75-tums LG QNED MiniLED QNED99 8K Smart TV 2024

75QNED99T9B

75-tums LG QNED MiniLED QNED99 8K Smart TV 2024

  • Vy framifrån av LG QNED TV, QNED99 med texten LG QNED 8K MiniLED, 2025, och logotypen för webOS Re:New Program på skärmen
  • Vy framifrån av LG QNED TV, QNED100
  • Något vinklad bild från vänster av LG QNED TV, QNED100
  • Vy från sidan av LG QNED TV, QNED100
  • Vy bakifrån av LG QNED TV, QNED100
  • Närbild av den övre kanten på LG QNED TV, QNED100
Vy framifrån av LG QNED TV, QNED99 med texten LG QNED 8K MiniLED, 2025, och logotypen för webOS Re:New Program på skärmen
Vy framifrån av LG QNED TV, QNED100
Något vinklad bild från vänster av LG QNED TV, QNED100
Vy från sidan av LG QNED TV, QNED100
Vy bakifrån av LG QNED TV, QNED100
Närbild av den övre kanten på LG QNED TV, QNED100

Huvudfunktioner

  • Otroligt rik, levande palett från QNED Color
  • Otrolig bild- och ljudkvalitet med alpha 9 AI-processor 8K Gen7
  • Ultraskarpa, definierade detaljer från Precision Dimming Technology
  • 4 års uppgraderingar garanterade under 5 år med webOS Re:New Program.
  • Utformad för att vara ett med ditt utrymme, från Gallery Design
Mer

LG QNED85 Bildschirm mit einem bunten Motiv.

Allt handlar om nya QNED

Skarp färg och klarhet på kolossala LG QNED. Våra nya chipset och dimningszoner gör så att varje pixel förblir knivskarp.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

Utforska LG QNED:s nya innovationer

alpha 9 AI-processor 8K Gen7 visas med ett grönt ljus som kommer underifrån. En röd, gul och lila spiralform visas mellan orden "Uppgraderbart webOS" och "webOS Re:New Program". LG QNED89, QNED90 och QNED99 TV-apparater visas i ordning från vänster till höger. Varje TV visar färgstänk och orden "Ultrastor TV" visas ovanför TV-apparaterna.

alpha 9 AI-processor 8K Gen7

En QNED-skärm på toppnivå som drivs av 11 år av OLED-teknik

Otroligt intelligent inlevelse. Vår alpha 9 AI-processor 8K Gen7 optimerar automatiskt ljud och bild för att synkronisera med dig.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

Intelligens som förfinar QNED-upplevelsen

LG TV monterad på en vägg i ett vardagsrum med en gitarrspelare på skärmen med koncentriska cirklar som representerar ljudvågor, och orden "AI-anpassning" uppe till vänster. En kvinna hukar sig utanför på en solig dag framför träd och blå himmel, med orden "AI Picture Pro" längst upp till vänster. LG TV avger ljudbubblor och vågor från skärmen som fyller utrymmet med orden "AI Sound Pro" längst upp till vänster.

AI-anpassning

Synkroniseras med hur du tittar

En bild skräddarsydd efter din smak

Välj dina favoritbilder och AI Picture Wizard skapar en bild som är skräddarsydd exakt efter din unika smak från 85 miljoner möjligheter och sparar den sedan i din profil.

LG TV monterad på en vägg i ett vardagsrum med en gitarrspelare som visas på skärmen. Grafik med koncentriska cirklar som representerar ljudvågor.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Det optimala ljudet passar ditt utrymme

Välj dina favoritbilder och AI Picture Wizard skapar en bild som är skräddarsydd exakt efter din unika smak från 85 miljoner möjligheter och sparar den sedan i din profil.

LG TV och LG Soundbar i ett modernt vardagsrum på natten. Skärmen visar norrsken med den idealiska ljusstyrkan.

Natt

LG TV och LG Soundbar i ett modernt vardagsrum på dagtid. Skärmen visar norrsken med den idealiska ljusstyrkan.

Dag

Intelligens som lyser upp under alla ljusförhållanden

Dag som natt, Brightness Control känner av ljuset i ditt utrymme och balanserar bilden därefter för skarpa och tydliga bilder.

AI Picture Pro

Känn av autentisk realism i varje bildruta

AI ger skarp klarhet och färg

Gör varje scen till ett mästerverk. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro ger intelligent ljusstyrka och kontrast, medan AI Super Upscaling använder deep-learning algoritmer för att förbättra innehållet i realtid så att allt du tittar på ser häpnadsväckande skarpt ut.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 och QNED85 har AI Picture Pro och AI Super Upscaling.

**Modeller med alpha 9/alpha 8-processorn (QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 och 86NANO80) har Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

***AI Picture Pro fungerar inte på något upphovsrättsskyddat innehåll på OTT-tjänster.

****Bildkvaliteten på uppskalat innehåll varierar beroende på källupplösningen.

AI Sound Pro

Hör varje detalj i ljudbilden

LG TV med ljudbubblor och vågor som kommer från skärmen och fyller utrymmet.

Verklighetstroget ljud svävar genom ditt utrymme

Hör varje andetag och hjärtslag med det virtuella 9.1.2-surroundljudsystemet som fyller ditt utrymme med ett rikt ljud av studiokvalitet.

En man som kör motorcykel på en grusbana med ljus cirkelgrafik runt motorcykeln.

Effektivt ljud ger resonans

Förfiningarna med AI-processorn ger dig en dynamisk ljudboost full av kraft.

LG TV som visar musiker som uppträder, med ljus cirkelgrafik runt utrymmet.

Ljudet passar vad du än tittar på

Adaptive Sound Control balanserar ljudet efter genre i realtid för rik klarhet.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**Måste aktiveras via ljudlägesmenyn.

***Ljudet kan variera beroende på lyssningsmiljön. 

webOS Re:New Program-logotypen mot en svart bakgrund med en gul och orange, lila cirkulär sfär i botten.

webOS Re:New Program

Varje år en ny TV i 5 år

Håll dig uppdaterad med praktiska funktioner och teknologier genom 4 utlovade webOS-uppgraderingar under 5 år.

*WebOS Re:New Program stöder totalt fyra webOS-uppgraderingar under fem år.

**Den femåriga uppgraderingströskeln för webOS Re:New Program är den globala lanseringen av en ny produkt.

***Den första uppgraderingen till webOS kommer att ske två år från inköpstillfället.

****Kunder får 5 versioner av webOS inklusive den aktuella versionen vid köpet.

*****Uppgraderingar är tillgängliga för 2022 års versioner inklusive alla OLED och 8K QNED, och modeller som släppts efter 2023 inklusive UHD, NanoCell, QNED och OLED.

******Funktioner kan ändras och vissa uppdateringar av funktioner, applikationer och tjänster kan variera beroende på modell.

webOS 24

Gör din TV-upplevelse till din

Upplev TV som är gjord för dig med Min profil, AI Picture Wizard, AI-concierge och Quick Cards.

webOS 24-startskärmen med kategorier för Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub och Sports. Längst ned på skärmen visas personliga rekommendationer under "Bästa valen för dig".

*Menyer och appar som stöds kan variera beroende på land och kan vara olika när de släpps.

**Nyckelordsrekommendationer varierar beroende på app och tid på dygnet och tillhandahålls endast i länder som stöder NLP på landets språk. 

***Tillämpas på OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD-modeller tillverkade år 2023 och senare.

****Totalt 4 uppgraderingar kommer att tillhandahållas under 5-årsperioden, och schemat kan variera beroende på region eller land.

*****Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

Ultrastor TV

Häpnadsväckande storlek fångar dig

En familj i ett vardagsrum med en ultrastor LG-TV monterad på väggen, en havsscen med koraller och en sköldpadda på skärmen.

Ultimat inlevelse med fullskalig underhållning. Se allt du gillar på en ultrastor skärm och njut av en oöverträffad klarhet och skala för att titta, spela eller träna.

*QNED99 och QNED90 har Gallery Design.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 och QNED80 kommer i max. 86 tum.

***Tillämpliga modeller kan variera beroende på region.

Naturtrogen 8K

Se de minsta detaljerna komma till liv

Upplev oslagbar klarhet och djup med kraften av 8K.

LG TV som visar en exotisk fågel med träd på skärmen, och färgerna från skärmen och "8K" i vitt reflekteras under LG TV:n.

*8K är endast tillgängligt på QNED99.

Precision Dimming Pro+

Exakt bakljus ger djupa svärtor och ljusa högdagrar

Se varje scen i verklighetstrogen klarhet. Precisionsdimningsteknik styr över hundratals dimningsblock för att producera den skarpast möjliga bilden, minska oönskade halo-effekter och avslöja dolda detaljer.

*QNED99, QNED90 och QNED89 har Precision Dimming Technology.

**QNED99 har Precision Dimming Pro+.

QNED-färg

Se ljusa och frodiga färger få liv

Bli förtrollad av otroligt rika färger, mer levande än världen omkring dig.

*QNED99 och QNED90 har QNED Color Pro och 100 % färgvolym.

**Skärmens Color Gamut Volume (CGV) motsvarar eller överskrider CGV för DCI-P3-färgrymden enligt oberoende certifiering av Intertek.

Gallery Design

 

Visa ett mästerverk på din vägg

Visa upp din TV som ett konstverk. Den slimmade designen ligger tätt mot väggen, så att din skärm smälter sömlöst in i ditt utrymme.

LG TV monterad platt mot träväggen med sin matchande Soundbar. En LG TV som visar färgglada konstverk monterad med Soundbar mot en grå vägg i ett modernt vardagsrum med trägolv. Vinklad vy av ett vardagsrum med marmorgolv och en LG TV som visar flygvy över det tropiska havet och en båt på den monterad mot den beigefärgade väggen .

*QNED99 och QNED90 har Gallery Design.

**QNED99 och QNED90 kommer i max. 86 tum.

***Tillämpliga modeller kan variera beroende på region.

Perfekt passform med LG Audio

En enastående Soundbar värdig LG QNED

Synergy Bracket

Strålande ljud förblir dolt

Med Synergy Bracket kan den matchande S70TY Soundbaren enkelt installeras och matchar perfekt din QNED TV.

*Soundbar kan köpas separat.

**Synergy Bracket levereras med ett 1-poligt stativ eller 2-poligt stativ, vilket kan skilja sig åt beroende på land/produkt.

*Soundbar kan köpas separat, och Soundbar Mode Control kan variera beroende på modell.

**LG TV Remote-användning är begränsad till endast vissa funktioner. 

***Observera att tjänsten kanske inte är tillgänglig vid köptillfället. En nätverksanslutning krävs för uppdateringar.

****WOW Interface-kompatibla TV-apparater: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 och QNED80.

*****WOW Orchestra-kompatibla TV-apparater: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 och QNED85.

******WOWCAST-kompatibla TV-apparater: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 och QNED85.

*******QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 modeller på 80 tum och högre kan matchas med S90TY, S90TR och S70.

Dyk in i filmspänning och spel

Dolby Vision och FILMMAKER MODE

 

Autentiska filmscener får liv

Förvandla din filmkväll till något storslaget. Dolby Visions ultralevande bild kommer, tillsammans med FILMMAKER MODE™ för att bevara regissörens avsikt och optimera bildkvaliteten utan förvrängning eller överbearbetning.

Förvandla din filmkväll till något storslaget. Dolby Visions ultralevande bild kommer, tillsammans med FILMMAKER MODE™ för att bevara regissörens avsikt och optimera bildkvaliteten utan förvrängning eller överbearbetning.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**FILMMAKER MODE är ett varumärke som tillhör UHD Alliance, Inc.

Sann filmupplevelse

Njut av fullskalig bild och ljud från din soffa

Gör hur du tittar på dina favoritfilmer till något nytt. Dolby Atmos producerar dimensionellt ljud för att dra in dig ännu djupare, medan HDR10 Pro ser till att färgerna ser rika och levande ut.

Ett vardagsrum riktat framåt. En ogenomskinlig vit kupol syns tvärs över rummet och en ljus cirkelgrafik omger rummet. Dolby Atmos logotyp i det nedre vänstra hörnet.

*HDR10 Pro är en teknik som utvecklats av LG Electronics baserad på bildkvalitetsstandarden "HDR10".

Avancerat spelande

Sikta in dig på kolossala segrar

Spelet förblir jämnt med hög bildfrekvens tack vare FreeSync och VRR, medan enkla inställningar gör segern enkel.

Eine verschwommene Szene eines schnell fahrenden Autos in einem Rennspiel. Die Szene ist verfeinert, wodurch sie flüssig und klar wirkt. FreeSync Premium Pro-Logo VRR-Logo in der oberen rechten Ecke.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 och QNED85 har AMD FreeSync™ Premium och VRR.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 och QNED80 har GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC och HGiG.

***VRR är en certifierad specifikation för HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG är en volontärgrupp av företag från spel- och TV-industrin som träffas för att specificera riktlinjer för att förbättra konsumenternas spelupplevelser i HDR och göra dem tillgängliga för allmänheten.

*****Support för HGiG kan variera beroende på land.

Kontroller precis där du behöver dem

Pausa inte för att använda Game Optimizer och Game Dashboard.

En FPS-spelscen med Game Dashboard som visas över skärmen under spelet. En mörk vinterscen med Game Optimizer-menyn som visas över spelet.

*Game Dashboard aktiveras endast när både "Game Optimizer" och "Game Dashboard" är på. 

**Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

Kom åt alla dina favoritspel

Tusentals olika speluniversum vid dina fingerspetsar. Utforska ett episkt bibliotek med molnspeltitlar och streama dem omedelbart utan att någonsin slösa speltid på nedladdningar eller uppdateringar.

En bild på startskärmen för Boosteroid som visar "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". En bild på startskärmen för GeForce NOW som visar fem olika spelminiatyrer till höger.

*Samarbeten som stöds kan skilja sig från land till land.

**Prenumeration på GeForce NOW kan krävas.

***Prenumeration på Boosteroid kan krävas.

Hållbarhet

Upptäck LG QNED:s vision för morgondagen

Välj det som är rätt för planeten med lätta bioförpackningar och globala hållbarhetsmeriter.

LG QNED-förpackning mot en beige bakgrund med illustrerade träd.

*Samarbeten som stöds kan skilja sig från land till land.

**Bottenfäste för alla QNED-modeller och hela bakkåpan på QNED85 (65/55/50") är gjorda av återvunnen plast.

Skriv ut

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Skärmtyp

    8K QNED MiniLED

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    QNED Color Pro

  • Bildprocessor

    α9 AI Processor 8K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Ja

  • Ljuduteffekt

    60W

  • Högtalarsystem

    4.2 kanaler

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • TV mått utan fot (BxHxD mm)

    1 665 x 958 x 29,5

  • TV vikt utan fot (kg)

    38,2

Alla specifikationer

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Skärmtyp

    8K QNED MiniLED

  • Bildupplösning

    8K (7,680 x 4,320)

  • Bakgrundsbelysning

    Mini LED

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    QNED Color Pro

BILD (PROCESSOR)

  • Bildprocessor

    α9 AI Processor 8K Gen7

  • AI Uppskalning

    α9 AI Superuppskalning 8K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Ja (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Ljusstyrkekontroll

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Dimming Teknologi

    Precision Dimming Pro+

  • Rörelsehantering

    Motion Pro

  • Bildläge

    10 lägen (Personlig Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Film, Sport, Spel, Filmmaker, ISF Ljust Rum, ISF Mörkt Rum)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Ja

  • Stöd för HGIG

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Hög Kontrast

    Ja

  • Gråskala

    Ja

  • Invertera Färger

    Ja

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV mått utan fot (BxHxD mm)

    1 665 x 958 x 29,5

  • TV mått med fot (BxHxD mm)

    1 665 x 1 030 x 370

  • Paketets mått (BxHxD mm)

    1 820 x 1 115 x 253

  • TV fot (BxD mm)

    380 x 370

  • TV vikt utan fot (kg)

    38,2

  • TV vikt med fot (kg)

    46,4

  • Paketets vikt (kg)

    57,0

  • VESA montering (BxH mm)

    400 x 400

STRECKKOD

  • Streckkod

    8806091956699

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • AI Ljud

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • WiSA-Kompatibel

    Ja (Upp till 2.1 Kanaler)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Redo

    Ja (2 Way Playback)

  • Ljuduteffekt

    60W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (se manualen)

  • Högtalarriktning

    Nedåt

  • Högtalarsystem

    4.2 kanaler

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Ja (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Ingångar

    1 st

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1 st

  • CI Slot

    1 st

  • HDMI Ingångar

    4st (stödjer 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Ingångar (Antenn/Kabel)

    3 st

  • USB Ingångar

    3 st (v 3.0 1 st / v2.0 2 st)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Fungerar med Apple Airplay2

    Ja

  • Operativsystem (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Familjeinställningar

    Ja

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Kompatibel med USB-kamera

    Ja

  • Always Ready

    Ja

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ja (inbyggd)

  • Full Webbläsare

    Ja

  • Hands-free Röstkontroll

    Ja

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ja (Språkstöd varierar efter land - Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Swedish)

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ingår

  • Multi View

    Ja

  • Fjärrstyrning via Smartphone-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

POWER

  • Strömförsörjning (Volt, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby-strömförbrukning

    Under 0.5W

INKLUDERADE TILLBEHÖR

  • Fjärrkontroll

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Nätkabel

    Yes (Attached)

  • Batteri till fjärrkontroll

    Ja (2 st AA)

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

