda anslutna enheter (upp till 90W) och erbjuder samtidigt stöd för din bärbara dator via en och samma kabel.

Skärm

Skärm

Data.

Data

Strömförsörjning

Strömförsörjning

USB Type-C™ ger enkel kontroll och anslutningsbarhet.

*För att det ska fungera korrekt krävs det att USB Type-C™-kabeln som ingår i paketet används för att ansluta USB Type-C™-porten till skärmen.

Inbyggda högtalare med MaxxAudio®

Stökfri skrivbordsinstallation

Denna skärm stöder en inbyggd stereohögtalare med MaxxAudio® som hjälper dig att spara skrivbordsutrymme och ger verklighetstrogen ljudtydlighet.

Denna skärm stöder inbyggda högtalare med MaxxAudio®.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

Denna skärm har USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), USB (1Up/4Down) och hörlursutgång.

Flera portar

En mängd olika gränssnitt

Denna skärm erbjuder USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet) och USB (1Up/4Down)-kompabilitet med befintliga enheter för en smidig visning och en hörlursutgång stöder hårdvaruanslutning.

*USB Type-C™, DisplayPort och HDMI-kabel ingår i paketet (USB- och RJ45-kabel ingår INTE).

OnScreen Control ger enklare användargränssnitt.
OnScreen Control

Kontroll med några få klick

Du kan anpassa din arbetsplats genom att dela skärmen eller konfigurera dess grundläggande inställningar med bara några få musklick.

*För att ladda ner den senaste versionen av OnScreen Control, klicka på knappen LADDA NER.

*Produktbilderna och OnScreen Control som visas i videon är endast för illustrativa ändamål och kan skilja sig från den färdiga produkten och appen OnScreen Control.

*Funktionerna kanske inte fungerar korrekt beroende på vilken dator användaren använder.

Ergonomisk design

Bekväm arbetsplats

One Click-stativet gör det enkelt att installera utan annan utrustning. Och den ergonomiska designen möjliggör bekväma höjd-, lutnings- och svängningsjusteringar för att skapa en optimerad arbetsmiljö.

One Click-stativ för enkel installation av bildskärmen utan någon annan utrustning.

One Click-stativ

Bildskärmen kan justeras genom att lutas.

Lutning

Bildskärmen kan justeras genom att svängas.

Svängningsfunktion

Bildskärmen kan justeras på höjden.

Höjd

Skärmen har en ergonomisk design som gör att du kan luta, svänga och justera den på höjden, samt ett One Click-stativ.

Skriv ut

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Storlek [tum]

    34

  • Upplösning

    3440 x 1440

  • Paneltyp

    IPS

  • Bildförhållande

    21:9

  • Färgomfång (typ)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Krökning

    3800R

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Svarstid

    5ms (GtG vid Snabbare)

  • Justering av bildskärmens position

    Lutning/Höjd/Svängning

Alla specifikationer

INFORMATION

  • Produktnamn

    UltraWide

  • År

    Y22

DISPLAY

  • Storlek [tum]

    34

  • Bildförhållande

    21:9

  • Paneltyp

    IPS

  • Ytbehandling

    Anti-Glare

  • Svarstid

    5ms (GtG vid Snabbare)

  • Upplösning

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixelavstånd [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

  • Färgdjup (antal färger)

    1.07B

  • Betraktningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Kontrastförhållande (typ)

    1000:1

  • Färgomfång (typ)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Krökning

    3800R

  • Färgomfång (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Ljusstyrka (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Kontrastförhållande (Min.)

    700:1

  • Färgbit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Storlek [cm]

    86.72 cm

ANSLUTNING

  • Ljudingång

    NEJ

  • D-Sub

    NEJ

  • Inbyggd KVM

    JA

  • DVI-D

    NEJ

  • HDMI

    JA(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NEJ

  • DisplayPort

    JA(1ea)

  • DP-version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    NEJ

  • USB-C

    JA(1ea)

  • Hörlursutgång

    4-polsanslutning (Ljud+Mic)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    JA

  • Mikrofoningång

    JA

  • SPDIF-utgång (optisk digital ljudutgång)

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt (dataöverföring)

    NEJ

  • USB nedströmsport

    JA(4ea/ver3.0 : 2ea, ver2.0 : 2ea)

  • USB-C (dataöverföring)

    JA

  • USB-C (Max. upplösning vid Hz)

    3440X1440@ 60Hz

  • USB-C (strömförsörjning)

    90W

FUNKTIONER

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NEJ

  • Automatisk ljusstyrka

    NEJ

  • Färgsvaghet

    JA

  • Smart energibesparing

    JA

  • Färgkalibrerad i fabrik

    JA

  • PIP

    NEJ

  • PBP

    JA (2PBP)

  • Säker mot flimmer

    JA

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NEJ

  • Kalibrering av HW

    NEJ

  • Dynamisk synkronisering av åtgärder

    JA

  • Stabilisator för svart

    Svart Stabilizer

  • Hårkors

    NEJ

  • Andra (funktioner)

    KVM, PBP, Ethernet

  • Läsarläge

    JA

  • FPS-räknare

    NEJ

  • VRR

    NEJ

  • Superupplösning+

    JA

  • Dolby Vision™

    NEJ

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NEJ

  • Mini-LED-teknik

    NEJ

  • Teknik för reducering av rörelseoskärpa

    NEJ

  • Överklockning

    NEJ

  • Användardefinierad nyckel

    JA

  • Automatisk ingångsomkopplare

    JA

  • RGB LED-belysning

    NEJ

  • Kamera

    JA

  • Mikrofon

    JA

  • HDR-effekt

    JA

MEKANISK

  • Justering av bildskärmens position

    Lutning/Höjd/Svängning

  • Väggmonterbar [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick-stativ

    JA

LJUD

  • Maxx ljud

    JA

  • Fyllig bas

    NEJ

  • Högtalare

    5W x 2

MÅTT/VIKTER

  • Dimension vid leverans (B x H x D) [mm]

    988 x 571 x 212 mm

  • Dimension med stativ (B x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 X 617.6 X 252.9mm(Up) 816.7 X 467.6 X 252.9mm(Down)

  • Dimension utan stativ (B x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 X 364.4 X 83.6 mm

  • Vikt vid leverans [kg]

    13.2 kg

  • Vikt med stativ [kg]

    10.2 kg

  • Vikt utan stativ [kg]

    6.8 kg

KRAFT

  • Strömförbrukning (viloläge)

    Mindre än 0.5W

  • Effektförbrukning (typ.)

    Built-in Power

  • Strömförbrukning (DC av)

    Mindre än 0.3W

  • AC-ingång

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC-utgång

    20V 9A

TILLBEHÖR

  • Adapter

    NEJ

  • Kalibreringsrapport (papper)

    NEJ

  • Displayport

    JA

  • DVI-D

    NEJ

  • DVI-D (färg/längd)

    NEJ

  • D-Sub

    NEJ

  • HDMI

    JA(2ea)

  • HDMI (Färg/Längd)

    Svart / 1.8m

  • Nätkabel

    JA

  • Fjärrkontroll

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt

    NEJ

  • USB A till B

    NEJ

  • USB-C

    JA(1ea)

SW-TILLÄMPNING

  • Dubbel kontrollenhet

    JA

  • LG kalibreringsstudio (True Color Pro)

    NEJ

  • LG UltraGear™ kontrollcenter

    NEJ

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NEJ

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

Hitta en butik nära dig

Upplev den här produkten nära dig.
Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 