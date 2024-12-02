We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Skärmstorlek (tum)
55
BILD
-
Upplösning
3840x2160
-
ULTRA Luminance
Ja
-
(OLED / LED/PLASMA)
LED (Edge)
-
Dynamisk MCI
TBD
-
Micro Pixel Control (lokal dimming)
Ja
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
4K Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Ja
-
Kontrastoptimerare
Ja
-
Bildläge
● 9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Soccer, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)
-
Bildformat
● 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Ja
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P, 4K 30P, 2K 60P
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro
Ja
ECO
-
Skärmstorlek
55
-
Upplösning
3840*2160
-
Strömförbrukning på-läge
80W
-
Standbyläge
<0,3W
-
Årlig energiförbrukning
117kWh
-
Smart energibesparing
Ja
-
Luminans
65 %
-
Kvicksilver
0,0
-
Bly
>0 g
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - OBS Denna TV innehåller bly endast i vissa delar eller komponenter där ingen alternativ teknik finns i enlighet med gällande undantagsbestämmelser enligt RoHS-direktivet
-
ErP Class
A+
-
EEI
0,214
-
Visual Screen Size (cm)
139
LJUD
-
Sound Designed by Harman Kardon
Ja
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Ja
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
DTS-dekoder
Ja
-
Högtalarsystem
2.0Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 SPK)
-
Ljudutgång
L/R : 10W + 10W
-
Tweeter
Ja
-
Sound System
ULTRA Surround
-
apt-X codec
Ja
-
Private Sound Sync
Ja
SMART TV
-
WebOS/NetCast 4.5
webOS
-
Premium-innehåll
Ja
-
HbbTV
Ja
-
Magic Remote (B/in, Ready)
Ja
-
Conventional Remote
Ready
-
Webbläsare
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Smartphone-fjärrkontroll (Remote-app)
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Miracast, skärmdelare
Ja
-
WiDi från Intel
Ja
-
Inbyggd Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi B/in
-
WiFi Direct
Ja
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type
Passive
-
Dual Play
6
-
3D-glasögon
Ja
INSPELNING
-
Extern hårddisk
Ja
INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG - SIDE
-
CI Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
3
-
USB 3.4
1
-
USB 2.4
2
INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG - BACK
-
RF In
2
-
Komposit in (CVBS + ljud)
1 (Gender)
-
Komponent in (YPbPr + ljud)
1 (Gender)
-
Scart (full)
1
-
Digital ljudutgång (optisk)
1
-
PC-ljudingång
1 (Composite in share)
-
LAN
1
-
Headphone out
1
ÖVRIGT
-
EPG
Ja
-
E-manual
Ja
-
Text-tv
2,000 page
-
Timer på/av
Ja
SÄNDNINGSSYSTEM
-
Antenn
DVB-T2
-
Kabel
DVB-C
-
Satellit
DVB-S2
-
CI+
CI+1.3
MÅTT BXHXD (KG)
-
1) Utan stativ
1234.8x727.3x50.8
-
2) Med stativ
1234.8x775.8x261
-
3) I förpackning
1330x810x152
-
VESA-storlek
300x300
