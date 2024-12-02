We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
105'' LG ULTRA HD TV
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Skärmstorlek (tum)
105
BILD
-
Upplösning
5120 x 2160
-
(OLED / LED/PLASMA)
LED
-
Micro Pixel Control (lokal dimming)
Ja
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Ja
-
Resolution Upscaler
Ja (4K)
-
Bildläge
8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom1 )
-
Picture Wizard
Picture Wizard Ⅲ
-
Bildformat
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Photo, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Ja
-
HEVC Codec
4K/60p
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro
Ja
-
H.264 Codec
4K/30p
-
Tru Black Control
Ja
LJUD
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Ja
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
DTS-dekoder
Ja
-
Högtalarsystem
7.2 Speaker System
-
Ljudutgång
150W (Front : 15W+15W / Center 10W+10W Woofer 30W+30W / Height 10W+10W Surround 10W+10W)
-
apt-X codec
Ja
-
Surroundsystem
ULTRA Surround
CINEMA 3D
-
Uppskalning från 2D till 3D
Ja
-
3D Type
FPR
-
Dual Play
Ready
INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG - SIDE
-
CI Slot
1
-
USB 2.0
2
-
USB 3.0
1
-
HDMI (4K)
4
INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG - BACK
-
RF In
Ja
-
Komposit in (CVBS + ljud)
1
-
Komponent in (YPbPr + ljud)
1
-
Scart (full)
1
-
LAN
1
-
Headphone out
1-Sharing External Speaker out(Analog audio out) & headphone out
ÖVRIGT
-
E-manual
Ja
MÅTT BXHXD (KG)
-
2) Med stativ
2494 x 1512 x 486
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
Det säger andra
-
