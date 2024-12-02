We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
83 Inch LG OLED evo AI M4 4K Smart TV 2024 with Wireless Video & Audio Transfer
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
OLED83M4
CES 2024 Innovation Awards
Winning Category
Gaming & eSports
C4
CES 2024 Innovation Awards
Embedded Technologies
webOS
Pocket-lint
LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system
webOS 24 UX
iF Design Award
iF Design Award ‘Winner’
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
Feel the freedom of the first and only 4K 144Hz wireless video & audio transfer
Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. Experience new heights of entertainment from world-leading LG OLED. The world's first and only OLED TV with 4K 144Hz wireless video and audio transfer creates boundless new ways to enjoy your space.
*Screen images simulated.
*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Feel the difference from awe-inspiring wireless
För innovation som befriar dig
For innovation that frees you
The Zero Connect Box opens an exciting new chapter in LG OLED's ongoing legacy with its simplicity. Just connect devices of all kinds to it directly instead of multiple wires to the TV.
*The image is for illustration only and may come with a different Zero Connect Box for LG OLED evo M4 with the image.
*Screen images simulated.
**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
***Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
****Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
Tune in wirelessly to immerse endlessly
Stutter-free action meets wire-free focus
Obliterate tears and lags with G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in, plus keep your head in the game with total focus from distraction-free wireless connectivity.
*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.
**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
***144Hz Mode applies to 65/77/83 inch evo M4 and is compatible with PC-connected content, 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 excluded.
Controls right where you need them
Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.
*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.
Access to all your favorite games
Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.
See authentic movie scenes, not messy wires
Transform movie night. Experience Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to see the director's intention, and even enjoy it with your Zero Connect Box so you see fewer wires and stay fully immersed.
*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Enticing soundscapes surround you
Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.
*Screen images simulated.
alpha 11 AI Processor
The only processor dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.
*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor.
**Screen images simulated.
Intelligence that refines the OLED experience
Synkroniseras med hur du tittar
AI Picture Wizard
Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.
Night
Day
AI Brightness Control
Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
Feel authentic realism in every frame
*Screen images simulated.
Hear every detail of
the soundscape
*Screen images simulated.
**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering are only available on alpha 11 AI Processor.
***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
****Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Brightness Booster Max
An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.
*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4. 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 is not included.
**70% brighter applies to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4, 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 is not included.
***Brightness differs by series and size.
****Screen images simulated.
SELF LIT OLED 4K
Rather than relying on an additional backlight, LG OLED's self lit pixels illuminate independently. The result is true-to-life color, perfect blacks that never gray, and a picture beyond compare. With Eye Comfort Technology's low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free certifications, watch for longer without eye strain.
*Screen images simulated.
Infinite Contrast
Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.
*Screen Images simulated.
**‘Others’ refer to it as a non-glossy OLED.
***LG OLED TV panels are certified Discomfort Glare Free by UL based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.
****Verification issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.
100% Color Fidelity & Volume
100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.
*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
Reflection Free
Crisp OLED clarity in any light. LG OLED evo M prevents 99% of light reflections on the screen, making them appear dimmer and less intrusive, even in sun-drenched rooms. See the brightest picture without distractions, certified by Intertek.
*Screen images simulated.
**Available to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4 and 97/83/77/65/55 inch OLED G4.
***The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.
****LG OLED Panel is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek with IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation, and the measurement result can be different based on actual conditions.
*Bezel size differs by series and size.
**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
***Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
****Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
The top-tier soundbar worthy
of the best-in-class LG OLED
An iconic design in sight and sound
The perfectly matching LG Soundbar SG10TY fits flat against the wall for a cohesive interior look.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
**Soundbar SG10TY matches with OLED evo M4(65/77 inch).
*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4, B4 and M4.
Sized to fit every life
Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 77 inch to 97 inch.
*97 inch model is available only on LG SIGNATURE OLED M4, and 83/77 inch models are LG OLED evo M4.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Screen images simulated.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.
1.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
2.In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
3.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details.
Viktiga specifikationer
-
Skärmtyp
4K OLED
-
Uppdateringsfrekvens
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Bildprocessor
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Ja
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Ja
-
Ljuduteffekt
60W
-
Högtalarsystem
4.2 kanaler
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
TV mått utan fot (BxHxD mm)
1 847 x 1 067 x 28,0
-
TV vikt utan fot (kg)
40,2
Alla specifikationer
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Skärmtyp
4K OLED
-
Bildupplösning
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Uppdateringsfrekvens
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
BILD (PROCESSOR)
-
Bildprocessor
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Uppskalning
α11 AI Superuppskalning 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Ja (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Ja (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Ljusstyrkekontroll
Ja
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Ja
-
Dimming Teknologi
Pixel Dimming
-
Rörelsehantering
OLED Motion
-
Bildläge
10 lägen (Personlig Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Film, Sport, Spel, Filmmaker, ISF Ljust Rum, ISF Mörkt Rum)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Ja
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Ja
-
Stöd för HGIG
Ja
-
Game Optimizer
Ja (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Ja
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Ja (Upp till 144Hz)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Hög Kontrast
Ja
-
Gråskala
Ja
-
Invertera Färger
Ja
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV mått utan fot (BxHxD mm)
1 847 x 1 067 x 28,0
-
Paketets mått (BxHxD mm)
2 354 x 1 210 x 253
-
TV vikt utan fot (kg)
40,2
-
Paketets vikt (kg)
58,9
-
VESA montering (BxH mm)
400 x 400
STRECKKOD
-
Streckkod
8806091925534
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
AI Ljud
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Ja (AI Voice Remastering)
-
WiSA-Kompatibel
Ja (Upp till 2.1 Kanaler)
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Sound Mode Share
Ja
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Ja
-
Bluetooth Surround Redo
Ja (2 Way Playback)
-
Ljuduteffekt
60W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (se manualen)
-
Högtalarriktning
Nedåt
-
Högtalarsystem
4.2 kanaler
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Ja (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Ingångar
1 st
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1 st
-
CI Slot
1 st
-
HDMI Ingångar
3st (stödjer 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))
-
RF Ingångar (Antenn/Kabel)
3 st
-
USB Ingångar
2 st (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Ja (Wi-Fi 6)
SMART TV
-
Fungerar med Apple Airplay2
Ja
-
Operativsystem (OS)
webOS 24
-
Familjeinställningar
Ja
-
ThinQ
Ja
-
Kompatibel med USB-kamera
Ja
-
Always Ready
Ja
-
Amazon Alexa
Ja (inbyggd)
-
Full Webbläsare
Ja
-
Hands-free Röstkontroll
Ja
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ja
-
LG Channels
Ja
-
Magic Remote Control
Ingår
-
Multi View
Ja (upp till 4 skärmar)
-
Fjärrstyrning via Smartphone-App
Ja (LG ThinQ)
POWER
-
Strömförsörjning (Volt, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby-strömförbrukning
Under 0.5W
INKLUDERADE TILLBEHÖR
-
Fjärrkontroll
Magic Remote MR24
-
IR Blaster Cable
Ja
-
Nätkabel
Yes (Attached)
-
Batteri till fjärrkontroll
Ja (2 st AA)
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
