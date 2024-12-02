We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alla specifikationer
ALLMÄNT
-
Strömförbrukning i avstängt läge
<1W
-
Strömförbrukning
23W
IN/UT
-
HDMI-utgång
Ja
-
DVD / VCR
Ja
-
Front AV input
Ja
-
Digital Audio Out
Ja
-
Video out
Ja
-
Analog Audio out
Ja
-
Scart (RGB)
Ja
-
USB
1.0
MÅTT (MM)
-
Apparat (B x H x D)
430X78.5X260
-
Storlek på subwoofer (B x H x D) mm
503X175X379
-
Vikt (kg)
5.9Kg
TUNER SYSTEM
-
Sändningssystem
DVB-T SD
-
Kanalminne
99
-
Video-DAC
54MHz/10bit
-
Audio-DAC
192KHz/24bit
TIMER/TIMERINSPELNING
-
Elektronisk programguide
Ja
SPELBAR SKIVA
-
DVD (PAL)
Ja
-
DVD (NTSC)
Ja
-
LJUD-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/-RW
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
Ja
-
DVD-R/-RW (Videoläge)
Ja
-
DVD+R/+RW
Ja
-
DVD+R (dubbel)
Ja
-
DVD-RW (VR-läge)
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
MPEG4
Ja
-
JPEG
Ja
INSPELNING
-
DVD-R(Video Mode)
Ja
-
DVD-RW(VR Mode/Video Mode)
Ja
-
DVD+RW(+VR Mode)
Ja
-
DVD+R(Video Mode)
Ja
-
DVD +R(Double)
Ja
-
Record Time MPEG 2 XP
1 Hr
-
Record Time MPEG 2 SP
2 Hrs
-
Record Time MPEG 2 LP
4 Hrs
-
Record Time MPEG 2 EP
6 Hrs
-
Record Time MPEG 2 MLP
14hrs
TILLBEHÖR
-
Fjärrkontroll
Ja
SKIVTYPER
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD (NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)
Ja
-
DVD+R/+RW
Ja
-
DVD+R(Double)
Ja
-
DVD-RW(VR Mode)
Ja
-
JPEG
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
MPEG4
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
-
Audio CD
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
Ja
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
Det säger andra
-
Produkt-registrering
Du får snabbare support om du registrerar din produkt.
-
Produkt-support
Hitta handbok, felsökning och garanti för din LG-produkt.
-
Beställnings-support
Spåra din beställning och läs vanliga frågor om beställningar.
-
Reparations-begäran
Gör bekvämt reparationsbegäran online.
-
LiveChatt
Chatta med LG:s produktexperter för shoppinghjälp, rabatter och erbjudanden i realtid
-
Chatta med LG service support med den mest populära meddelandetjänsten
-
Skicka e-post till oss
Skicka e-post till LG service support
-
Ring oss
Tala direkt med våra supportrepresentanter.