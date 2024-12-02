Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Höjdpunkter Vad är webOS? Startskärm och appar LG Channels Gaming och livsstil Kampanj

Låt leken börja

Utforska det väsentliga i livet med LG TV. Från utbildning till shopping, spel och fitness, det är lika enkelt som att byta kanal.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**Tillgängligt innehåll och appar kan variera beroende på land, produkt och region.

Två TV-skärmar står sida vid sida. En visar startskärmen för Boosteroid och en visar startskärmen för GeForce NOW.

Global cloud-gaming

Tryck Play för världar av spel

Vad spelare behöver, allt på ett ställe. Från genvägar till dina favoritspel till Cloud Gaming-tjänster som GeForce NOW och Boosteroid, kontrollerinställningar, med mera, enkelt från spelskärmen.

*Tillgängligt innehåll och appar kan variera beroende på land, produkt och region.

**Separata prenumerationer och relaterade enheter krävs för GeForce NOW och Boosteriod. 

***En gamepad-anslutning kan krävas.

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

Din egen fitness-instruktör

Oavsett om du föredrar yoga eller till och med meditation, hitta roliga och effektiva träningspass på LG TV Fitness Space.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**Tillgängligt innehåll och appar kan variera beroende på land, produkt och region.

***Separata prenumerationer och relaterade enheter kan krävas. 

Utbildning

Kunskap vid dina fingertoppar

En liten pojke tittar på Pinkfong på en väggmonterad LG TV i ett vardagsrum med barnleksaker.

Pinkfong

Sjung, lek och lär dig med Baby Shark och familjen på den roliga utbildningsplattformen Pinkfong.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**Tillgängligt innehåll och appar kan variera beroende på land, produkt och region.

***Separata prenumerationer och relaterade enheter krävs för Pinkfong och ABCmouse. 

En liten pojke sitter på golvet och tittar på pedagogiskt innehåll på ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

Med över 10 000 utbildningsaktiviteter för barn i åldrarna 2–8 ger ABCmouse en livslång kärlek för lärande.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**Tillgängligt innehåll och appar kan variera beroende på land, produkt och region.

***Separata prenumerationer och relaterade enheter krävs för Pinkfong och ABCmouse. 

Dina favoritprogram väntar

De mest spännande streamingtjänsterna och TV-apparna på din LG TV.

Läs mer

Ett stort utbud av kanaler helt gratis

LG Channels ger dig ett stort urval av kanaler vid dina fingertoppar.

Läs mer
