Användarvänlig LCD
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Visningstyp
LCD TV
-
Skärmstorlek (tum)
26
BILD
-
Upplösning
1366x768
-
Ljusstyrka (cd/m2)
350
-
BLU-typ (bakgrundsbelysning)
CCFL
-
Visningsvinkel, grader
178/178
-
Färgåtergivning (R,G,B)
8bit
-
Full HD
Nej
-
Digital DVB-T / DVB-C
DVB-T (MPEG2/4), DVB-C (MPEG2/4)
-
Livslängd (tim)
60,000h
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Ja
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8modes (16:9/Just scan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/ Cinema Zoom/full wide )
-
Bara skanning (0 % överskanning)
Ja
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 pull down-läge)
Ja
-
AV Mode II (bio/spel/sport)
Ja
FUNKTION
-
Osynlig högtalare
Ja
-
Smart energisparfunktion
Nej
-
TruMotion
Nej
-
HD Ready
Nej
-
Bluetooth
Nej
-
Ingång för 1080P-källor
HDMI 60p/50p/24p, Component 60p/50p
-
Ingångsmärkning
Ja
-
Vridbarhet (°)
Ja
-
MP3/JEPG
Nej
-
MPEG 2/4
Nej
-
USB 2.0
Nej
-
Intelligent sensor
Nej
-
Picture Wizard
Ja
GRÄNSSNITT
-
PC-ljudingång
Ja
-
HDMI/HDCP-ingång
2
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
CI-fack
Ja
-
Komponent i (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Ja
-
LAN
Nej
ECO
-
On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
68,2
-
Stand by (W)
0,30
-
Luminance Ratio(%)
70
-
Mercury Content (mg)
14,0
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - OBS Denna TV innehåller bly endast i vissa delar eller komponenter där ingen alternativ teknik finns i enlighet med gällande undantagsbestämmelser enligt RoHS-direktivet
