We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FP8W
Alla specifikationer
FÖRSÄLJNINGSREGION
-
Försäljningsregion
EU
(HS, PT, SW, RO)
MODELLINFORMATION
-
Produktionsmodellnamn
FP8W
-
Köparmodellnamn
FP8W
-
Bluetooth-söknamn
TONE-FP8W
-
Varumärkesinformation
TONE FREE
STORLEK(B X H X D, MM)
-
Produktmått (B x H x D) mmProduktmått (B x H x D) tum
21,2 x 28,3 x 23,2
0,84 x 1,12 x 0,92
-
Mått laddningsetui (B x H x D) mmMått laddningsetui (B x H x D) tum
54,5 x 54,5 x 30,0
2,15 x 2,15 x 1,18
VIKT(KG)
-
Produkt nettovikt (kg) Produkt nettovikt (oz)
0,0052
0,183
-
Laddningsetui nettovikt (kg) Laddningsetui nettovikt (oz)
0,039
1,376
PRESENTLÅDA
-
Storlek (B x H x D) mm
90 x 91,6 x 47
-
Vikt (kg)
0.17
MASTER BOX
-
Storlek (B x H x D) mm
475 x 115 x 272
-
Vikt (kg)
0.482
-
Antal presentlådor per master box
30
-
Typ
Tompson
PALLKVANTITET
-
Prov antal per pall
1200
INFORMATION OM LADDNINGSPORT
-
USB C-typ (Hona)
Ja
DISPLAYINFORMATION
-
Skärmtyp
LED-indikator 1
(BT, ström, batteri)
LED-indikator 2
(UVnano)
ANSLUTNINGSBARHET
-
Bluetooth-version
5.2
-
Support för BLE
Ja
-
Google snabbparning
Ja
LJUD
-
Högtalare - Öppen / halvöppen / kanal
kanal
-
Högtalare - Enhetstyp (BA, dynamisk, etc.) och storlek
Dyn 8Φ
-
Ljudlösning - ANC
Ja
-
Ljudlösning - Ambient läge
Ja
-
Ljudlösning - Talk Thru
Ja
-
Mikrofon - Mic typ (C Mic / D Mic / mic)
Digital MEMS
-
Mikrofon - # mikrofon
3 par
-
Mikrofon - # mikrofon per funktion
2 par (för samtal), 1 par (för ANC)
-
Mikrofonlösning - NR/EC
Ja
-
Mikrofonlösning
(3 mik.)
EQ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Ja
-
Meridian EQ
Ja
-
LG EQ (Basförstärkning, Diskantförstärkning)
Ja
-
Anpassad EQ (Custom1, Custom2)
Ja
BATTERI
-
Produkt - Batterityp
Litiumjon
-
Produkt - Batterikapacitet
68 mAh *2
-
Produkt - Batteriladdningstid
Inom 1 timme
-
Produkt - Batteritid (spela musik i hörlurar)
6 timmar (med ANC)
10 timmar (utan ANC)
-
Produkt - Batteritid snabbladdning / speltid batteri
5 min/ 1tim
-
Laddningsetui - Batterityp
Litiumjon
-
Laddningsetui - Batterikapacitet
390 mAh
-
Laddningsetui - Batteriladdningstid
Inom 2 timmar
-
Totalt - Batteritid (spela musik med laddningsetui
15 timmar (med ANC)
24 timmar (utan ANC)
BLUETOOTH-LJUD KODEK
-
SBC
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
BEKVÄMLIGHET
-
Multi Pairing
Ja(5)
-
Swift Pair
Ja
-
Snabbladdning
Ja
-
Trådlös laddning
Ja
-
Uppgraderingshanterare (FOTA)
Ja
-
Tillhörande app (Android/iOS)
Ja
-
Röstkommando (Google Assistent, Siri)
Ja
-
Vatten/stänksäker
IPX4
-
UV lösning
UVC
-
Stämningsljus
Ja
-
App
Ja
KONTROLL
-
Touch
Ja
TILLBEHÖR(MANUAL)
-
Snabbstartsguide
Ja
TILLBEHÖR(ÖVRIGT)
-
Laddningskabel
Ja
-
WEEE-kort
Ja
-
Extra eargel
L,S
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
Det säger andra
-
Produkt-registrering
Du får snabbare support om du registrerar din produkt.
-
Produkt-support
Hitta handbok, felsökning och garanti för din LG-produkt.
-
Beställnings-support
Spåra din beställning och läs vanliga frågor om beställningar.
-
Reparations-begäran
Gör bekvämt reparationsbegäran online.
-
LiveChatt
Chatta med LG:s produktexperter för shoppinghjälp, rabatter och erbjudanden i realtid
-
Chatta med LG service support med den mest populära meddelandetjänsten
-
Skicka e-post till oss
Skicka e-post till LG service support
-
Ring oss
Tala direkt med våra supportrepresentanter.