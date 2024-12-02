We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Hör och häpna
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Produkttyp
Blu-ray
-
Blu-ray Disc-uppspelning
Ja
-
Uppskalning till full HD
Ja
ALLMÄNNA SPECIFIKATIONER
-
3D
Ja
MÅTT (MM)
-
Apparat (B x H x D)
430x49x295
SPELBAR SKIVA
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD (PAL)
Ja
-
DVD (NTSC)
Ja
-
LJUD-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/-RW
Ja
-
DVD-R/-RW (Videoläge)
Ja
-
DVD+R/+RW
Ja
-
DVD+R (dubbel)
Nej
-
DVD-RAM
Nej
-
DVD-RW (VR-läge)
Ja
-
VCD/SVCD
Nej
AV-FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Ja
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
Video - SMPTE VC1
Ja
-
Video - AVC-HD
Ja
-
Video - MPEG4
Ja
-
Audio (Bitstream) – LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio (Bitstream) – Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Audio (Bitstream) – Dolby Digital Plus
Ja / 7.1Ch
-
Audio (Bitstream) – Dolby TrueHD
Ja / 7.1Ch
-
Audio (Bitstream) – DTS
Ja
-
Audio (Bitstream) – DTS-HD MA
Ja
-
Audio (Bitstream) – MPEG 1/2 L2
Ja (PCM only)
-
Audio (Bitstream) – MP3
Ja (PCM only)
-
Audio (Bitstream) – WMA
Ja (PCM only)
DUBBNING
-
Kopiera USB till hårddisk
Ja
-
Kopiera hårddisk till USB
Ja
-
Kopiera DVD till USB
Nej
-
Kopiera dataskiva till USB
Nej
-
Kopiera DVD till hårddisk (höghastighet)
Ja
INTERAKTIVT INNEHÅLL
-
VOD-strömning
Ja
-
Smart TV Premium
Nej
-
Smart Phone fjärrkontroll applikation
Nej
-
LG Apps
Nej
FUNKTIONER FÖR
-
3D
Ja
-
WiFi
802.11 b/g/n
-
WiFi Direct
Nej
-
DLNA
Ja
-
USB-uppspelning
Ja
-
Uppspelning från extern hårddisk
Ja
-
Inspelning från extern hårddisk
Nej
-
Uppdatering av programvaran via nätverk
Ja
-
1080p-uppskalning
Ja
-
Simplink
Ja
BAKPANEL
-
Analog ljudutgång (nedmixning)
Nej
-
Analog ljudingång
Ja
-
Dolby Digital 5.1 utkanal
Nej
-
Digital ljudingång – optisk
Nej
-
Digital ljudingång – koaxial
Ja
-
Videoutgång – komposit
Ja
-
Videoutgång – komponent av RCA-typ (Y/Pb/Pr)
Ja
-
Digital videoutgång – HDMI (Version 1.4)
Ja
-
Digital videoutgång – IEEE 1394
Nej
-
Scart 2 (RGB-ingång/kompositingång)
Ja
-
Ethernet
Ja
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
Det säger andra
-
Produkt-registrering
Du får snabbare support om du registrerar din produkt.
-
Produkt-support
Hitta handbok, felsökning och garanti för din LG-produkt.
-
Beställnings-support
Spåra din beställning och läs vanliga frågor om beställningar.
-
Reparations-begäran
Gör bekvämt reparationsbegäran online.
-
LiveChatt
Chatta med LG:s produktexperter för shoppinghjälp, rabatter och erbjudanden i realtid
-
Chatta med LG service support med den mest populära meddelandetjänsten
-
Skicka e-post till oss
Skicka e-post till LG service support
-
Ring oss
Tala direkt med våra supportrepresentanter.