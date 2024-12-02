We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HBS-FN7
Alla specifikationer
FÖRSÄLJNINGSREGION
-
Försäljningsregion
EU (DG,ES,IS,BN,FS,UK,PL,MK)
MODELLINFORMATION
-
Produktionsmodellnamn
FN7
-
Köparmodellnamn
FN7
-
Bluetooth-söknamn
HBS-FN7
-
Varumärkesinformation
TONE FREE
STORLEK(B X H X D, MM)
-
Produktmått (B x H x D) mmProduktmått (B x H x D) tum
16,2 x 32,7 x 26,8
0,64 x 1,29 x 1,06
-
Mått laddningsetui (B x H x D) mmMått laddningsetui (B x H x D) tum
54,5 x 54,5 x 27,6
2,15 x 2,15 x 1,09
VIKT(KG)
-
Produkt nettovikt (kg)Produkt nettovikt (oz)
0,0056
0,198
-
Laddningsetui nettovikt (kg)Laddningsetui nettovikt (oz)
0,039
1,376
PRESENTLÅDA
-
Storlek (B x H x D) mm
90 x 90,6 x 58
-
Vikt (kg)
0.164
MASTER BOX
-
Storlek (B x H x D) mm
480 x 270 x 120
-
Vikt (kg)
4.6
-
Antal presentlådor per master box
24
-
Typ
Tompson
PALLKVANTITET
-
Prov antal per pall
1920
DISPLAYINFORMATION
-
USB C-typ (Hona)
Ja
-
Skärmtyp
LED-indikator (BT, ström, batteri)
ANSLUTNINGAR
-
Bluetooth-version
5,0
-
Support för BLE
Ja
-
Google snabbparning
Ja
LJUD
-
Högtalare - Öppen / halvöppen / kanal
kanal
-
Högtalare - Enhetstyp (BA, dynamisk, etc.) och storlek
Dyn 6Φ
-
Ljudlösning - ANC
Ja
-
Ljudlösning - Ambient läge
Ja
-
Mikrofon - Mic typ (C Mic / D Mic)
Digital, Analog MEMS
-
Mikrofon - # mikrofon
3 par
-
Mikrofon - # mikrofon per funktion
2 par (för samtal), 1 par (för ANC)
-
Mikrofonlösning - NR/EC
Ja
EQ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Ja
-
Meridian EQ
Ja
-
Förinställd EQ (Bass, Normal, Treble, Flat)
Ja
-
Anpassningsbar EQ
Ja
BATTERI
-
Produkt - Batterityp
Litiumjon
-
Produkt - Batterikapacitet
55 mAh *2
-
Produkt - Batteriladdningstid
Inom 1 timme
-
Produkt - Batteritid (spela musik i hörlurar)
5 (med ANC)
7 (utan ANC)
-
Produkt - Batteritid snabbladdning / speltid batteri
5 min/ 1tim
-
Laddningsetui - Batterityp
Litiumjon
-
Laddningsetui - Batterikapacitet
390 mAh
-
Laddningsetui - Batteriladdningstid
Inom 2 timmar
-
Totalt - Batteritid (spela musik med laddningsetui
15 (med ANC)
21 (utan ANC)
BLUETOOTH-LJUD KODEK
-
SBC
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
BEKVÄMLIGHET
-
Snabbladdning
Ja
-
Trådlös laddning
Ja
-
Uppgraderingshanterare (FOTA)
Ja
-
Tillhörande app (Android/iOS)
Ja
-
Röstkommando (Google Assistent, Siri)
Ja
-
Vatten/stänksäker
IPX4
-
UV lösning
UVC
-
Stämningsljus
Ja
-
Sensor
Ja
-
Röstkommando (för språk som stöds)
ENG
KONTROLL
-
Touch
Ja
TILLBEHÖR(MANUAL)
-
Enkel manual (språk)
ENG, FRA, TYS, SPN, NED, ITA, UNG, POL
-
Garanti
Ja
TILLBEHÖR(PRESENTLÅDA)
-
språk
ENG/FRA
TILLBEHÖR(ÖVRIGT)
-
Datakabel
Ja
-
WEEE-kort
Ja
-
Extra eargel
L,S
