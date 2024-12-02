Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Höjdpunkter Vad är webOS? Startskärm och appar LG Channels Gaming och livsstil Kampanj
En val som flyter över havet med en kvinna i havet visas. Startskärmen dyker upp nedifrån. När scenen övergår visar den bilden på en stor LG TV på väggen. Två kvinnor sitter i ett mysigt och neutralt vardagsrum fyllt med växter och en gitarr. En kvinna riktar fjärrkontrollen mot TV:n, som visar en rad appar och rekommenderade TV-program på hemskärmen.

Ändlös underhållning väntar på dig

De mest spännande streamingtjänsterna och TV-apparna förenas på din LG TV.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**Tillgängligt innehåll och appar kan variera beroende på land, produkt och region.

Startskärmen för streaming visar alla appar, kategorier och rekommenderat innehåll.

Startskärm

Där allt du tittar på börjar

När du slår på din TV kan du gå till My Profile för att utforska dina anpassade appar, dyka tillbaka till din favoritserie och få rekommendationer om vad du ska titta på härnäst.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**Tillgängligt innehåll och appar kan variera beroende på land, produkt och region.

Globala streaming-tjänster

Världar av oändligt innehåll att utforska

Program har aldrig sett så fantastiska ut så att du bara vill fortsätta titta. Missa inte hela bibliotek med innehåll på Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video och Apple TV+.

*Tillgängligt innehåll och appar kan variera beroende på land, produkt och region.

**Separat prenumeration krävs för Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime och Apple TV+ och deras relaterade tjänster.

***Apple, Apple-logotypen och Apple TV är varumärken som tillhör Apple Inc, registrerade i USA och andra länder.

****Amazon, Prime Video och alla relaterade logotyper är varumärken som tillhör Amazon.com, Inc. eller dess dotterbolag.

Två kvinnor tittar på en fotbollsmatch i ett mysigt vardagsrum. En kvinna håller en fotboll och båda hejar på sitt lag med gula och röda högtalare. Följande logotyper visas nedan. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, ESPN, och DAZN.

Sports-portalen

Kom ikapp med alla matcher

Detta är för alla er sportfanatiker. Skapa en anpassad sida med dina favoritlag och ligor för att spåra tabeller, resultat och matcher från ett ställe.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**Tillgängligt innehåll och appar kan variera beroende på land, produkt och region.

Upptäck fler appar

*Vissa appar kanske inte startas samtidigt som webOS, och tillgängligheten kan variera beroende på region.

