Det bästa av två världar
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Produkttyp
DVD/VCR Combo
-
Blu-ray Disc-uppspelning
Nej
-
DVD inspelare
Nej
-
Uppskalning till full HD
Ja
-
VHS-funktioner
Ja
TUNER SYSTEM
-
Video-DAC
108MHz/14bit
-
Audio-DAC
192KHZ/24bit
SPELBAR SKIVA
-
DVD (PAL)
Ja
-
DVD (NTSC)
Ja
-
LJUD-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/-RW
Ja
-
DVD-R/-RW (Videoläge)
Ja
-
DVD+R/+RW
Ja
-
DVD+R (dubbel)
Ja
-
DVD-RAM
Ja
-
DVD-RW (VR-läge)
Ja
-
VCD/SVCD
Nej
AV-FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG4
Ja
-
Audio (Bitstream) – MP3
Ja
-
Audio (Bitstream) – WMA
Ja
-
Audio (avkodning) – Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Audio (avkodning) – MP3
Ja
-
Audio (avkodning) – WMA
Ja
EXTRAFUNKTIONER FÖR INSPELNING
-
Time Shift (Time Machine)
Ja
-
Inspelning och uppspelning med fördröjning (Chasing play)
Ja
-
Inspelning av klipp
Ja
FUNKTIONER FÖR
-
Minne för senaste läge
Ja
-
Progressive Scan
Ja
-
Återgå
Ja
-
Barnlås
Ja
TILLBEHÖR
-
Scartkabel
Ja
