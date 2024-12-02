We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SMART Blu-ray med Wi-Fi, DLNA och 5 sekunders startid.
Alla specifikationer
IN/UT
-
HDMI-utgång
Ja
-
Optisk ljudutgång
Ja
-
USB
1
-
Ethernet
Ja
STRÖM
-
Strömförbrukning (under drift)
12W
-
Strömförbrukning (i standby)
<0.5W
ANSLUTNINGSMÖJLIGHETER
-
Kabel
Ja
-
Inbyggd Wi-Fi
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Ja
-
Wi-Fi-display
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja/ Ja/ Nej
TILLBEHÖR
-
HDMI-kabel
Option
-
Fjärrkontroll
V6
BEKVÄMLIGHETER
-
Sound Privacy
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Tidsstapel
Ja
-
Omedelbar lucköppning
< 2 sec
-
Varmstart
3sec ↓
-
Starttid
5 sec↓
-
Laddningstid
10 sec↓
-
Firmwareuppdatering
Ja/ Ja/ Ja
-
Appen LG Remote
Ja
-
Minne för senaste scen
Ja/ Ja/ Nej
-
Skärmsläckare
Ja
-
Automatisk avstängning
Ja
-
Barnlås
Ja
SMARTA LG-FUNKTIONER
-
Premium
Ja
-
LG-appar
Ja
-
Allt-i-ett-sökning
Ja/ Ja/ Nej/ Nej/ Ja
PROFIL OCH SPELBARA SKIVTYPER
-
USB-uppspelning
Ja
-
External HDD playback (via USB)
Ja
-
BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW
Ja
-
Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
SPELBARA AVKODNINGSFORMAT
-
MPEG-1
Ja
-
MPEG2 PS/TS
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ja
-
DivX & DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVC Rec
Ja
-
AVCHD
Ja
-
M4V
Ja
-
WMV
Ja
-
3GP
Ja
-
MP4
Ja
-
MOV
Ja
-
FLV
Ja
-
VOB
Ja
-
TS
Ja
-
DAT
Ja
-
1080p uppskalning
Ja
-
Brusreducering
Ja
-
NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
Ja
LJUDFUNKTIONER
-
Dolby Digital
Ja/ Ja (2ch)
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Ja/ Ja (2ch)
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja/ Ja (2ch)
-
DTS
Ja/ Ja
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Ja/ Ja
MÅTT & VIKT
-
Mått
430 x 43.5 x 208.5
-
Vikt
1,45
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
