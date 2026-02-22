About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Tre kollegor sitter vid ett träbord i ett mjukt upplyst café, samlade runt en bärbar dator med öppet och engagerat kroppsspråk, lutade framåt och leende medan de samarbetar och tittar på skärmen tillsammans.

Tre kollegor sitter vid ett träbord i ett mjukt upplyst café, samlade runt en bärbar dator med öppet och engagerat kroppsspråk, lutade framåt och leende medan de samarbetar och tittar på skärmen tillsammans.

Business, bättre än vanligt

Gå med idag och få tillgång till fantastiska företagserbjudanden från LG.

Business, bättre än vanligt Logga in
Fördelar med partnerbutiken
  • Fri leverans
    Fri leverans
    Njut av fri leverans på alla beställningar utan minimiköp. Ytterligare avgifter kan tillkomma beroende på region.
  • Exklusiva företagserbjudanden
    Exklusiva företagserbjudanden
    Upptäck exklusiva erbjudanden året runt för att stödja din verksamhet
Hur det fungerar
  1. Step 1
    1
    1. Kontakta LG

  2. Step 2
    2
    2. Få ett exklusivt pris för ditt företag

  3. Step 3
    3
    3. Handla och spara

Bli LG-medlem

Njut av alla fördelar med ett LG-medlemskap,

från specialrabatter till exklusiva tjänster och erbjudanden.

Logga inBli medlem nu

1. Välkomstkupong

5 % rabatt på ditt första köp.

2. Exklusiva priser

Få ytterligare 2 % rabatt på varje köp.

3. Fri hemleverans

På alla beställningar gjorda på LG.com

FAQs

Q1. Vem är berättigad att använda våra exklusiva LG-erbjudanden?

Auktoriserade partners som har undertecknat avtalet med LGE SW, samt deras utsedda förmånstagare (anställda eller kunder).

Q2. Vilka är fördelarna med att registrera sig för den exklusiva LGE SW?

Som medlem i den exklusiva LGE SW får du tillgång till exklusiva erbjudanden och förmåner som inte är tillgängliga i vår vanliga LGE SW online.

Q3. Hur kan jag registrera mig för den exklusiva LGE SW?

Om din organisation har tecknat ett avtal eller har ett partnerskap med LGE SW, vänligen använd din officiella e-postdomän för att registrera dig i den exklusiva LGE SW.

Q4. Hur kan jag registrera mitt företag för den exklusiva LGE SW?

För att ansluta ditt företag till vår exklusiva butik, vänligen be en representant från företaget att kontakta oss.

Q5. Kan jag använda min exklusiva LGE SW tillsammans med allmänna LGE-erbjudanden online?

Erbjudandena kan inte kombineras, om inget annat anges i villkoren (T&Cs).

Q1. Vem är berättigad att använda våra exklusiva LG-erbjudanden?

Auktoriserade partners som har undertecknat avtalet med LGE SW, samt deras utsedda förmånstagare (anställda eller kunder).

Q2. Vilka är fördelarna med att registrera sig för den exklusiva LGE SW?

Som medlem i den exklusiva LGE SW får du tillgång till exklusiva erbjudanden och förmåner som inte är tillgängliga i vår vanliga LGE SW online.

Q3. Hur kan jag registrera mig för den exklusiva LGE SW?

Om din organisation har tecknat ett avtal eller har ett partnerskap med LGE SW, vänligen använd din officiella e-postdomän för att registrera dig i den exklusiva LGE SW.

Q4. Hur kan jag registrera mitt företag för den exklusiva LGE SW?

För att hjälpa ditt företag att ansluta sig till vår exklusiva butik, vänligen be en företagsrepresentant att kontakta oss.

Q5. Kan jag använda min exklusiva LGE SW tillsammans med allmänna LGE-erbjudanden online?

Erbjudandena kan inte kombineras, om inget annat anges i villkoren (T&Cs).

Delbetala med Klarna
Betala för dina LG produkter tryggt med Klarna! Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt.
Så här fungerar det
  • 1. Shoppa smidigare
    Köp det du älskar med Klarna. Det är precis som shopping ska vara – enkelt, säkert och roligt
  • 2. Dela upp
    Betala lite då och då. Genom att dela upp din betalning kan du köpa nu och sprida dina kostnader upp till 36 månader. Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader, för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt
  • 3. Betala senare
    Betala inom 30 dagar. Få din order och betala bara för det du väljer att behålla, utan räntor eller avgifter.
Observera att det kan förekomma små avvikelser i beräkningen av månadskostnaden och den totala kostnaden.Det slutliga beloppet visas på Klarnas webbplats när du slutför köpet.
Exempel på delbetalning

Vid köp av denna produkt för kronor med 12 månaders räntefri delbetalning är räntan 0 %, den månatliga administrationsavgiften 0 kronor och uppläggningsavgiften 0 kronor. Den effektiva räntan är 0 % och det totala beloppet att betala blir kronor.

Att låna kostar pengar!

Om du inte kan betala tillbaka skulden i tid riskerar du en betalningsanmärkning. Det kan leda till svårigheter att få hyra bostad, teckna abonnemang och få nya lån. För stöd, vänd dig till budget- och skuldrådgivningen i din kommun. Kontaktuppgifter finns på konsumentverket.se

 