RHX1009NWK
8 kg Torktumlare (Essence White) - Energiklass C, Heat Pump och Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

Huvudfunktioner

  • Avtagbar topplatta
  • 6 Motion DD
  • 10 års garanti
  • Steam™
  • Tub clean
  • Smart Diagnosis™
Mer
Video av hur man zoomar in i LG-torktumlaren i tvättstugan med LG-tvättmaskin.

Video av hur man zoomar in i LG-torktumlaren i tvättstugan med LG-tvättmaskin.

Stilren med ny design

Lägg till en stilfull touch till varje interiör med vår nydesignade LG tvättmaskin.

*Produktbilder är endast för illustrativa syften och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

Genomtänkt designad

Avtagbar topplatta

Designad för begränsade utrymmen

6 Motion DD

Det optimala sättet att tvätta

10 års garanti

Tillförlitlighet garanterad

Allergiprogram

Ånga bort dammkvalster

Avtagbar topplatta

Tillverkad för att passa även i trånga utrymmen

Perfekt för kompakta ytor, ta enkelt bort topphöljet för en sömlös, inbyggd look.

Den visar att den övre delen av tvättmaskinen kan tas bort och det kompakta området

*Produktbilder är endast för illustrativa syften och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

6 Motion DD

Det optimala sättet att tvätta

Denna tvättmaskins Inverter Direct Drive™-motor kan skapa sex olika tvättrörelser, vilket ger dina tyger ordentlig skötsel och ultrarenhet.

Den visar sex rörelser i tvättmaskinen

Den visar sex rörelser i tvättmaskinen

*Produktbilder är endast för illustrativa syften och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

SteamTM

Ånga bort allergener från dina tyger

Bär dina kläder med tillförsikt och vet att husdammskvalster och bakterier avlägsnas med ånga.

Tvätten håller på att ånga bort

*Allergy Care-cykeln godkänd av BAF (British Allergy Foundation) minskar husdammskvalsterallergen.

Tub clean

Rengör insidan av tvättmaskinen

Håll en ren tvättmaskin och hygienisk tvätt.

Tvättmaskinens motor virvlar med vatten

*Produktbilder är endast för illustrativa syften och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

Den har en tvättmaskinsmotor och logotyp på en svart porlande bakgrund

Den har en tvättmaskinsmotor och logotyp på en svart porlande bakgrund

Ett decennium av sinnesfrid

LG erbjuder en omfattande 10-års garanti för Inverter Direct Drive™-motorn. 

*Den 10-åriga garantin gäller endast för Direct Drive-motorn. (endast del)

LG ThinQ™

Smarta vitvaror

Anslut och kontrollera din maskin från var som helst

LG ThinQ™-appen låter dig ansluta till din tvättmaskin som aldrig förr. Starta din maskin med bara en knapptryckning.

Enkelt underhåll och övervakning

Oavsett om det är dagligt underhåll eller större uppgifter kan du enkelt övervaka din tvättmaskins energianvändning genom LG ThinQ™-appen.

Handsfree tvätt med röstassistent

Berätta för din smarta högtalare eller AI-assistent vad du behöver och låt din tvättmaskin ta hand om resten.

*Stöd för smarta hemenheter som är kompatibla med Alexa och Google Assistant kan variera beroende på land och din individuella smarta hemkonfiguration.

*Produktbilder är endast för illustrativa syften och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

Uppgradera din tvättupplevelse med tvättmaskinens eleganta och enkla design

*Produktbilder är endast för illustrativa syften och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

Skriv ut

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Maskinens färg

    Essence White

  • Maximal torkkapacitet (kg)

    9

  • Produktmått (BxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Energieffektivitetsklass (Torktumlare)

    A+++

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Ja

  • Självrengörande kondensator

    Ja

  • Typ av värmekälla

    Elektrisk värmepump

  • Vändbar dörr

    Nej

  • Smart parkoppling

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alla specifikationer

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Maskinens färg

    Essence White

  • Dörrtyp

    Rund dörr (ingen lucka)

KAPACITET

  • Maximal torkkapacitet (kg)

    9

PROGRAM

  • AI-tork

    Nej

  • Allergi (torktumlare)

    Nej

  • Uppfräschning av sängkläder

    Nej

  • Stort föremål

    Nej

  • Bomull

    Ja

  • Bomull+

    Nej

  • Skonsam

    Ja

  • Uppfräschning av dunjacka

    Nej

  • Ladda ned program

    Ja

  • Täcke

    Nej

  • Syntet

    Ja

  • Jeans

    Nej

  • Blandmaterial

    Ja

  • Snabb 30min

    Nej

  • Snabbtork

    Nej

  • Torkhylla

    Nej

  • Uppfräschning

    Nej

  • Hudvård

    Nej

  • Ångrengöring

    Nej

  • Ångfräschning

    Nej

  • Handdukar

    Nej

  • Varmluft

    Nej

  • Ylle

    Ja

  • Träningskläder (Sportkläder)

    Ja

  • Lufttorkning (Kall luft)

    Nej

  • Eco

    Ja

  • Snabb 40

    Ja

  • Tidsbestämd torkning

    Ja

  • Turbo torkning

    Nej

KONTROLLSKÄRM

  • Fördröjningstimer

    3–19 timmar

  • Skärmtyp

    Vred + Touchknappar & LED-skärm

  • Visar dörrlås

    Nej

  • Symbolindikator

    18:88

FUNKTIONER

  • 6 Motion DD

    Ja

  • AI DD

    Ja

  • Typ

    Kondensortorktumlare (utan ventilering)

  • Självrengörande kondensator

    Ja

  • Signal vid programslut

    Ja

  • Dubbel torkning (EcoHybrid)

    Nej

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Ja

  • Dubbelt luddfilter

    Ja

  • Töm vatten indikator

    Ja

  • Typ av värmekälla

    Elektrisk värmepump

  • Invertermotor

    Ja

  • Automatisk omstart

    Nej

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ja

  • Vändbar dörr

    Nej

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Sensor för torkning

    Ja

  • Belysning i trumman

    Nej

  • Justerbara ben

    Ja

  • Utåtbuktande inre trumma

    Nej

MÅTT & VIKT

  • Förpackningens mått (BxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 702

  • Produktens djup med öppen dörr 90° (mm)

    1 114

  • Produktmått (BxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Vikt (kg)

    53,0

  • Vikt inklusive förpackning (kg)

    56,0

ENERGI

  • Energieffektivitetsklass (Torktumlare)

    A+++

PRODUKTFICHE (TORKTUMER)

  • Automatisk torktumlare

    Ja

  • Belönats med ”EU Ecolabel Award”

    Nej

  • Kondenseringseffektivitet

    A

  • Varaktighet i påslaget läge (min)

    10

  • Edry (kWh)

    1,61

  • Edry1/2 (kWh)

    0,88

  • Energiförbrukning per år (kWh)

    194

  • Effektivitet vid kondensering (Full belastning)

    91

  • Effektivitet vid kondensering (Halv belastning)

    91

  • Ljudnivå (nivå på ljudstyrka) (dB)

    64

  • Elförbrukning (W) – när maskin är avstängd

    0,40

  • Elförbrukning (W) – när maskin är påslagen

    0,40

  • Standard TorkProgram

    Bomull, Skåptorrt

  • Tid (Min) - (Full maskin)

    185

  • Tid (min) - (Delbelastning)

    115

  • Viktad kondenseringseffektivitet (%)

    91

  • Viktad programtid

    142

EXTRA TILLVAL

  • Skrynkelreducering

    Nej

  • Kondensorrengöring

    Ja

  • Trumrengöring

    Nej

  • Torrhetsnivå

    3 nivåer

  • Favorit

    Nej

  • Mindre tid

    Nej

  • Mer tid

    Nej

  • Torkhylla

    Nej

  • Tidsstyrd torkning

    Nej

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Ljud (På / Av)

    Nej

  • Barnspärr

    Ja

  • Förlängd sluttid

    Ja

  • Belysning i trumman

    Nej

  • Fjärrstart

    Ja

  • Ångprogram

    Nej

  • Torktid

    Ja

EAN-KOD

  • EAN-kod

    8806096142912

SMART TEKONOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • Smart parkoppling

    Ja

  • Ladda ner program

    Ja

  • Energiförbrukningskontroll

    Ja

  • Fjärrstart och övervakning av program

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

TILLVAL/TILLBEHÖR

  • Kit för tömningsslang

    Ja

  • Montering av torksställ

    Ja

  • Staplingskit

    Ja

  • Kompatibel med LG TWINWash

    Nej

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Våra rekommendationer

Delbetala med Klarna
Betala för dina LG produkter tryggt med Klarna! Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt.
Så här fungerar det
  • 1. Shoppa smidigare
    Köp det du älskar med Klarna. Det är precis som shopping ska vara – enkelt, säkert och roligt
  • 2. Dela upp
    Betala lite då och då. Genom att dela upp din betalning kan du köpa nu och sprida dina kostnader upp till 36 månader. Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader, för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt
  • 3. Betala senare
    Betala inom 30 dagar. Få din order och betala bara för det du väljer att behålla, utan räntor eller avgifter.
Observera att det kan förekomma små avvikelser i beräkningen av månadskostnaden och den totala kostnaden.Det slutliga beloppet visas på Klarnas webbplats när du slutför köpet.
Representativt exempel

För ett representativt exempel vid ett kreditköp på 12 000 kronor och 12 månader räntefritt är räntan 0 %, månatlig administrationsavgift 0 kronor och en uppläggningsavgift på 0 kronor tillkommer. Den effektiva räntan blir 0% och totalt att betala 12 000 kronor.

Att låna kostar pengar!

Om du inte kan betala tillbaka skulden i tid riskerar du en betalningsanmärkning. Det kan leda till svårigheter att få hyra bostad, teckna abonnemang och få nya lån. För stöd, vänd dig till budget- och skuldrådgivningen i din kommun. Kontaktuppgifter finns på konsumentverket.se

 