Ett stämningsfullt vardagsrum med en LG TV på väggen.

LG Soundbars: Perfekt ljud för din TV

Uppgradera din TV-upplevelse med LG:s soundbars. Upptäck hur rätt ljudsystem kan förvandla ditt vardagsrum till en äkta hemmabio.

Förhöj din TV-upplevelse med ljud

Bra ljud gör hela skillnaden. Skapa äkta hemmabio-känsla med ett kvalitativt ljudsystem. LG:s soundbars är designade för att passa perfekt till din TV. De ser inte bara snygga ut - de låter också fantastiskt. Med avancerad teknik och smidig anslutning lyfter du din underhållning till nya höjder.

En vy ovanifrån av en man och kvinna som tittar på en konsert på en stor OLED-TV i en modern lägenhet. "Världens ledande OLED-TV i 11 år"-emblemet är på bilden. En ansvarsfriskrivning lyder: *Källa: Omdia. Levererade enheter, 2013–2023. Resultaten är inte en rekommendation av LG Electronics. All förlitan på dessa resultat sker på tredje parts egen risk. Besök https://www.omdia.com/ för mer information.

Bilden visar α11 AI-processorn 4K ovanpå ett moderkort, som avger lila och rosa ljusbultar.

Bilden visar en delfin som hoppar upp ur vattnet under en stjärnklar natthimmel. Ovanför delfinen står frasen "upp till 150% ljusare".

Bilden visar logotyperna för LG OLED Care+ och 5 års panelgaranti mot en svart bakgrund.

Hitta den rätta soundbaren för din TV

Rätt soundbar gör stor skillnad. Vi hjälper dig matcha den perfekt med din LG TV. Vår guide visar vilka modeller som passar ihop. Du får både bättre ljud och snyggare design. Med rätt kombination skapar du en fantastisk hemmabioupplevelse. Låt oss hjälpa dig höja ljudet till nästa nivå.

SoundbarTV-storlek
 8675/7765555043/42
NSG10WWW   
NS90xx1-pole   
NS77?xxxxx1-pole
NS70xxxxx1-pole
NS60  xxxx
NS40   xxx
SoundbarModell
 M4G4C4B4QNED91QNED85QNED80UT90UT80UT73
NSG10xx        
NS90 xxxxx?    
NS77?  xxxxxx  
NS70  xxxxxx  
NS60      xxxx
NS40        xx
Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 