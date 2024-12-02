We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55'' LG UHD TV - UH668V
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Skärmstorlek (tum)
55
BILD
-
Upplösning
4K
-
ULTRA Luminance
Ja
-
Local Dimming
Ja
-
Hertz
100Hz
-
4K Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Ja
-
HDR
HDR PRO
-
IPS
Ja
LJUD
-
Sound Designed by Harman Kardon
Ja
-
Effekt
20W
-
Kanaler
2
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Ja
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Ja
SMART TV
-
Premium-innehåll
Ja
-
Magic Remote-fjärrkontroll
Ja
-
webOS 3.0
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
HbbTV (v1.5)
Ja
-
Webbläsare
Ja
ANSLUTNINGSMÖJLIGHETER
-
Wifi
Ja
-
LAN
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
HDMI ports
3
-
USB ports
2
-
Inspelning
Ja
-
Inspelning & Time Shift
Ja
-
Headphone out
Ja
-
Sändningssystem
DVB-T2/C/S2
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
