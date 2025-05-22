Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ett stämningsfullt vardagsrum med en LG TV på väggen.

Den perfekta tvättstuga

Med matchande tvätt och tork i kombination med ett ångskåp så har du din perfekta tvättstuga.

Matchande tvätt, tork & ångskåp

LG Styler ångskåp är den ultimata lösningen för att snabbt fräscha upp dina kläder hemma på bara 20 minuter.

Med ångteknologi och rörliga galgar recucerar den skrynklor, dålig lukt och allergener, som gör att dina plagg känns som nya. Perfekt för kläder som inte behöver tvättas, endast fräschas upp.

LG Soundbar

LG Styler

Tvätta mindre, ånga mer!

Tvätta mindre, ånga mer! Läs mer

Översikt av utvalda modeller och kombinationer som är några av våra favoriter!

Rätt maskiner tillsammans gör skillnad. Vi hjälper dig att matcha modeller så att du får en snygg tvättstuga som passar just ditt hem!

Tvättmaskin Funktioner
 KapacitetFärgAI DDAutodoseringTurboWash 360Matchande torktumlare
F4X7511TBB11kgSvartRHX7009TBB
F4X7511TWS11kgVitRHX7009TWS
F4X7011TBB11kgSvart RHX7010TBB
F4X7011TWS11kgVit RHX7010TWS
Styler Funktioner
ModelKapacitetFärgUppfräschningSaneraSkonsma torkningWi-Fi stöd
S3WF3 galgar + byxpressVit
S3MFC3 galgar + byxpressSpegelglas
SSBB5 galgar + byxpressSvart
Q.

Vad är AI DD™ i en LG tvättmaskin?

A.

LG:s AI DD™-maskiner använder smart teknik för att analysera vikten på din tvätt samt tygets karaktär. Resultatet? Automatisk anpassning och optimering av trumrörelser och tvättcykler, skräddarsytt för varje tvätt, resulterar i mer skonsam klädvård, vilket gör att dina kläder håller längre.

 

AI DD står för Artificial Intelligence DirectDrive™ och är en vidareutveckling av LG:s tysta direktdrivna motor som är placerad direkt på trumman vilket, tack vare färre rörliga delar, ger både längre livslängd och förbättrad energieffektivitet.

Q.

Vilket program ska jag använda när jag tvättar mina kläder?

A.

Generellt sett bör du alltid följa råden på tvättetiketten och välja den matchande tvättcykeln på din maskin. Tänk på att det ofta går lika bra att tvätta i lägre temperaturer! Tex 30 grader istället för 40, 40 grader istället för 60 - bättre för både dina kläder och för miljön.

 

LG tvättmaskiner med AI DD™-funktion och AI Wash kan underlätta vardagstvättandet genom att automatiskt skräddarsy programmet beroende på vad du lägger in i maskinen, baserat på tvättens vikt och tygernas mjukhet.

Q.

Vad är en snabbtvätt på LG tvättmaskin?

A.

LG:s snabba TurboWash™ 360˚-teknik ger noggrant rengjorda kläder på bara 39 minuter, och ger dig mer tid över till annat. De fyra (3D Multi Spray) vattenstrålarna sprayar vattnet från flera vinklar medan den intelligenta inverterpumpen kontrollerar kraften i vattensprayen. Detta kombineras för att uppnå en optimal balans mellan spraykraft, tvättmedel och trumrörelser som sparar din tid utan att kompromissa med tvättkvalitet eller klädvård. Det är en snabbtvätt som ger en perfekt rengöring på rekordtid.

För dig som har riktigt bråttom finns dessutom ett 14-minuters snabbtvättprogram för en mindre mängd kläder.

Q.

Vad kan en smart tvättmaskin göra?

A.

LG:s tvättmaskiner använder artificiell intelligens för att optimera tvättrörelserna för varje tvätt. Djupinlärning baserad på enorma mängder tvättdata gör det möjligt för tvättmaskinen att automatiskt känna av tygets egenskaper som vikt och mjukhet, vilket ger upp en skonsammare klädvård och gör att dina favoritkläder håller längre.

 

LG:s WiFi-aktiverade smarta tvättmaskiner kan också styras med röstigenkänning eller från LG ThinQ™-appen på din smartphone, som ansluts till din smarta tvättmaskin var du än är. Fjärrstyr din maskin med bara en knapptryckning eller med röstassistentstyrning, få ett smart meddelande när tvätten är klar, utför felsökning med Smart Diagnosis och ladda ner skräddarsydda förinställda cykler - allt via ThinQ™-appen.

Q.

Hur kan jag minska ljudet från min tvättmaskin?

A.

En bra början är att välja en tvättmaskin som har Trippel A-klassificering för energi-, centrifugerings- och ljudnivå. Innovativa LG DirectDrive™, med motorn placerad direkt på trumman, reducerar både ljudnivå och vibrationer.

 

När du installerar din tvättmaskin; se till att den står på ett helt plant och stabilt underlag. En obalanserad maskin riskerar att vibrera mer och i värsta fall även förflytta sig ur position, i synnerhet under centrifugering, vilket ökar ljudnivån. Att placera antivibrationsdynor under din tvättmaskin kan också hjälpa till att minska buller.

Q.

Hur stor kapacitet behöver jag på min tvättmaskin?

A.

LG rekommenderar en tvättmaskin med en trumkapacitet på 8-9 kg för ett medelstort hushåll. Överväg en större modell på 10,5-12 kg för en stor familj eller om du genererar särskilt stora tvättmängder. Större modeller klarar även av tex kuddar eller ett täcke upp till king size. Se till så att maskinen behåller standardmått även om du går upp i kapacitet! Är du ett mindre hushåll och har en begränsad yta så har vi även slimmade tvättar och kombinerade tvätt-torkar som tar mindre plats än en standardmaskin.

