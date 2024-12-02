Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TONE Free FP3

Specifikationer

Recensioner

Support

LG TONE Free FP3

TONE-FP3

LG TONE Free FP3

En vy framifrån av den öppna etui och öronsnäckorna flyter.
Alla specifikationer

FÖRSÄLJNINGSREGION

  • Försäljningsregion

    EU
    (HS, PT, SW, RO)

MODELLINFORMATION

  • Produktionsmodellnamn

    FP3

  • Köparmodellnamn

    FP3

  • Bluetooth-söknamn

    TONE-FP3

  • Varumärkesinformation

    TONE FREE

STORLEK(B X H X D, MM)

  • Produktmått (B x H x D) mmProduktmått (B x H x D) tum

    16,1 x 32,7 x 25,7 (Beslutas senare)
    0,63 x 1,29 x1,01 (Beslutas senare)

  • Mått laddningsetui (B x H x D) mmMått laddningsetui (B x H x D) tum

    54,5 x 54,5 x 27,6 (Beslutas senare)
    2,15 x 2,15 x 1,09 (Beslutas senare)

VIKT(KG)

  • Produkt nettovikt (kg) Produkt nettovikt (oz)

    0, 0053 (Beslutas senare)
    0,187 (Beslutas senare)

  • Laddningsetui nettovikt (kg) Laddningsetui nettovikt (oz)

    0,033 (Beslutas senare)
    1,164 (Beslutas senare)

PRESENTLÅDA

  • Storlek (B x H x D) mm

    90 x 91,6 x 47

  • Vikt (kg)

    0.17

MASTER BOX

  • Storlek (B x H x D) mm

    475 x 115 x 272

  • Vikt (kg)

    0.482

  • Antal presentlådor per master box

    30

  • Typ

    Tompson

PALLKVANTITET

  • Prov antal per pall

    1200

INFORMATION OM LADDNINGSPORT

  • USB C-typ (Hona)

    Ja

DISPLAYINFORMATION

  • Skärmtyp

    LED-indikator (BT, ström, batteri)

ANSLUTNINGSBARHET

  • Bluetooth-version

    5.1

  • Wi-Fi stöd

    Nej

  • Support för BLE

    Ja

  • Google snabbparning

    Ja

LJUD

  • Högtalare - Öppen / halvöppen / kanal

    kanal

  • Högtalare - Enhetstyp (BA, dynamisk, etc.) och storlek

    Dyn 6Φ

  • Ljudlösning - Ambient läge

    Ja

  • Ljudlösning - Talk Thru

    Ja

  • Mikrofon - Mic typ (C Mic / D Mic / mic)

    MEMS

  • Mikrofon - # mikrofon

    2 par

  • Mikrofon - # mikrofon per funktion

    2 par (för samtal)

  • Mikrofonlösning - NR/EC

    Ja

EQ

  • "LG EQ(Bass boost/Immersive/Natural /Treble Boost)"

    Ja

  • Anpassad EQ (Custom1, Custom2)

    Ja

BATTERI

  • Produkt - Batterityp

    Litiumjon

  • Produkt - Batterikapacitet

    55 mAh *2

  • Produkt - Batteriladdningstid

    Inom 1,5 timmar (Beslutas senare)

  • Produkt - Batteritid (spela musik i hörlurar)

    7 timmar (Beslutas senare)

  • Produkt - Batteritid snabbladdning / speltid batteri

    10 min / 1 tim (Beslutas senare)

  • Laddningsetui - Batterityp

    Litiumjon

  • Laddningsetui - Batterikapacitet

    210 mAh

  • Laddningsetui - Batteriladdningstid

    Inom 2 timmar

  • Totalt - Batteritid (spela musik med laddningsetui

    15 timmar (Ambient läge avstängt)
    (Beslutas senare)

BLUETOOTH-LJUD KODEK

  • SBC

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

BEKVÄMLIGHET

  • Multi Pairing

    Ja

  • Snabbparning

    Ja

  • Uppgraderingshanterare (FOTA)

    Ja

  • Tillhörande app (Android/iOS)

    Ja

  • Röstkommando (Google Assistent, Siri)

    Ja

  • Vatten/stänksäker

    IPX4

  • wear sensor

    Ja

  • Röstkommandon

    Engelska

  • Laddningsstatus visas i app (hörlurar)

    Ja

  • Laddningsstatus visas i app (i etui)

    Ja

KONTROLL

  • Touch

    Ja

TILLBEHÖR(MANUAL)

  • Enkel manual

    Engelska, Grekiska, Portugisiska, Norska, Danska, Finska, Svenska, Rumänska

  • Snabbstartsguide

    Ja

TILLBEHÖR(PRESENTLÅDA)

  • språk

    Engelska, Franska

TILLBEHÖR(ÖVRIGT)

  • WEEE-kort

    Ja

  • Extra eargel

    L,S

  • vanlig eargel i silikon

    Ja

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

