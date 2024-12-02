Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG ULTRA HD TV

Specifikationer

Recensioner

Support

LG ULTRA HD TV

43UF690V

LG ULTRA HD TV

(0)
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skärmstorlek (tum)

    43

BILD

  • Upplösning

    3840x2160

  • (OLED / LED/PLASMA)

    LED (Edge)

  • Micro Pixel Control (lokal dimming)

    Ja

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • 4K Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

    Ja

  • Bildläge

    ● 9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Soccer, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)

  • Bildformat

    ● 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Ja

  • HEVC Codec

    4K 60P, 4K 30P, 2K 60P

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro

    Ja

  • PQI (Hz)

    TBD

ECO

  • Skärmstorlek

    43

  • Upplösning

    3840*2160

  • Strömförbrukning på-läge

    65W

  • Standbyläge

    <0,3W

  • Årlig energiförbrukning

    95kWh

  • Smart energibesparing

    Ja

  • Luminans

    65 %

  • Kvicksilver

    0,0

  • Bly

    >0 g

  • Presence of Lead

    Ja - OBS Denna TV innehåller bly endast i vissa delar eller komponenter där ingen alternativ teknik finns i enlighet med gällande undantagsbestämmelser enligt RoHS-direktivet

  • ErP Class

    A

  • Visual Screen Size (cm)

    108

LJUD

  • Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • DTS-dekoder

    Ja

  • Högtalarsystem

    2Ch Speaker System (1 way 2 SPK)

  • Ljudutgång

    L/R : 5W + 5W

  • Tweeter

    Ja

  • Sound System

    ULTRA Surround

  • apt-X codec

    Ja

  • Private Sound Sync

    Ja

SMART TV

  • WebOS/NetCast 4.5

    webOS

  • Premium-innehåll

    Ja

  • HbbTV

    Ja

  • Magic Remote (B/in, Ready)

    Ready

  • Conventional Remote

    Ja

  • Webbläsare

    Ja

SMART SHARE

  • Smartphone-fjärrkontroll (Remote-app)

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • Miracast, skärmdelare

    Ja

  • WiDi från Intel

    Ja

  • Inbyggd Wi-Fi

    B/in

  • WiFi Direct

    Ja

INSPELNING

  • Extern hårddisk

    Ja

INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG - SIDE

  • CI Slot

    Ja

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB 3.4

    1

  • USB 2.4

    1

INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG - BACK

  • RF In

    2

  • Komposit in (CVBS + ljud)

    1 (Composite/Component share)

  • Komponent in (YPbPr + ljud)

    1 (Composite/Component share)

  • Scart (full)

    1

  • Digital ljudutgång (optisk)

    1

  • PC-ljudingång

    1 (Composite in share)

  • LAN

    1

  • Headphone out

    1

ÖVRIGT

  • EPG

    Ja

  • E-manual

    Ja

  • Text-tv

    2,000 page

  • Timer på/av

    Ja

SÄNDNINGSSYSTEM

  • Antenn

    DVB-T2

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2

  • CI+

    CI+1.3

MÅTT BXHXD (KG)

  • 1) Utan stativ

    971x575x58.7

  • 2) Med stativ

    971x624x198

  • 3) I förpackning

    1050x655x152

  • VESA-storlek

    200x200

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 