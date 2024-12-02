We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7-KILOS SKONSAM & BEKVÄM TORKTUMLARE
Alla specifikationer
TORKTUMLARE
-
Torktumlare
Torktumlare
DESIGN
-
Färg
Vit
-
Lucksarg
Vit
GENERELLT
-
Kapacitet
8kg
-
Trumvolym
122 l
-
Trummaterial
Alcosta material
-
Typ av display
LED touch display
-
Torksystem
Kondenstumlare
PRESTANDA
-
Energiklass
B
-
Energiförbrukning, Edry , Edry1/2 (kWh)*
4.24/2.31
-
Energiförbrukning (kWh) genomsnitt år**
504
-
Duration of Left-on mode (minutes)
10
-
Power consumption (W): Off mode(Po), Left-on mode(Pi)
0,4, 0,4
-
Ljudnivå (dB)
65
-
Weighted Program time (Tt)*
91 min
-
Program time Full Load (Tdry)*
119min
-
Program time Partial Load (Tdry1/2)*
71 min
-
Condensation efficiency class*
A
-
Weighted condensation efficiency(Ct)*
0,91
-
Condensation efficiency Full Load(Cdry)*
0,91
-
Condensation efficiencyHalf Load(Cdry1/2)*
0,91
-
*Standard program
Cotton light normal
PROGRAM & FUNKTIONER
-
Sensorstyrda program, antal
11
-
Tidstyrda program, antal
3
-
Tillvalsfunktioner, antal
15
PROGRAM
-
Bomull
Ja
-
Syntet
Ja
-
Blandmaterial
Ja
-
Skrymmande
Ja
-
Snabbtorkning 50 min
Ja
-
Hygien 77°C
Ja
-
Uppfräschning
Ja
-
Sportkläder
Ja
-
Jeans
Ja
-
Fintvätt
Ja
-
Ylle
Ja
TIDSTYRDA PROGRAM
-
Varmluft
Ja
-
Kalluft
Ja
FUNKTIONER
-
Känsliga plagg
Ja
-
Alarmsignal av/på
3 nivåer
-
Skrynkelreducering
Ja
-
Favorit
Ja
-
Senareläggning av tork, 3-19 h
Ja
-
Barnlås
Ja
-
Mer tid
Ja
-
Mindre tid
Ja
-
Ljudsignal vid stryktorrt
Ja
-
Smart Diagnosis
Ja
ÖVRIGT
-
Högerhängd dörr
Ja
-
Resttidsvisning
Ja
-
Ljudsignal för rengöring av filter
Ja
-
Ljudsignal vid full vattentank
Ja
-
Justerbara ben 10 mm
Ja
TILLBEHÖR
-
Kondensvattentank
Ja
INSTALLATION
-
Produktmått, (BxDxH), mm
594x669x842
-
Anslultningseffekt (230V, 50 Hz)
2600 W
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
