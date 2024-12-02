We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LED TV med millimetertunna ramar, Smart TV med Magic Motion Remote och Cinema 3D.
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Visningstyp
LCD TV
-
Skärmstorlek (tum)
55
-
Cinema Screen Design
Ja
BILD
-
Upplösning
1920x1080
-
BLU-typ (bakgrundsbelysning)
LED
-
Full HD
Ja
-
Digital DVB-T / DVB-C
DVB-T2/C
-
Livslängd (tim)
60,000h
-
3D
Ja
-
Cinema 3D
Ja
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1,Zoom)
-
Temperaturkontroll i färg
Ja
-
Statusläge för bild
7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
AV Mode II (bio/spel/sport)
Ja
-
Bara skanning (0 % överskanning)
Ja
FUNKTION
-
Osynlig högtalare
Ja
-
Smart energisparfunktion
Ja
-
TruMotion
100Hz
-
HD Ready
Ja
-
Smart TV
Ja
-
Medialink
Ja
-
SmartShare
Ja
-
Inspelning till USB (DVR)
Ja
-
DLNA/CIFS
Ja
-
Webrowser
Ja
-
Magic remote
Ja, 3mode
-
Smart Phone fjärrkontroll applikation
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
WiFi Direct
Ja
-
Ingång för 1080P-källor
HDMI/Component/RF 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Ingångsmärkning
Ja
-
Swivel (°)
Ja
-
MPEG 2/4
Ja
-
MP3/JEPG
Ja
-
Textning till DivX (HD/SD)
Ja
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Intelligent sensor
Ja
-
Uppspelning av rörliga bilder
Ja
-
Picture Wizard
Ja
GRÄNSSNITT
-
Hörlursuttag
Ja
-
AV-ingång
Ja
-
S-videoingång
Nej
-
RGB-ingång (D-sub 15 stift)
Ja
-
PC-ljudingång
Ja
-
HDMI/HDCP-ingång
4
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
CI-fack
Ja
-
RF-ingång
1
-
Komponent i (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Ja
-
SCART
Ja
-
LAN
Ja+WiFi
-
Digital ljudutgång
Ja
-
RS-232C (kontroll/SVC)
Nej
MÅTT
-
Vikt (kg)
25
-
Vikt (utan ställ)
21,3
-
Förpackning
30,6
-
B x H x D (mm)
1,232 * 795 * 331
-
B x H x D (mm) (utan ställ)
1,232*723*33.6
-
Förpackning
1,570*880*190
ECO
-
On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
72
-
Stand by (W)
0,3
-
Luminance Ratio(%)
65 %
-
Mercury Content (mg)
0
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - OBS Denna TV innehåller bly endast i vissa delar eller komponenter där ingen alternativ teknik finns i enlighet med gällande undantagsbestämmelser enligt RoHS-direktivet
-
ErP Class
A+
-
Visual Screen Size (cm)
139Cm/55inches
-
Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)
105
-
EU ECO Flower Approval
Approval
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
