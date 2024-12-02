Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
83 Inch LG OLED evo AI M4 4K Smart TV 2024 with Wireless Video & Audio Transfer
83 Inch LG OLED evo AI M4 4K Smart TV 2024 with Wireless Video & Audio Transfer

OLED83M49LA

83 Inch LG OLED evo AI M4 4K Smart TV 2024 with Wireless Video & Audio Transfer

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

OLED83M4

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Winning Category

Gaming & eSports

C4

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Embedded Technologies

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award

iF Design Award ‘Winner’

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Feel the freedom of the first and only 4K 144Hz wireless video & audio transfer

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. Experience new heights of entertainment from world-leading LG OLED. The world's first and only OLED TV with 4K 144Hz wireless video and audio transfer creates boundless new ways to enjoy your space.

*Screen images simulated.

CES 2024 Innovation Awards logo

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Feel the difference from awe-inspiring wireless

Zero Connect

För innovation som befriar dig

For innovation that frees you

Three images show a Zero Connect Box. The first shows a cable being plugged into the Zero Connect Box. The second shows a Zero Connect Box on top of a small table with devices underneath. The third shows a Zero Connect Box on top of a large table with devices and consoles underneath.

The Zero Connect Box opens an exciting new chapter in LG OLED's ongoing legacy with its simplicity. Just connect devices of all kinds to it directly instead of multiple wires to the TV.

*The image is for illustration only and may come with a different Zero Connect Box for LG OLED evo M4 with the image.

Hassle Free

Forget the hassle of reaching round the TV. Zero Connect Box comes with multiple console ports and connects wirelessly to devices for cable-free convenience.

Clutter Free

Enjoy a tidy space with just one power cable to your TV, for seamless viewing with fewer distractions.

Platsfri

Justera placeringen av din LG OLED evo M TV och fixa ditt utrymme som du vill, med Zero Connect Box.

*Screen images simulated.

**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

***Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

****Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

Tune in wirelessly to immerse endlessly

Ultimate Gaming

Stutter-free action meets wire-free focus

Obliterate tears and lags with G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in, plus keep your head in the game with total focus from distraction-free wireless connectivity.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.

**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 

***144Hz Mode applies to 65/77/83 inch evo M4 and is compatible with PC-connected content, 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 excluded.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay on the left. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game on the right.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" on the left. A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails on the right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

See authentic movie scenes, not messy wires

Transform movie night. Experience Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to see the director's intention, and even enjoy it with your Zero Connect Box so you see fewer wires and stay fully immersed.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 on a living room wall and abstract circles emitting from the TV and filling the room.

*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Enticing soundscapes surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.

LG OLED evo M4 on a living room wall and abstract circles emitting from the TV and filling the room.

*Screen images simulated.

alpha 11 AI Processor

The only processor dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 on a living room wall and abstract circles emitting from the TV and filling the room.

6.7x

Faster AI Performance

7.7x

Improved Graphics

2.8x

Processing Speeds

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**Screen images simulated. 

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

Three images are shown. The first shows an LG OLED evo M4 in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. The second shows a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. The third shows an LG OLED evo M4 as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

AI Customization

Synkroniseras med hur du tittar

Three images are shown. The first shows an LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. The second shows a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. The third shows an LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

AI Picture Wizard

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

LG OLED evo M4 in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

LG OLED evo M4 and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of a sailboat in the ocean is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Night

LG OLED evo M4 and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of a sailboat in the ocean is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Day

AI Brightness Control

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Picture Pro

Feel authentic realism in every frame

AI Super Upscaling

After classifying the frame, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution realistically elevate scenes.

AI Director Processing 

Appreciate movies with a clearer recreation of the director's intended color-grading and emotional nuance. 

*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of
the soundscape

LG OLED evo M4 shows musicians on screen as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 11.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

A woman singing with a microphone in her hand and orange circle graphics around her mouth to show the soundscape.

AI Voice Remastering

Even in thrilling scenes, hear the main character talk over all the action.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Dynamic Sound Booster

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

LG OLED evo M4 showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

Adaptive Sound Control

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering are only available on alpha 11 AI Processor.

***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

****Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

Brightness Booster Max

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4. 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 is not included.

**70% brighter applies to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4, 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 is not included.

***Brightness differs by series and size.

****Screen images simulated.

SELF LIT OLED 4K

Rather than relying on an additional backlight, LG OLED's self lit pixels illuminate independently. The result is true-to-life color, perfect blacks that never gray, and a picture beyond compare. With Eye Comfort Technology's low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free certifications, watch for longer without eye strain.

*Screen images simulated.

Infinite Contrast

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

The Milky Way fills the night sky above a canyon scene. Above the image, "gray is not black" is written in white block capitals against a black backdrop. The screen is split into two sides and marked "Others" and "LG OLED." The other side is noticeably dimmer and lower in contrast, whereas the LG OLED side is bright with high contrast. The LG OLED side also features Discomfort Glare Free certification.

*Screen Images simulated.

**‘Others’ refer to it as a non-glossy OLED.

***LG OLED TV panels are certified Discomfort Glare Free by UL based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.

****Verification issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.

100% Color Fidelity & Volume

100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek. 

On the left, a conventional TV showing a tennis player in a stadium with room reflection on the screen. On the right, LG OLED evo M4 showing the same image of a tennis player in a stadium with no room reflection, and the image looks brighter and more colorful.

Reflection Free

Crisp OLED clarity in any light. LG OLED evo M prevents 99% of light reflections on the screen, making them appear dimmer and less intrusive, even in sun-drenched rooms. See the brightest picture without distractions, certified by Intertek.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4 and 97/83/77/65/55 inch OLED G4.

***The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

****LG OLED Panel is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek with IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation, and the measurement result can be ﻿different based on actual conditions.

LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.

OLED Care+

Peace of mind prevails

Backed by a 5-year panel warranty² and OLED Care.

LG OLED evo M4 within an angled perspective flat against the wall of a bright, modern apartment.

One Wall Design

Seamless design shows virtually zero gap

On the left, an LG OLED evo M4 within an angled perspective close-up, flat against a marbled wall showing how it merges with the wall. On the right, an LG OLED evo M4 mounted flat against a wall and a Zero Connect Box placed in front with devices tucked neatly underneath.

Clean looks at one with the wall

Merges elegantly against your wall with no gap³. 

*Bezel size differs by series and size. 

**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

***Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

****Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

Perfect Fit with LG Audio

The top-tier soundbar worthy
of the best-in-class LG OLED

Flush fit with zero gap

An iconic design in sight and sound

The perfectly matching LG Soundbar SG10TY fits flat against the wall for a cohesive interior look.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

**Soundbar SG10TY matches with OLED evo M4(65/77 inch).

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4, B4 and M4.

Vast Size Range

Sized to fit every life

Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 77 inch to 97 inch.

*97 inch model is available only on LG SIGNATURE OLED M4, and 83/77 inch models are LG OLED evo M4.

Comparing LG OLED TV, OLED evo M4's varying sizes, showing OLED evo M4 83 inch, OLED evo M4 77 inch, and LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 97 inch.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Card.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Screen images simulated.

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year, a new TV for 5 years

It's always as fresh as new, even as we add new features and convenience.

Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".

With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

1.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.

2.In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.

3.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details. 

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Skärmtyp

    4K OLED

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Bildprocessor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Ja

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Ja

  • Ljuduteffekt

    60W

  • Högtalarsystem

    4.2 kanaler

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • TV mått utan fot (BxHxD mm)

    1 847 x 1 067 x 28,0

  • TV vikt utan fot (kg)

    40,2

Alla specifikationer

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Skärmtyp

    4K OLED

  • Bildupplösning

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

BILD (PROCESSOR)

  • Bildprocessor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Uppskalning

    α11 AI Superuppskalning 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Ja (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Ljusstyrkekontroll

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Dimming Teknologi

    Pixel Dimming

  • Rörelsehantering

    OLED Motion

  • Bildläge

    10 lägen (Personlig Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Film, Sport, Spel, Filmmaker, ISF Ljust Rum, ISF Mörkt Rum)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Ja

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Ja

  • Stöd för HGIG

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja (Upp till 144Hz)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Hög Kontrast

    Ja

  • Gråskala

    Ja

  • Invertera Färger

    Ja

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV mått utan fot (BxHxD mm)

    1 847 x 1 067 x 28,0

  • Paketets mått (BxHxD mm)

    2 354 x 1 210 x 253

  • TV vikt utan fot (kg)

    40,2

  • Paketets vikt (kg)

    58,9

  • VESA montering (BxH mm)

    400 x 400

STRECKKOD

  • Streckkod

    8806091925534

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • AI Ljud

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja (AI Voice Remastering)

  • WiSA-Kompatibel

    Ja (Upp till 2.1 Kanaler)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Redo

    Ja (2 Way Playback)

  • Ljuduteffekt

    60W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (se manualen)

  • Högtalarriktning

    Nedåt

  • Högtalarsystem

    4.2 kanaler

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Ja (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Ingångar

    1 st

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1 st

  • CI Slot

    1 st

  • HDMI Ingångar

    3st (stödjer 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))

  • RF Ingångar (Antenn/Kabel)

    3 st

  • USB Ingångar

    2 st (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Fungerar med Apple Airplay2

    Ja

  • Operativsystem (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Familjeinställningar

    Ja

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Kompatibel med USB-kamera

    Ja

  • Always Ready

    Ja

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ja (inbyggd)

  • Full Webbläsare

    Ja

  • Hands-free Röstkontroll

    Ja

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ingår

  • Multi View

    Ja (upp till 4 skärmar)

  • Fjärrstyrning via Smartphone-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

POWER

  • Strömförsörjning (Volt, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby-strömförbrukning

    Under 0.5W

INKLUDERADE TILLBEHÖR

  • Fjärrkontroll

    Magic Remote MR24

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Ja

  • Nätkabel

    Yes (Attached)

  • Batteri till fjärrkontroll

    Ja (2 st AA)

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

