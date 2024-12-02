Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ett öppnat etui med stämningsbelysning sett i 15 graders vinkel
Alla specifikationer

FÖRSÄLJNINGSREGION

  • Försäljningsregion

    EU (DG,ES,IS,BN,FS,UK,PL,MK)

MODELLINFORMATION

  • Produktionsmodellnamn

    FN7

  • Köparmodellnamn

    FN7

  • Bluetooth-söknamn

    HBS-FN7

  • Varumärkesinformation

    TONE FREE

STORLEK(B X H X D, MM)

  • Produktmått (B x H x D) mmProduktmått (B x H x D) tum

    16,2 x 32,7 x 26,8
    0,64 x 1,29 x 1,06

  • Mått laddningsetui (B x H x D) mmMått laddningsetui (B x H x D) tum

    54,5 x 54,5 x 27,6
    2,15 x 2,15 x 1,09

VIKT(KG)

  • Produkt nettovikt (kg)Produkt nettovikt (oz)

    0,0056
    0,198

  • Laddningsetui nettovikt (kg)Laddningsetui nettovikt (oz)

    0,039
    1,376

PRESENTLÅDA

  • Storlek (B x H x D) mm

    90 x 90,6 x 58

  • Vikt (kg)

    0.164

MASTER BOX

  • Storlek (B x H x D) mm

    480 x 270 x 120

  • Vikt (kg)

    4.6

  • Antal presentlådor per master box

    24

  • Typ

    Tompson

PALLKVANTITET

  • Prov antal per pall

    1920

DISPLAYINFORMATION

  • USB C-typ (Hona)

    Ja

  • Skärmtyp

    LED-indikator (BT, ström, batteri)

ANSLUTNINGAR

  • Bluetooth-version

    5,0

  • Support för BLE

    Ja

  • Google snabbparning

    Ja

LJUD

  • Högtalare - Öppen / halvöppen / kanal

    kanal

  • Högtalare - Enhetstyp (BA, dynamisk, etc.) och storlek

    Dyn 6Φ

  • Ljudlösning - ANC

    Ja

  • Ljudlösning - Ambient läge

    Ja

  • Mikrofon - Mic typ (C Mic / D Mic)

    Digital, Analog MEMS

  • Mikrofon - # mikrofon

    3 par

  • Mikrofon - # mikrofon per funktion

    2 par (för samtal), 1 par (för ANC)

  • Mikrofonlösning - NR/EC

    Ja

EQ

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Ja

  • Meridian EQ

    Ja

  • Förinställd EQ (Bass, Normal, Treble, Flat)

    Ja

  • Anpassningsbar EQ

    Ja

BATTERI

  • Produkt - Batterityp

    Litiumjon

  • Produkt - Batterikapacitet

    55 mAh *2

  • Produkt - Batteriladdningstid

    Inom 1 timme

  • Produkt - Batteritid (spela musik i hörlurar)

    5 (med ANC)
    7 (utan ANC)

  • Produkt - Batteritid snabbladdning / speltid batteri

    5 min/ 1tim

  • Laddningsetui - Batterityp

    Litiumjon

  • Laddningsetui - Batterikapacitet

    390 mAh

  • Laddningsetui - Batteriladdningstid

    Inom 2 timmar

  • Totalt - Batteritid (spela musik med laddningsetui

    15 (med ANC)
    21 (utan ANC)

BLUETOOTH-LJUD KODEK

  • SBC

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

BEKVÄMLIGHET

  • Snabbladdning

    Ja

  • Trådlös laddning

    Ja

  • Uppgraderingshanterare (FOTA)

    Ja

  • Tillhörande app (Android/iOS)

    Ja

  • Röstkommando (Google Assistent, Siri)

    Ja

  • Vatten/stänksäker

    IPX4

  • UV lösning

    UVC

  • Stämningsljus

    Ja

  • Sensor

    Ja

  • Röstkommando (för språk som stöds)

    ENG

KONTROLL

  • Touch

    Ja

TILLBEHÖR(MANUAL)

  • Enkel manual (språk)

    ENG, FRA, TYS, SPN, NED, ITA, UNG, POL

  • Garanti

    Ja

TILLBEHÖR(PRESENTLÅDA)

  • språk

    ENG/FRA

TILLBEHÖR(ÖVRIGT)

  • Datakabel

    Ja

  • WEEE-kort

    Ja

  • Extra eargel

    L,S

