65" QNED 86 TV & SN5 Soundbar

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Recensioner

Support

65" QNED 86 TV & SN5 Soundbar

65QNED86SN5

65" QNED 86 TV & SN5 Soundbar

(0)
bundle image
Produkter i detta paket: 2
LG 75'' QNED 82 - 4K TV (2023)

65QNED866RE

LG 65'' QNED 86 - 4K TV (2023)
65QNED866RE EU.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad
SN5

SN5

LG Soundbar SN5 Dolby Audio och DTS Digital Surround för TV med 2.1-kanal
QNED lyser upp, uppskalad

Se rena färger ännu rikare

Upplev färger utöver det vanliga med QNED Color Pro som drivs av Quantum Dot och NanoCell-teknik.

Scenen där färgpulvret exploderar överlappas på TV-skärmen.

*QNED85 har QNED Color Pro.
*QNED80/75 har QNED Color.

α7 AI-processor 4K Gen6

Ta kontroll över kvaliteten

Vår mest avancerade processor hittills, α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6, levererar en verkligt kraftfull upplevelse som är skräddarsydd efter dina preferenser.

*QNED85/80 har α7 AI-processor 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 har α5 AI-processor 4K Gen6.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Smarta funktioner för dig

Gör ditt TV-liv mer bekvämt med personliga notiser, anpassade rekommendationer och mycket mer. Smarta funktioner, som den helt nya hemskärmen, ger dig en snabbare och mer intuitiv tittarupplevelse.

*Tjänstens tillgänglighet kan variera beroende på region eller land.
*OTT-tjänster kräver separata prenumerationer.

QNED TV-skärm visar rosa rapsblommor på en sommaräng och texten i mitten lyder &quot;Dolby OFF&quot;. Bilden på skärmen blir ljusare och texten ändras till &quot;Dolby ON&quot;.

Lyft din underhållning

De senaste lösningarna från Dolby ger dig en uppgraderad bild och ett oöverträffat ljud för ett brett utbud av innehåll.

En man står utomhus och ser arg ut. Bilden är uppdelad i två delar. På skärmens vänstra halva är färgerna mindre tydliga och urvattnade. På den högra halvan är bilden mer levande och färgglad. Uppe i det högra hörnet står det “konventionell” och i det högra står det “HDR 10 PRO”.

Bildförbättring på expertnivå

HDR10 Pro använder dynamisk tonmappning på varje enskild bildruta för att automatiskt förbättra kontrast och tydlighet i ditt innehåll.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen.
*Med ”vanlig” avses LG:s UHD-tv-apparater utan NanoCell-teknik.

DTS Virtual:X

Hör skillnaden med uppslukande 3D-ljud

LG Sound Bar SN5 möter DTS Virtual: X för att förvandla ditt hem till en teater, för den mest uppslukande visningen av alla dina favoritfilmer.

TV:n är på väggen, LG Soundbar är under på en vit marmorhylla med en subwoofer till höger. TV:n visar ett par i en bil.

Högupplöst ljud

Lyssna på ojämförbart ljud

Det högupplösta ljudet har en samplingsfrekvens på 96 kHz och 24 bitars djup, vilket ger ett mer exakt ljud och en bättre lyssnarupplevelse.

Närbild av LG Soundbars högra sida med en LG-logotyp som ses i det nedre högra hörnet. Logo med hög upplösning visas under produkten.

AI Sound Pro

Anpassningsbart ljud för allt det du tittar på

AI Sound Pro analyserar automatiskt innehållet för att omedelbart optimera ljudinställningarna enligt vad som spelas upp. Fånga varje detalj med kristallklar dialog eller en mer slående kraftfull action, beroende på genren.

En TV visas på en grå vägg med en LG Soundbar under den på en grå hylla. TV:n visar en dirigent som dirigerar en orkester.

Anslutning

Anslut mer bekvämt

Lägg till Bluetooth®-anslutning till din ljudinställning, eller anslut och spela bekvämt med optiska eller HDMI-kablar.

Närbild av LG Soundbars högra sida med en LG-logotyp som ses i det nedre högra hörnet. Anslutningsikoner visas ovanför produkten.

Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

filtillägg:pdf
Dismantling information(65QNED866RE)
filtillägg:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65QNED866RE)
filtillägg:pdf
Product information sheet (65QNED866RE)
filtillägg:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(65QNED866RE)
MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

FÖRSÄLJNINGSREGION/SUB-REGION

Försäljningsregion

EU

Sub-region

SW

MODELLINFORMATION

Varumärkesinformation

Soundbar

Modellnamn

SN5Y

Subwoofer modellnamn

SPN5B-W

System (huvudchip)

MT8502

Huvudanläggningen/subwooferfärg

Svart

STORLEK(B X H X D, MM)

Huvuddel (m/fot)

890 x 57 x 85

Passar TV-storlek (`20 Ny)

40 tum ↑

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290

MATERIAL

Huvuddel - Framsida / Topp / Underdel

Metallgaller / Form / Form

Trådlös box - Framsida / Huvuddel

Nej / Nej

Trådlös högtalare - Framsida / Huvuddel

Nej / Nej

Subwoofer - Framsida / Huvuddel

Jersey / Trä

VIKT(KG)

Huvuddel

2,35 kg

Trådlös box

Nej

Subwoofer

5,8Kg

Bruttovikt

10,38 Kg

KARTONGBOX

Storlek (B x H x D) mm

988 x 225 x 441

Typ

TipOn (L)

Färg

Vit(1)+Gul

CONTAINER-KVANTITET

20 fot

300

40 fot

720

40 fot (HC)

960

ANTAL KANALER

Antal kanaler

2.1ch

UTSTRÖM(THD 10%)

Totalt

400W

Framsida

90 W (45 W + 45 W) * 2

Subwoofer

220W (trådlös)

HÖGTALARENHET_FRAM(V/H)

SPL

82 dB

System

Stängd

Tweeter-enhet

20 mm Silkekupol

Woofer-enhet

40 x 100 mm

Impedans

4 ohm

HÖGTALARENHET_SUBWOOFER

SPL

85 dB

System

Basreflex

Woofer-enhet

6 tum

Impedans

3 ohm

ANTAL HÖGTALARENHETER

Antal högtalare

5EA

ANSLUTNING_ALLMÄNT

Ljudingång (3.5Ø)

Nej

Optisk

Ja (1)

HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Ut

Ja(1) / Ja(1)

HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Ut

Nej / Nej

HDR10 / HDR10+

Nej / Nej

USB

Ja

FM-radio

Nej

ANSLUTNING_TRÅDLÖST

Bluetooth-version

4.0

Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

Ja / Ja

Redo för trådlös bakre

Nej

DISPLAYINFORMATION

Skärmtyp

LCD (5 pos.)

AI-indikator

Nej

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling - 24 bit/192 kHz/ "24bit/96kHz"

Nej / Ja

Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

Nej / Nej

LJUDEFFEKT

AI Sound Pro

Ja

Standard

Ja

Baspump / Baspump+

Ja

DTS Virtual:X

Ja

LJUDKONTROLL

Användar-EQ RCU / App

Ja / Ja

Nattid På/Av - RCU / App

Ja / Ja

Dynamiskt omfång På/Av - RCU / App

Nej / Ja

Autovolymnivellerare På/Av - RCU / App

Nej / Ja

Auto Sound Engine (standard)

Ja

GOOGLE STÖDS

Google snabbparning

Nej

BEKVÄMLIGHET

Fjärrapp - iOS / Adroid OS

Nej / Ja

Filuppspelning från smarttelefoner

Ja

EZ Setup (BLE)

Nej

NSU / FOTA

Nej / Ja

Styr med TV:ns fjärrkontroll (Vol+/-, Tyst)

Ja

Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optisk

Ja / Ja

Automatisk på och av ström - Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optisk

Ja / Ja

A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

Nej / Ja

HDMI SIMPLINK

Ja

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Ja

Woofer-nivå (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Steg)

Ja

Kanalnivå (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Steg) - Topp / Center / Surround / Bakre / Bakre topp

Nej / Nej / Nej / Ja / Nej

Tysta

Ja

Auto-dimmer

Ja

Vilolägestimer - RCU / App

Nej / Nej

USB-värd / laddning

Nej / Nej

Inbyggd musik

Ja (1)

Bluetooth standby

Ja

LJUDFORMAT(BITSTREAM)

LPCM

Ja

Dolby Digital

Ja

DTS Digital Surround

Ja

AAC / AAC+

Nej

FILFORMAT

FLAC - C4A / USB

Nej / Nej

OGG - C4A / USB

Nej / Nej

WAV - C4A / USB

Nej / Nej

MP3 - C4A / USB

Nej / Nej

WMA - C4A / USB

Nej / Nej

AAC - C4A / USB

Ja / Nej

STRÖM_HUVUD

Adapter

25 V, 2 A

Ström av-förbrukning

0,5 W ↓

Strömförbrukning

28 W

BAKRE_HÖGTALARE/TRÅDLÖS BOX

Typ (SMPS)

Nej

STRÖM_SUBWOOFER

Typ (SMPS)

100~240 V, 50/60 Hz

Ström av-förbrukning

0,5 W ↓

Strömförbrukning

33 W

Trådlös frekvens

5GHz

TILLBEHÖR_MANUAL

Webbmanual (fil)

Ja (Full)

Inbyggd manual (bok) (översiktlig eller fullständig)

Ja (Enkel)

Väggmonteringsguide

Ja

Open Source - Ja (Fullständig eller översiktlig) / Nej

Ja (Full)

Garantisedel

Nej

TILLBEHÖR_FJÄRRKONTROLL

Modellnamn

MA7 (`19)

Batteri (storlek)

AAA x 2

Inbyggt batteri

Ja

TILLBEHÖR_ANNAT

Väggfäste

Ja

FM-antenn

Nej

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

filtillägg:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(SN5)
filtillägg:pdf
WEB INFO(SN5)
MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

