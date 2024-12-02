We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FP3W
Alla specifikationer
FÖRSÄLJNINGSREGION
-
Försäljningsregion
EU
(HS, PT, SW, RO)
MODELLINFORMATION
-
Produktionsmodellnamn
FP3W
-
Köparmodellnamn
FP3W
-
Bluetooth-söknamn
TONE-FP3W
-
Varumärkesinformation
TONE FREE
STORLEK(B X H X D, MM)
-
Produktmått (B x H x D) mmProduktmått (B x H x D) tum
16,1 x 32,7 x 25,7 (Beslutas senare)
0,63 x 1,29 x1,01 (Beslutas senare)
-
Mått laddningsetui (B x H x D) mmMått laddningsetui (B x H x D) tum
54,5 x 54,5 x 27,6 (Beslutas senare)
2,15 x 2,15 x 1,09 (Beslutas senare)
VIKT(KG)
-
Produkt nettovikt (kg) Produkt nettovikt (oz)
0, 0053 (Beslutas senare)
0,187 (Beslutas senare)
-
Laddningsetui nettovikt (kg) Laddningsetui nettovikt (oz)
0,033 (Beslutas senare)
1,164 (Beslutas senare)
PRESENTLÅDA
-
Storlek (B x H x D) mm
90 x 91,6 x 47
-
Vikt (kg)
0.17
MASTER BOX
-
Storlek (B x H x D) mm
475 x 115 x 272
-
Vikt (kg)
0.482
-
Antal presentlådor per master box
30
-
Typ
Tompson
PALLKVANTITET
-
Prov antal per pall
1200
INFORMATION OM LADDNINGSPORT
-
USB C-typ (Hona)
Ja
DISPLAYINFORMATION
-
Skärmtyp
LED-indikator (BT, ström, batteri)
ANSLUTNINGSBARHET
-
Bluetooth-version
5.1
-
Wi-Fi stöd
Nej
-
Support för BLE
Ja
-
Google snabbparning
Ja
LJUD
-
Högtalare - Öppen / halvöppen / kanal
kanal
-
Högtalare - Enhetstyp (BA, dynamisk, etc.) och storlek
Dyn 6Φ
-
Ljudlösning - Ambient läge
Ja
-
Ljudlösning - Talk Thru
Ja
-
Mikrofon - Mic typ (C Mic / D Mic / mic)
MEMS
-
Mikrofon - # mikrofon
2 par
-
Mikrofon - # mikrofon per funktion
2 par (för samtal)
-
Mikrofonlösning - NR/EC
Ja
EQ
-
"LG EQ(Bass boost/Immersive/Natural /Treble Boost)"
Ja
-
Anpassad EQ (Custom1, Custom2)
Ja
BATTERI
-
Produkt - Batterityp
Litiumjon
-
Produkt - Batterikapacitet
55 mAh *2
-
Produkt - Batteriladdningstid
Inom 1,5 timmar (Beslutas senare)
-
Produkt - Batteritid (spela musik i hörlurar)
7 timmar (Beslutas senare)
-
Produkt - Batteritid snabbladdning / speltid batteri
10 min / 1 tim (Beslutas senare)
-
Laddningsetui - Batterityp
Litiumjon
-
Laddningsetui - Batterikapacitet
210 mAh
-
Laddningsetui - Batteriladdningstid
Inom 2 timmar
-
Totalt - Batteritid (spela musik med laddningsetui
15 timmar (Ambient läge avstängt)
(Beslutas senare)
BLUETOOTH-LJUD KODEK
-
SBC
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
BEKVÄMLIGHET
-
Multi Pairing
Ja
-
Snabbparning
Ja
-
Uppgraderingshanterare (FOTA)
Ja
-
Tillhörande app (Android/iOS)
Ja
-
Röstkommando (Google Assistent, Siri)
Ja
-
Vatten/stänksäker
IPX4
-
wear sensor
Ja
-
Röstkommandon
Engelska
-
Laddningsstatus visas i app (hörlurar)
Ja
-
Laddningsstatus visas i app (i etui)
Ja
KONTROLL
-
Touch
Ja
TILLBEHÖR(MANUAL)
-
Enkel manual
Engelska, Grekiska, Portugisiska, Norska, Danska, Finska, Svenska, Rumänska
-
Snabbstartsguide
Ja
TILLBEHÖR(PRESENTLÅDA)
-
språk
Engelska, Franska
TILLBEHÖR(ÖVRIGT)
-
WEEE-kort
Ja
-
Extra eargel
L,S
-
vanlig eargel i silikon
Ja
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
