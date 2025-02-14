Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
RH18U8JVCW

18kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | LG Sverige

Huvudfunktioner

  • Dual Inverter Heat Pump™
  • Allergiprogram
  • Sensorstyrd torkning
  • Automatisk rengöring av kondensorn
  • Dubbla filter
  • ThinQ™
Mer

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Torktumlare

För effektiv använding och hållbar klädvård

Lev efter en ny standard för energibesparing, bekvämlighet och hälsosam torkning.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ tørretumbler

Minskar 99,9% av husdammskvalster

Allergiprogram minskar 99,9% av husdammskvalster på kläder med hög temperaturtorkning.

*Testat av Intertek i december 2020, minskar 99,9 % av bakterierna (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa och K. pneumoniae) med antibakteriell cykel.

træk ud og vis dobbeltfilter

Dubbla filter betyder dubbelt så mycket rengöring

Dubbla filter gör att torktumlaren håller ett högt torkningsresultat genom att filtrera ut ludd från kläder.

En stak med fire stykker tøj

En optimal torkning vid första försöket

Ha vältorkade kläder första gången med Sensor Dry, en fuktsensor som automatiskt optimerar torktiden.

*Resultaten kan variera beroende på ditt faktiska miljötillstånd.

Automatisk rengøring af kondensator

Kondensor med bekväm rengöring

Njut av problemfritt underhåll av Automatisk rengöring av kondensorn-den rengör själv så att du inte behöver det.

Kondensor med bekväm rengöring SE VIDEO

"* Frekvensen för att köra"Automatisk rengöring av kondensorn "kan variera beroende på tvättens storlek och den ursprungliga fuktmängden.

** Kondensorns renhet kan variera beroende på driftsmiljön. "

LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ torktumlare

Kläder ser ut som dagen du köpte dem

Undvik att dina favoritkläder krymper eller skadas med torkning vid lägre temperatur.

  • Konventionell värmare/gastork

  • LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ torktumlare

*Det kan variera beroende på klädernas struktur.

LG ThinQ™

Smarta vitvaror

Kontrollera din maskin var som helst

Använd LG ThinQ™-appen på din smartphone för att starta en torkcykel eller få aviseringar när din tvätt är klar var som helst.

Torkcykler som passar din livsstil

Med olika torkcykler kan du torka dina kläder ordentligt 

Smart Pairing för bättre klädvård

Med LG ThinQ™ ställer en torktumlare automatiskt in rätt torkcykel genom att ta emot data från LG-tvättmaskinen via Wi-Fi.

Placera din LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™-tork var som helst

Det kräver inte ventilationsöppningarna och ger ett ännu mer hållbart och elegant utseende.

Tørretumblerens dæksel er af hærdet glas

Härdat glas

Vendbar dør - Montér døren til venstre eller højre

Vändbar dörr

Rustfri ståltromle indvendigt i tørretumbleren

Rostfritt ståltrumma

Anbring vaskemaskinen og tørretumbleren som et tårn til dit vasketøj

Tvättmaskin och torktumlare

Skriv ut

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Maskinens färg

    Black Steel

  • Torktumling kapacitet (kg)

    18,0

  • Produktmått (BxHxD mm)

    770x990x820

  • Energieffektivitetsklass (Torktumlare)

    A+++

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Ja

  • Självrengörande kondensator

    Ja

  • Typ av värmekälla

    Elektrisk värmepump

  • Vändbar dörr

    Nej

  • Smart parkoppling

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alla specifikationer

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Maskinens färg

    Black Steel

  • Dörrtyp

    Svarttonad lucka av härdat glas

KAPACITET

  • Torktumling kapacitet (kg)

    18,0

PROGRAM

  • AI-tork

    Ja

  • Allergi (torktumlare)

    Ja

  • Uppfräschning av sängkläder

    Ja

  • Kalluft

    Ja

  • Bomull

    Ja

  • Bomull+

    Nej

  • Uppfräschning av dunjacka

    Ja

  • Ladda ned program

    Ja

  • Täcke

    Ja

  • Syntet

    Ja

  • Snabbtork

    Ja

  • Torkhylla

    Nej

  • Handdukar

    Ja

  • Ylle

    Ja

  • Träningskläder (Sportkläder)

    Ja

  • Eco

    Ja

  • Tidsbestämd torkning

    Ja

  • Turbo torkning

    Ja

KONTROLLSKÄRM

  • Fördröjningstimer

    3–19 timmar

  • Skärmtyp

    Vridreglage+Touch+Knappar och LED-display

  • Visar dörrlås

    Ja

  • Symbolindikator

    18:88

FUNKTIONER

  • 6 Motion DD

    Ja

  • AI DD

    Ja

  • Typ

    Kondensortorktumlare (utan ventilering)

  • Självrengörande kondensator

    Ja

  • Signal vid programslut

    Ja

  • Dubbel torkning (EcoHybrid)

    Ja

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Ja

  • Dubbelt luddfilter

    Ja

  • Töm vatten indikator

    Ja

  • Typ av värmekälla

    Elektrisk värmepump

  • Invertermotor

    Ja

  • Automatisk omstart

    Nej

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ja

  • Vändbar dörr

    Nej

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Sensor för torkning

    Ja

  • Belysning i trumman

    Ja

  • Justerbara ben

    Ja

  • Utåtbuktande inre trumma

    Ja

MÅTT & VIKT

  • Förpackningens mått (BxHxD mm)

    750x1 085x852

  • Produktens djup med öppen dörr 90° (mm)

    1 340

  • Produktmått (BxHxD mm)

    770x990x820

  • Vikt (kg)

    76,0

  • Vikt inklusive förpackning (kg)

    82,0

ENERGI

  • Energieffektivitetsklass (Torktumlare)

    A+++

PRODUKTFICHE (TORKTUMER)

  • Automatisk torktumlare

    Ja

  • Belönats med ”EU Ecolabel Award”

    Nej

  • Kondenseringseffektivitet

    A

  • Varaktighet i påslaget läge (min)

    10

  • Edry (kWh)

    2,93

  • Edry1/2 (kWh)

    1,42

  • Energiförbrukning per år (kWh)

    338

  • Effektivitet vid kondensering (Full belastning)

    91

  • Effektivitet vid kondensering (Halv belastning)

    91

  • Ljudnivå (nivå på ljudstyrka) (dB)

    63

  • Elförbrukning (W) – när maskin är avstängd

    0,5

  • Elförbrukning (W) – när maskin är påslagen

    0,5

  • Standard TorkProgram

    Eco balanserat skåptorrt

  • Tid (Min) - (Full maskin)

    380

  • Tid (min) - (Delbelastning)

    201

  • Viktad kondenseringseffektivitet (%)

    91

  • Viktad programtid

    278

EXTRA TILLVAL

  • Skrynkelreducering

    Ja

  • Kondensorrengöring

    Ja

  • Trumrengöring

    Ja

  • Torrhetsnivå

    5 nivåer

  • Favorit

    Nej

  • Mindre tid

    Ja

  • Mer tid

    Ja

  • Torkhylla

    Nej

  • Tidsstyrd torkning

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Ljud (På / Av)

    Ja

  • Barnspärr

    Ja

  • Förlängd sluttid

    Ja

  • Belysning i trumman

    Ja

  • Fjärrstart

    Ja

  • Ångprogram

    Nej

EAN-KOD

  • EAN-kod

    8806096131572

SMART TEKONOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • Smart parkoppling

    Ja

  • Ladda ner program

    Ja

  • Energiförbrukningskontroll

    Ja

  • Fjärrstart och övervakning av program

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

TILLVAL/TILLBEHÖR

  • Kit för tömningsslang

    Ja

  • Montering av torksställ

    Ja

  • Staplingskit

    Ja

  • Kompatibel med LG TWINWash

    Nej

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

