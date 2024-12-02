1. Washing Machine Tub Cleaning Service (the “Cleaning Service”) only applies to LG washing machines purchased in Singapore.

2. Customers are required to provide receipt of purchase as proof.

3. The Cleaning Service is provided on a charged basis, namely S$160 for a top load washing machine and S$220 for a front load washing machine. Both charges excludes prevailing GST tax.

4. Cleaning Service appointment is subject to slot availability.

5. Pre-inspection shall be carried out by Service Engineers of LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“LGE”) to determine if the washing machine qualifies for the Cleaning Service.

6. Front Load washing machine needs to be returned to LGE’s Service Center for Cleaning Service.

7. The Cleaning Service excludes repair and spare part replacement.

8. The Cleaning Service only applies to addresses within mainland Singapore with the exclusion of remote/restricted areas at LGE’s discretion, such as Alps Avenue, Jurong Island, Sentosa, Senoko, Changi Cargo Complex and Ferry Terminals. Additional charge may apply to remote/restricted areas.

9. LGE reserves the right to make revision of, cancellation of or supplement the Terms and Conditions without further notice.