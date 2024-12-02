Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
7-KILOS SKONSAM & BEKVÄM TORKTUMLARE
EL_RC7066A6Z.pdf
Energiklass : SE

Specifikationer

Recensioner

Support

7-KILOS SKONSAM & BEKVÄM TORKTUMLARE

EL_RC7066A6Z.pdf
Energiklass : SE
RC7066A6Z

7-KILOS SKONSAM & BEKVÄM TORKTUMLARE

(0)
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

TORKTUMLARE

  • Torktumlare

    Torktumlare

DESIGN

  • Färg

    Vit

  • Lucksarg

    Vit

GENERELLT

  • Kapacitet

    8kg

  • Trumvolym

    122 l

  • Trummaterial

    Alcosta material

  • Typ av display

    LED touch display

  • Torksystem

    Kondenstumlare

PRESTANDA

  • Energiklass

    B

  • Energiförbrukning, Edry , Edry1/2 (kWh)*

    4.24/2.31

  • Energiförbrukning (kWh) genomsnitt år**

    504

  • Duration of Left-on mode (minutes)

    10

  • Power consumption (W): Off mode(Po), Left-on mode(Pi)

    0,4, 0,4

  • Ljudnivå (dB)

    65

  • Weighted Program time (Tt)*

    91 min

  • Program time Full Load (Tdry)*

    119min

  • Program time Partial Load (Tdry1/2)*

    71 min

  • Condensation efficiency class*

    A

  • Weighted condensation efficiency(Ct)*

    0,91

  • Condensation efficiency Full Load(Cdry)*

    0,91

  • Condensation efficiencyHalf Load(Cdry1/2)*

    0,91

  • *Standard program

    Cotton light normal

PROGRAM & FUNKTIONER

  • Sensorstyrda program, antal

    11

  • Tidstyrda program, antal

    3

  • Tillvalsfunktioner, antal

    15

PROGRAM

  • Bomull

    Ja

  • Syntet

    Ja

  • Blandmaterial

    Ja

  • Skrymmande

    Ja

  • Snabbtorkning 50 min

    Ja

  • Hygien 77°C

    Ja

  • Uppfräschning

    Ja

  • Sportkläder

    Ja

  • Jeans

    Ja

  • Fintvätt

    Ja

  • Ylle

    Ja

TIDSTYRDA PROGRAM

  • Varmluft

    Ja

  • Kalluft

    Ja

FUNKTIONER

  • Känsliga plagg

    Ja

  • Alarmsignal av/på

    3 nivåer

  • Skrynkelreducering

    Ja

  • Favorit

    Ja

  • Senareläggning av tork, 3-19 h

    Ja

  • Barnlås

    Ja

  • Mer tid

    Ja

  • Mindre tid

    Ja

  • Ljudsignal vid stryktorrt

    Ja

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

ÖVRIGT

  • Högerhängd dörr

    Ja

  • Resttidsvisning

    Ja

  • Ljudsignal för rengöring av filter

    Ja

  • Ljudsignal vid full vattentank

    Ja

  • Justerbara ben 10 mm

    Ja

TILLBEHÖR

  • Kondensvattentank

    Ja

INSTALLATION

  • Produktmått, (BxDxH), mm

    594x669x842

  • Anslultningseffekt (230V, 50 Hz)

    2600 W

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 