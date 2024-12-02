We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Vad du vill. När du vill. Direkt i TV-soffan
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Visningstyp
LED TV
-
Skärmstorlek (tum)
55
BILD
-
Upplösning
1920x1080
-
Ljusstyrka (cd/m2)
400
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
8,000,000:1
-
Svarstid (MPRT)
2.4ms
-
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Ja
-
Full HD
Ja
-
Digital DVB-T / DVB-C
DVB-T2 (MPEG4), DVB-T (MPEG2/4), DVB-C (MPEG2/4)
-
2D till 3D
Ja
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Ja
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
7 modes (No Zoom Mode) ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Temperaturkontroll i färg
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
Statusläge för bild
7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Bara skanning (0 % överskanning)
HDMI (1080p / 1080i / 720p) Component (1080p / 1080i / 720p) RF (1080i / 720p)
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 pull down-läge)
Ja
-
Vit
Ja
-
AV Mode II (bio/spel/sport)
Ja
FUNKTION
-
Osynlig högtalare
Ja
-
Smart energisparfunktion
Ja
-
TruMotion
100Hz
-
Motion Clear Index
600
-
HD Ready
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Nej
-
Smart TV
Ja
-
Medialink
Ja
-
SmartShare
Ja
-
Inspelning till USB (DVR)
Ja
-
DLNA/CIFS
Ja
-
Webrowser
Ja
-
Magic remote
Stöd för
-
Smart Phone fjärrkontroll applikation
Ja
-
Ingång för 1080P-källor
HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p Component 60p/50p
-
AV-ingång, navigering
Ja
-
Ingångsmärkning
Ja
-
Vridbarhet (°)
Ja
-
Swivel (°)
Nej
-
MPEG 2/4
Ja
-
MP3/JEPG
Ja
-
Textning till DivX (HD/SD)
Ja
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Intelligent sensor
Ja
-
Uppspelning av rörliga bilder
Ja
-
Picture Wizard
Ja
GRÄNSSNITT
-
Hörlursuttag
Nej
-
AV-ingång
Ja
-
S-videoingång
Nej
-
RGB-ingång (D-sub 15 stift)
Ja
-
PC-ljudingång
Nej
-
HDMI/HDCP-ingång
4
-
USB 2.0
Ja 2
-
CI-fack
Ja
-
RF-ingång
Ja
-
Komponent i (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
SCART
Ja
-
LAN
Ja
-
Digital ljudutgång
Ja
-
RS-232C (kontroll/SVC)
Ja
-
AV-utgång
Nej
-
PC-ljudingång
Ja
MÅTT
-
Vikt (kg)
25.8
-
Förpackning
31.57
-
Med ställ
25.8
-
B x H x D (mm)
1176.1x716.5x52.5
-
Med ställ
1298x849x338
-
Förpackning
1579x858x173
ECO
-
On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
93,0
-
Stand by (W)
0,20
-
Luminance Ratio(%)
65
-
Mercury Content (mg)
0,0
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - OBS Denna TV innehåller bly endast i vissa delar eller komponenter där ingen alternativ teknik finns i enlighet med gällande undantagsbestämmelser enligt RoHS-direktivet
-
ErP Class
Class A
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
